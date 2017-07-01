Iowa forward Maishe Dailey opens up about alleged police brutality incident

Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey spoke to reporters for the first time this week after a June incident in which he claims that police in Ohio slammed him and seven friends to the ground while the group was attempting to watch an NBA Finals game in downtown Cleveland.

One day after the incident, which allegedly occurred on June 4th during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dailey released a statement on Twitter detailing his side of what happened.

Nearly a month after the incident, Dailey spoke with Quad City Times reporter Don Doxsie late this week to give his side of things. The 6-foot-7 Dailey is currently preparing for his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes as he is playing in the local Prime Time League.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but it was like a scary situation,’’ Dailey said to Doxsie. “When I posted on Twitter, I just wanted to share with the world that it’s real and it happens. It was scary for me.’’

Dailey told Doxsie that he received a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery pretty quickly after sending his tweet about the incident with police.

From Doxsie’s story:

Within 20 minutes after tweeting the news, Dailey got a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, who spoke to him for 10 minutes and warned him to be prepared to answer questions about the incident and his tweet. But McCaffery also expressed his support for Dailey’s decision to go public, which made the 6-foot-7 guard feel pretty good. “It really did because it’s just hard to imagine why someone like Colin Kaepernick … he’s taking the punishment for speaking out and doing what he thinks is right,’’ Dailey said. “So it’s good to have my coach behind my back no matter what decision I choose.’’

Dailey and his friends have filed a formal complaint since the incident and they are going to let things play out from here.

As a freshman reserve at Iowa last season, Dailey appeared in 12 games and played 92 overall minutes as he averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.