LSU keeps five-star Class of 2018 prospect home as Javonte Smart pledges to Tigers

LSU is keeping a crucial in-state recruit at home as five-star Class of 2018 guard Javonte Smart pledged to the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Smart is currently regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings as he’s been one of the most productive guards in the class over the past few years. New head coach Will Wade has given himself a very important backcourt piece for the future with Smart’s commitment, and it also sends a message to the rest of the SEC that Wade means business when it comes to maintaining his home recruiting base. Smart is a native of Scotlandville, Louisiana as he’s the best prospect from the state in his class.

With LSU also landing four-star point guard Tremont Waters this spring for the Class of 2017, the Tigers have two very good pieces to build around the next few seasons when it comes to their backcourt.

Smart is LSU’s first commitment in the Class of 2018.

Playing in the Nike EYBL with Houston Hoops this spring, Smart averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. A much-improved all-around scorer, besides being a solid distributor, Smart is the type of guard who can come in and immediately make an impact as a freshman for the Tigers.

Now that LSU has its main target locked up before the July live evaluation period, it’ll be interesting to see who else the Tigers pursue in the next few weeks. Five-star Nazreon Reid, a Class of 2018 big man, is already scheduled to take an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

Blessed to say I am committed to LSU💛💜.. bootUp pic.twitter.com/vWvy8XTIti — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) June 30, 2017