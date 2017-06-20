VIDEO: Mixtape for UCLA freshman Kris Wilkes

Kris Wilkes is one of UCLA’s incoming five-star freshmen. Here is a look at what he can do and what Bruin fans are so excited about him.
Milwaukee tabs Northwestern assistant Pat Baldwin as new head coach
Northwestern assistant coach Pat Baldwin has been hired by Milwaukee to replace the recently-departed Lavall Jordan, a source told NBC Sports.
Jordan replaced Chris Holtmann at Butler. Holtmann was hired to take over for Thad Matta at Ohio State.
Baldwin was given a five-year deal, according to ESPN. He has spent the last four seasons on Chris Collins’ staff at Northwestern, helping the program get to their first NCAA tournament last season and sit as a projected top 25 team heading into next season. He was in the mix to take over Milwaukee last year, when Jordan was hired.
This will be Baldwin’s first head coaching job. He has been an assistant at Green Bay, Loyola Chicago, and Missouri State.
Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl admits to playing last season with two torn groins
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl showed an insane degree of toughness last season as he admitted to reporters this weekend that he played nearly his entire freshman season with two torn groins.
Not realizing the injuries were that serious until after the season, Pemsl had offseason sports hernia surgery, according to a story from Rob Howe of Hawkeye Nation. Pemsl said he started to feel pain before a Nov. 25th game against Virginia in the Emerald Coast Classic and continued to play the rest of the season despite having to stretch for extended periods of time before even beginning warm-ups.
“I felt it every practice and every game. Once I started getting loose and warmed up a little bit it would go away a little but I always had that pain in the back of my mind and after the season is when I found out I had torn both of my groins. So, I guess I was playing on torn groins all season,” Pemsl said to Howe.
Dude, what!?
Not only did Pemsl show ridiculous grit by gutting out the full season, but he was also a key contributor to Iowa last season as a true freshman. As Howe points out, Pemsl was remarkably fourth on the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds per game last season (8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg) as he became a solid piece for the future foundation of Iowa basketball.
“No one knew I was in pain. I never showed it or anything like that. Half the time I didn’t even remember I could feel it. Your adrenaline is going, stuff like that. But I had no idea (he had torn muscles),” Pemsl said to Howe.
Pemsl is hoping to be healthy by mid-July as Iowa is scheduled to take a European exhibition trip in August before the start of next season. Even if Pemsl is out for that trip, he should be good to go by the time his sophomore season begins next fall.
It’ll be interesting to see what a fully-healthy Pemsl is capable of after a promising initial campaign. Even with the injuries, he shot 61 percent from the field last season and had a couple of 20-point games. I also feel pretty okay with labeling Pemsl as one of the toughest players in the country for the rest of eternity.
(H/t: Rob Howe, Hawkeye Nation)
Baylor lands Mississippi State transfer Mario Kegler
Baylor picked up a former top-50 recruit on Sunday as Mississippi State transfer Mario Kegler announced his commitment to the Bears.
Formerly the No. 48 overall prospect in the Rivals.com Class of 2016 national rankings, the 6-foot-7 Kegler put up 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season as a freshman for the Bulldogs. Kegler shot 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range for the season.
Kegler will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations, but he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining once he’s allowed to play. Having previously visited Baylor on an official visit during the initial recruiting process, Kegler and the Bears were already familiar with each other before connecting on this commitment.
A talented scorer who could be a mismatch in some lineups, it’ll be intriguing to see what Baylor can do in terms of working with Kegler since they’ve done so well recently with developing forwards.
Four Takeaways from the NBPA Top 100 Camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NBPA Top 100 Camp is annually one of the most important events during the summer recruiting calendar because it brings together the most talent of any event before the July live evaluation period.
With many of the nation’s elite prospects going to battle at the University of Virginia, here’s a look at some main takeaways from the event as I focus on the Class of 2018 players in attendance.
1. The battle for best point guard in the Class of 2018 will be the July storyline to keep an eye on
It’s been noted many times on CBT, and elsewhere, that the Class of 2018 doesn’t have a lot of top-end, one-and-done type of talent. While the lack of NBA-level star power might hurt the college game for one season — with the sport’s heavy reliance on elite freshmen now — the overall depth at point guard is certainly shaping up to be very solid for the Class of 2018. And that point guard depth will also help college basketball in a major way in the coming years.
Even with a few elite lead guards like Darius Garland and Tre Jones not competing in Virginia, the point guards took center stage at Top 100 Camp. And it made for some excellent individual battles that should set up for a very fun July.
Five-star Immanuel Quickley was perhaps the best long-term prospect among the group, but that title was challenged by a bevy of competitors that included Rivals top-40 prospects such as DePaul commit Tyger Campbell, Ayo Dosunmu, Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Louisville commit Courtney Ramey, Javonte Smart, Jahvon Quinerly and Elijah Weaver. And that’s not even factoring in the top-flight Class of 2019 point guards like Cole Anthony and Ashton Hagans who were in attendance as well.
Beyond that first group, the depth in the class also shined at camp as West Virginia commit Jordan McCabe, Notre Dame commit Prentiss Hubb and TCU commit Kendric Davis were all among the camp’s leaders in assists.
Camps can be sloppy and have moments of uninspired play, but this year’s camp felt slightly more competitive thanks to all of these point guards going to war. Here’s to hoping that these guys continue to play this competitively in July and beyond.
2. Simi Shittu is a monster (with a potentially fascinating recruiting battle)
One of the notable stock risers of this spring in the Class of 2018 has been Canadian forward Simi Shittu (pictured above). Elevating into the top 10 of most major national rankings, the 6-foot-9 Shittu did nothing but backup his lofty status with his outstanding play at the Top 100 Camp.
Far-and-away the most productive player in the camp, Shittu was a complete monster during the entirety of the event. Shittu was a double-double machine who was nearly impossible to keep off the offensive glass. Leading the camp in both points and rebounds, Shittu’s recruitment is going to be fascinating to watch this July because many of the traditional bluebloods are jumping in later than normal for a top-ten prospect.
While Shittu has mentioned schools like Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Syracuse and UConn during the spring, N.C. State recently offered a scholarship while Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have all made recent inquiries. Seeing which head coaches — specifically the newer schools entering the recruitment late — make Shittu an early priority in July will be something to watch for.
3. Besides Shittu, where did all the big men go?
For as many good point guards as there were at this year’s Top 100 Camp, there was also a noticeable lack of elite post players in attendance outside of Shittu as the Class of 2018 doesn’t appear to have a lot of instant-impact bigs.
There are certainly some top-end talents in the class like Marvin Bagley, Bol Bol and Moses Brown, but with none of those guys playing in Virginia, it meant for a guard-dominated camp. Guards typically dominate the ball in camp settings to begin with, but this year, they really didn’t have much reason to throw the ball into the post.
Five-star big man Nazreon Reid was the most talented 2018 big man in the building, besides Shittu, but he still has a lot of work to do with his shot selection in order to be fully counted on at the next level. There were flashes when the 6-foot-10 Reid displayed frightening athleticism and ability for a player his size and then he would settle for a one-footed stepback from 17 feet away that came up as an airball all within the same minute of play.
Four-star center David McCormack also continues to make strides in his game this spring as he showed post scoring ability that few players in the camp could match. But McCormack only played a limited number of games after playing the previous week in Italy for adidas Eurocamp, so the limited post play was made even worse.
Since the game continues to evolve into more and more of a perimeter-oriented contest, it could mean that we see fewer post prospects, but I have a feeling that this is just an instance of one particular class just not having a lot of high-level big men.
4. Despite last week, Louisville is in great position with regards to future recruiting
Most of the major headlines in college basketball last week were geared around Louisville and the fallout from their scandal. Even with the Cardinals facing so many potential sanctions from that scandal, it doesn’t seem to be slowing them down when it comes to future recruiting.
The team’s Class of 2018 recruiting haul both had solid moments at Top 100 as shooting guard Anfernee Simons, in particular, looked like a solid future ACC presence. With his ability to knock down perimeter jumpers while also attacking the basket, the 6-foot-2 Simons was one of the toughest covers at the event as he has the look of a potential go-to scorer for the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-3 Ramey was also steady during most of the camp, as he showed that he can score and distribute with equal effectiveness.
While Louisville has its backcourt of the future already committed in the Class of 2018, Class of 2019 prospects also seemed receptive to what the Cardinals have to offer. With June 15th being the first day college coaches could directly contact Class of 2019 prospects — falling right in the midst of Top 100 Camp — many of the elite prospects in attendance mentioned that Louisville had called for them in the opening 24 hours of being able to do so.
It is still early to tell how that recruiting class at Louisville might unfold but many of those prospects were just excited to hear from Rick Pitino. Judging strictly on prospect perception, there seems to be minimal fallout (if any) from the Katina Powell scandal and Louisville should keep landing high-level players.
Four-star forward Kyle Young following Chris Holtmann from Butler to Ohio State
New Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann secured a solid commitment on Monday as former Butler pledge Kyle Young will follow him to the Big Ten.
Regarded as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2017, the 6-foot-7 Young gives the Buckeyes a floor-spacing forward who also isn’t afraid to compete against bigger players on the interior. Young will mix it up on the glass and also has a solid motor despite being a bit undersized.
With Ohio State having so many scholarships to fill in the Class of 2018, getting Young in the fold right now will help ease the burden of having such a big class down the road.