Bill Self responds to comments from ex-Mizzou chancellor

The Border War between Kansas and Missouri has not been played since the Tigers left the Big 12 for greener football pastures in the SEC in 2012.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk wants the rivalry to be renewed. Kansas head coach Bill Self has deflected those questions, previously stating, “… that’s a decision that will be made at a university level, not just at a basketball level.”
On Thursday, former Missouri Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin blamed the Self and his “big ego” for not restarting the Border War, stating that an offer was on the table for a football game between the Tigers and Jayhawks to be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Self, the soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach, responded to those claims later that day in a text message to Matthew Galloway of the Topeka Capital-Journal:
“Tell the ex-Missouri chancellor that I coach basketball, not football,” Self wrote in a text message to The Capital-Journal. “That we would never play a game in Arrowhead or even discuss it. It’s too cold. We play our games indoors. But (I) look forward to meeting him someday if he’s ever in Lawrence.”
These comments serve as nothing more than as a deflection and Self’s disinterest in reigniting the series with Mizzou.
But it’s important that Missouri is aggressively pursuing this. There’s plenty of hype surrounding the program right now: Cuonzo Martin taking over the program, projected top pick Michael Porter, Jr. committing to the Tigers, ticket sales up, etc. If that hype can be turned into on the court success, you’d have to imagine Sterk’s pursuit of this annual game only intensifies.
With another marquee NBA job vacant, John Calipari’s name has reportedly been linked to it.
According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the Kentucky head coach has reached out to the New York Knicks “through intermediaries” and has expressed interest in the vacant presidency job after the franchise mutually cut ties with Phil Jackson earlier this week.
Days before free agency is set to begin, Begley reports that the Knicks do not have any interest in Calipari at the moment.
Presumably, Calipari would not only want control over the team but would be the head coach as well.
Calipari is under contract with Kentucky through the 2024 season. He signed a two-year extension in March, making $7.75 million this season and $8 million the next year.
The Hall of Fame coach had been linked to previous vacancies in the past, most notably in 2014 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He reportedly had deep talks with the franchise but eventually signed a seven-year extension to remain at Kentucky. It was later reported by various outlets that Cleveland had offered him a 10-year deal ranging from $60-80 million.
Calipari had a brief tenure in the NBA prior, spending two-plus seasons with the New Jersey Nets before being fired during the 1998-99 season.
You’d expect if Calipari would make the jump, it’d be to a franchise that has the pieces to win right away, instead of stepping into a shaky situation, like the one in New York, thus avoiding another failed stint in the association.
Either way, we’ve continued the streak of summers that Calipari has been linked to NBA vacancies.
For the second time in as many days, Chris Collins and his staff at Northwestern landed a prospect in the Class of 2018.
Pete Nance, a top-40 overall prospect according to Rivals, verbally committed to the Wildcats on Thursday evening during an official visit. The 6-foot-8 small forward is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance, Sr. His brother, Larry Nance, Jr. starred at Wyoming and is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday, 2018 point guard Jordan Lathon pledged to Northwestern.
Northwestern won the services of Nance over Michigan and Ohio State. Nance was scheduled to take an official visit in Ann Arbor this weekend.
Following a second trip to the NCAA Tournament, Mount St. Mary’s has agreed to a lengthy contract extension with head coach Jamion Christian, keeping the 34-year-old in Emmitsburg through the 2026-27 season.
The university made the announcement on Thursday morning.
“Since Jamion’s return to the Mount five years ago, the men’s basketball program has flourished,” Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson said in a statement. ‘In addition to leading the team to outstanding success on the court, Jamion has maintained a tireless commitment to the welfare and academic success of our student-athletes, as well as serving as a tremendous ambassador for Mount St. Mary’s in the community and with our alumni.”
One of the brightest young coaches in the game, his success at Mount St. Mary’s has been built around defense. The Mountaineers ranked in the top-25 in defensive turnover rate, according to kenpom.
Given his age, his immediate success as a head coach and his playing style, it wasn’t surprising to see his name initially pop up for several coaching vacancies this past spring.
Christian, who previously served on Shaka Smart’s staff at VCU, has an 83-81 record but is 55-33 in Northeast Conference play. He righted the ship after a 1-11 start to this past season, guiding the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament with a win over St. Francis (PA) in the NEC Tournament championship game. His first 20-win season was clinched in the First Four following a 67-66 victory over New Orleans.
Christian received the Ben Jobe Award winner for the 2016-17 season, given to the top minority coach in men’s Division I basketball.
The Mountaineers are poised for another strong campaign this upcoming year. Second-leading scorer Junior Robinson and top rebounder Chris Wray are returning. However, leading scorer Elijah Long along with Mawdo Sallah and Miles Wilson, two other starters, both transferred out of the program at season’s end.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Legendary men’s basketball coach Don Meyer is being inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame.
Meyer was one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history. He led his teams into the playoffs 19 times and compiled a 923-324 record during his 38-year career, most of which he spent at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, and at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The native of Wayne, Nebraska, died of cancer in 2014. He’s already a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame, and in 2010 he was given a lifetime achievement award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Current Northern State coach Paul Sather, who played for Meyer, said Meyer was not only interested in success on the court but also “was just trying to make everyone around him better.”
“He never took days off, and took so much pride in the work he put in and the young men he put on the floor,” Sather told the American News.
Former Northern State athletic director Bob Olson told the newspaper that Meyer kept sports in perspective.
“I think you learned something from (Meyer) every day,” he said. “You learned about character and leadership, and not only on the basketball court.”
The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Nov. 2 in Evansville, Indiana.
