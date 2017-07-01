Iowa forward Maishe Dailey opens up about alleged police brutality incident

Iowa sophomore Maishe Dailey spoke to reporters for the first time this week after a June incident in which he claims that police in Ohio slammed him and seven friends to the ground while the group was attempting to watch an NBA Finals game in downtown Cleveland.
One day after the incident, which allegedly occurred on June 4th during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dailey released a statement on Twitter detailing his side of what happened.
Nearly a month after the incident, Dailey spoke with Quad City Times reporter Don Doxsie late this week to give his side of things. The 6-foot-7 Dailey is currently preparing for his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes as he is playing in the local Prime Time League.
“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but it was like a scary situation,’’ Dailey said to Doxsie. “When I posted on Twitter, I just wanted to share with the world that it’s real and it happens. It was scary for me.’’
Dailey told Doxsie that he received a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery pretty quickly after sending his tweet about the incident with police.
From Doxsie’s story:
Within 20 minutes after tweeting the news, Dailey got a phone call from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, who spoke to him for 10 minutes and warned him to be prepared to answer questions about the incident and his tweet.
But McCaffery also expressed his support for Dailey’s decision to go public, which made the 6-foot-7 guard feel pretty good.
“It really did because it’s just hard to imagine why someone like Colin Kaepernick … he’s taking the punishment for speaking out and doing what he thinks is right,’’ Dailey said. “So it’s good to have my coach behind my back no matter what decision I choose.’’
Dailey and his friends have filed a formal complaint since the incident and they are going to let things play out from here.
As a freshman reserve at Iowa last season, Dailey appeared in 12 games and played 92 overall minutes as he averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
Michigan State stayed busy in the Class of 2018 this week as the Spartans landed a commitment from four-star forward Marcus Bingham Jr. on Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-9 Bingham is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 recruiting rankings as he gives Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo four commitments for that class.
As noted by Brendan F. Quinn of MLive, the Spartans and Michigan have been going back-and-forth during a recent in-state recruiting arms race. Nine consecutive commitments between the two schools have all been Michigan products as both storied programs have done a great job of locking up local talent.
When you also consider that Izzo and Michigan head coach John Beilein have recruited plenty of out-of-state talent — some of them five-star, NBA-caliber players — it means that Michigan is producing a ton of talent among its prep ranks that could potentially benefit both programs.
Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while playing with Spiece Indy Heat this spring in the Nike EYBL. He joins four-star guard Foster Loyer, four-star big man Thomas Kithier and three-star guard Gabe Brown in Michigan State’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul.
Villanova pulled in an intriguing stretch forward in the Class of 2018 on Friday as four-star prospect Cole Swider committed to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-8 Swider is currently regarded as the No. 89 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national Class of 2018 rankings as he is coming off of a very solid spring playing with BABC in the Nike EYBL. Playing in 16 games, Swider was one of the league’s better scorers as he put up 19.4 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. Swider also put up 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
Swider is the second Villanova commitment in the Class of 2018 as they also have a pledge from four-star guard Brandon Slater. The Wildcats are certainly off to a strong start recruiting this class as they look for a potential point guard to help eventually replace Jalen Brunson.
LSU is keeping a crucial in-state recruit at home as five-star Class of 2018 guard Javonte Smart pledged to the Tigers on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 Smart is currently regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect in the Rivals national Class of 2018 rankings as he’s been one of the most productive guards in the class over the past few years. New head coach Will Wade has given himself a very important backcourt piece for the future with Smart’s commitment, and it also sends a message to the rest of the SEC that Wade means business when it comes to maintaining his home recruiting base. Smart is a native of Scotlandville, Louisiana as he’s the best prospect from the state in his class.
With LSU also landing four-star point guard Tremont Waters this spring for the Class of 2017, the Tigers have two very good pieces to build around the next few seasons when it comes to their backcourt.
Smart is LSU’s first commitment in the Class of 2018.
Playing in the Nike EYBL with Houston Hoops this spring, Smart averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. A much-improved all-around scorer, besides being a solid distributor, Smart is the type of guard who can come in and immediately make an impact as a freshman for the Tigers.
Now that LSU has its main target locked up before the July live evaluation period, it’ll be interesting to see who else the Tigers pursue in the next few weeks. Five-star Nazreon Reid, a Class of 2018 big man, is already scheduled to take an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.
North Carolina received its 2017 national championship rings late this week as the school unveiled the ring’s official design on Twitter.
After capturing the sixth national title in program history by defeating Gonzaga in the national championship game in early April, head coach Roy Williams and his team will be getting some pretty big rings in the near future.
It is unclear when North Carolina will finally get its new jewelry, or what kind of ceremony might be held, but we’ll surely get all of the photos of these rings that we can handle once it happens.
Ohio State and new head coach Chris Holtmann opened up two more roster spots for next season on Friday as the Buckeyes announced the dismissal of redshirt freshman forward Derek Funderburk and the release of incoming freshman point guard Braxton Beverley from his Letter of Intent.
The 6-foot-9 Funderburk was Ohio State’s highest-ranked recruit from the Class of 2016 as he sat out the 2016-17 season in order to redshirt. When Holtmann took the Ohio State job in late June, the former consensus top-100 prospect was suspended right away, so his dismissal did have some warning signs over the last few weeks.
The 5-foot-10 Beverley is regarded as a three-star prospect after spending a postgrad year at Hargrave Military Academy. An experienced floor general who has played on the grassroots circuit extensively over the past four years, Beverley is an intriguing late addition to the market as schools looking for a last-minute point guard will potentially inquire.
With the loss of Beverley and Funderburk, Ohio State now only lists nine players on its current roster — and one of those players is a walk-on and two are incoming true freshmen. It’s going to take some time for the Buckeyes to rebuild this roster, but at least Holtmann knows what he has to chase right away as he starts to offer prospects for the future.