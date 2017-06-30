More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Kentucky head coach John Calipari rides camels, shoots down Knicks rumors

By Rob DausterJun 30, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Vols’ Grant Williams hungry for improvement

Associated PressJun 30, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee forward Grant Williams wasn’t quite satisfied with a freshman season in which he dramatically outperformed his recruiting ranking.

Williams, who wasn’t rated as one of the nation’s top 150 prospects in his signing class, topped the Volunteers in rebounds (5.9) and was his team’s second-leading scorer (12.6) last season.

But he couldn’t get Tennessee into the NCAA Tournament, as the Vols haven’t produced a winning season since their 2014 Sweet 16 appearance.

Tennessee’s absence from the NCAAs left him hungry for postseason success and apparently changed his appetite in other ways as well. The 6-foot-5 sophomore says he reduced carbohydrates from his diet and already notices a difference.

“I feel like I can move better,” Williams said. “I feel like I’m just running better. I look better. I feel in general I can jump a little higher and my body has adapted to the college game. When I came in, I was roly-poly man.”

Williams says he arrived on campus last summer weighing “257 (or) a little bit higher maybe” before he got down to the 232-234 range during the season. He’s working to reduce his body fat percentage as he attempts to sustain his energy on the floor and stay effective for longer stretches.

The change became apparent during his mother’s recent visit to campus.

Williams’ mom, Teresa Johnson, shopped for groceries and brought her son steak kabobs, pasta and Buffalo wings. Williams told her to take all those items back to her Houston home because he couldn’t eat them.

“He has committed to the program and has maintained it,” Johnson said. “No matter how we might want to get him into rice, gravy and potatoes, he says, ‘No, I can’t have that.'”

Williams inherited that discipline from each of his parents. His mother, a NASA engineer, taught her children to have a variety of interests.

When he wasn’t playing basketball, Williams was entering academic competitions or studying music. Williams says he used to play as many as nine instruments and remains proficient with the piano, violin and clarinet. He’s planning to expand his musical repertoire eventually.

“I want to learn how to play the guitar and I want to learn how to play the saxophone,” Williams said.

Williams considered Yale and Princeton as well as Richmond before signing with Tennessee out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although Williams wasn’t a heralded recruit, Williams emerged as one of Tennessee’s top players in his freshman season.

His 61 blocked shots represented the second-highest single-season total in school history. His 402 points ranked sixth among all Tennessee freshmen ever.

He wanted more.

“I feel like I could have played better,” Williams said. “I feel there are a lot of things I missed out on. I could have played a lot harder at the beginning of the year, especially. I feel like every freshman has regrets.”

The next step is becoming more effective away from the basket. Williams believes he’s improved his ball-handling and has developed into a more consistent shooter. He’s working to show he can defend guards and wings on occasion.

His willingness to expand his game exemplifies the leadership skills Williams must utilize to boost a team whose only senior is Howard graduate transfer James Daniel III.

“He’s not acting like a freshman or a sophomore,” junior forward Kyle Alexander said. “He’s acting like a senior.”

Williams understands his improved versatility requires him to get in better shape. He won’t be able to defend quicker players if he’s still that self-described “roly-poly man” who arrived on campus last year.

That’s why he rejected some of his mother’s groceries as emphatically as he swatted away shots last season.

“The food looks good, but I just can’t do it,” Williams said. “I’ve got to stick to my diet.”

Jim Boeheim calls Tom Crean ‘an idiot’ for draft night commentary

By Terrence PayneJun 29, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

During last Thursday’s NBA Draft, Syracuse sophomore forward Tyler Lydon was taken No. 24 overall by the Utah Jazz; his draft rights were later traded to the Denver Nuggets.

On The Vertical’s livestream coverage of the draft, former Indiana head coach Tom Crean was not overly impressed with the 6-foot-8 shooter. Lydon connected on 40 percent from three in both seasons with the Orange and demonstrated to be a solid rim protector, although, that could be attributed to playing in a 2-3 zone. Denver acquired Lydon under the belief that he could be a modern-day stretch four.

Crean not only questioned Lydon’s defense, he also was critical of his shooting. He ended his analysis by asking, “And who [is he] going to separate from?” While he did question his shooting itself — again a 40-percent career 3-point shooter — he did seem to have concerns with other areas of his offensive game, such as being asked to create for himself, which is fair to question.

That analysis didn’t sit well with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who lambasted Crean’s comments.

“He’s an idiot,” Boeheim told reporters on Thursday, according to Chris Carlson of Syracuse.com. “He said he’s not a good shooter. Freshman, sophomore year he shoots 40 percent from 3. That’s pretty good for a young player. I think he had the best shooting statistics at the combine, I think, of all the big guys. He shoots it. That’s what he does. It just shows the ignorance and not doing the work, the research, the background check. He’s athletic and can do a lot of other things but he can really shoot.”

Despite being relieved of his head coaching duties in March, Crean had two former players have their names called on Thursday night in Brooklyn. The Toronto Raptors selected to OG Anunoby one spot ahead of Lydon. Thomas Bryant was drafted No. 42 overall by the Jazz but was later traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

John Calipari reaches out about Knicks’ vacant president job

By Terrence PayneJun 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

With another marquee NBA job vacant, John Calipari’s name has reportedly been linked to it.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the Kentucky head coach has reached out to the New York Knicks “through intermediaries” and has expressed interest in the vacant presidency job after the franchise mutually cut ties with Phil Jackson earlier this week.

Days before free agency is set to begin, Begley reports that the Knicks do not have any interest in Calipari at the moment.

Presumably, Calipari would not only want control over the team but would be the head coach as well.

Calipari is under contract with Kentucky through the 2024 season. He signed a two-year extension in March, making $7.75 million this season and $8 million the next year.

The Hall of Fame coach had been linked to previous vacancies in the past, most notably in 2014 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He reportedly had deep talks with the franchise but eventually signed a seven-year extension to remain at Kentucky. It was later reported by various outlets that Cleveland had offered him a 10-year deal ranging from $60-80 million.

Calipari had a brief tenure in the NBA prior, spending two-plus seasons with the New Jersey Nets before being fired during the 1998-99 season.

You’d expect if Calipari would make the jump, it’d be to a franchise that has the pieces to win right away, instead of stepping into a shaky situation, like the one in New York, thus avoiding another failed stint in the association.

Either way, we’ve continued the streak of summers that Calipari has been linked to NBA vacancies.

UPDATE: Calipari has responded, reiterating that he is the head coach of the University of Kentucky. He’s currently in Egypt with USA Basketball U19 team, where two of his future Wildcats, Hamido Diallo and P.J. Washington, started in this afternoon’s exhibition win over France.

Pete Nance commits to Northwestern

By Terrence PayneJun 29, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

For the second time in as many days, Chris Collins and his staff at Northwestern landed a prospect in the Class of 2018.

Pete Nance, a top-40 overall prospect according to Rivals, verbally committed to the Wildcats on Thursday evening during an official visit. The 6-foot-8 small forward is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance, Sr. His brother, Larry Nance, Jr. starred at Wyoming and is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, 2018 point guard Jordan Lathon pledged to Northwestern.

Northwestern won the services of Nance over Michigan and Ohio State. Nance was scheduled to take an official visit in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Bill Self responds to comments from ex-Mizzou chancellor

By Terrence PayneJun 29, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The Border War between Kansas and Missouri has not been played since the Tigers left the Big 12 for greener football pastures in the SEC in 2012.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk wants the rivalry to be renewed. Kansas head coach Bill Self has deflected those questions, previously stating, “… that’s a decision that will be made at a university level, not just at a basketball level.”

On Thursday, former Missouri Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin blamed the Self and his “big ego” for not restarting the Border War, stating that an offer was on the table for a football game between the Tigers and Jayhawks to be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Self, the soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach, responded to those claims later that day in a text message to Matthew Galloway of the Topeka Capital-Journal:

“Tell the ex-Missouri chancellor that I coach basketball, not football,” Self wrote in a text message to The Capital-Journal. “That we would never play a game in Arrowhead or even discuss it. It’s too cold. We play our games indoors. But (I) look forward to meeting him someday if he’s ever in Lawrence.”

These comments serve as nothing more than as a deflection and Self’s disinterest in reigniting the series with Mizzou.

But it’s important that Missouri is aggressively pursuing this. There’s plenty of hype surrounding the program right now: Cuonzo Martin taking over the program, projected top pick Michael Porter, Jr. committing to the Tigers, ticket sales up, etc. If that hype can be turned into on the court success, you’d have to imagine Sterk’s pursuit of this annual game only intensifies.