Utah County Sheriff's Office

Former college coach Chris Craig sentenced to 60 days in jail for school bomb threat

By Rob DausterJun 20, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Chris Craig, a former Division I assistant coach that played collegiately at UTEP, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail stemming from an incident in September of 2016 when he threatened to blow up an elementary school.

In the incident, Craig, who had been referring to himself as “the Radical Islamic Jihadist Muhammad Allah Al-Khidr”, entered Eagle Valley Elementary School in Utah in a ski-mask and threatened to blow up the school if the children weren’t evacuated. That led to a three hour standoff with police, after which he was booked on charges of interference with an arresting officer, failure to disclose identity, disruption of operation of a school and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. He was also charged with threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

Craig has been in jail since his arrest and will spend 60 more days in jail before being released. From the Salt Lake Tribune:

Judge Roger Griffin ordered Craig, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in September, to spend 60 more days in the Utah County jail before being released on what Griffin called a “zero-tolerance probation” for the next five years, during which time he will be required to receive treatment for the mental illness doctors, families and lawyers believe caused the once promising basketball coach to act out as a religious fanatic in recent years.

Craig is believed to suffer from schizophrenia as well as bi-polar disorder.

The incident at Eagle Valley was not the first time that Craig had run afoul of the law. In 2013, he was arrested for making terroristic threats in two different states and a year later was arrested after driving a car onto an elementary school playground. He was profiled by Sports Illustrated in 2014.

A father-son bond leads recruit to Michigan State commitment

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
By Travis HinesJun 20, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

A burning desire to make a father proud led Michigan State’s newest commitment to East Lansing.

Gabe Brown, a three-star forward from Belleville, Mich., pledged to Tom Izzo on the Spartans on Tuesday, fulfilling a dream of a father no longer able to see it.

“When I was 14 years old and my dad was watching a basketball game on TV and it was Michigan State,” Brown wrote on social media. “He comes out of the room and comes into my room and says, ‘’Son, I want you to play for Michigan State. Tom Izzo is the greatest coach and he’s making pros.’

“When I was 15 years old my dad had a stroke and was in the hospital for months …In May of 2016 my dad passed away.”

After briefly considering quitting basketball, Brown returned to the sport determined to get a scholarship offer from Izzo in honor of his own father. It happened Saturday, when Izzo brought Brown to his office during a team camp to extend the offer.

“I almost broke down crying because I knew I achieved this goal for my dad,” Brown wrote, “and knew that I made my dad proud even though he couldn’t be there.”

For Brown, it’s a dream come true. For Michigan State, they get a versatile 6-foot-6 forward that’s one of the top players in the state.

“I am  happy to announce that I will be committing to MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY,” Brown wrote.

VIDEO: Mixtape for UCLA freshman Kris Wilkes

By Rob DausterJun 20, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

Kris Wilkes is one of UCLA’s incoming five-star freshmen. Here is a look at what he can do and what Bruin fans are so excited about him.

Milwaukee tabs Northwestern assistant Pat Baldwin as new head coach

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 20, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Northwestern assistant coach Pat Baldwin has been hired by Milwaukee to replace the recently-departed Lavall Jordan, a source told NBC Sports.

Jordan replaced Chris Holtmann at Butler. Holtmann was hired to take over for Thad Matta at Ohio State.

Baldwin was given a five-year deal, according to ESPN. He has spent the last four seasons on Chris Collins’ staff at Northwestern, helping the program get to their first NCAA tournament last season and sit as a projected top 25 team heading into next season. He was in the mix to take over Milwaukee last year, when Jordan was hired.

This will be Baldwin’s first head coaching job. He has been an assistant at Green Bay, Loyola Chicago, and Missouri State.

Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl admits to playing last season with two torn groins

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJun 19, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl showed an insane degree of toughness last season as he admitted to reporters this weekend that he played nearly his entire freshman season with two torn groins.

Not realizing the injuries were that serious until after the season, Pemsl had offseason sports hernia surgery, according to a story from Rob Howe of Hawkeye Nation. Pemsl said he started to feel pain before a Nov. 25th game against Virginia in the Emerald Coast Classic and continued to play the rest of the season despite having to stretch for extended periods of time before even beginning warm-ups.

“I felt it every practice and every game. Once I started getting loose and warmed up a little bit it would go away a little but I always had that pain in the back of my mind and after the season is when I found out I had torn both of my groins. So, I guess I was playing on torn groins all season,” Pemsl said to Howe.

“So, I guess I was playing on torn groins all season.”

Dude, what!?

Not only did Pemsl show ridiculous grit by gutting out the full season, but he was also a key contributor to Iowa last season as a true freshman. As Howe points out, Pemsl was remarkably fourth on the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds per game last season (8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg) as he became a solid piece for the future foundation of Iowa basketball.

“No one knew I was in pain. I never showed it or anything like that. Half the time I didn’t even remember I could feel it. Your adrenaline is going, stuff like that. But I had no idea (he had torn muscles),” Pemsl said to Howe.

Pemsl is hoping to be healthy by mid-July as Iowa is scheduled to take a European exhibition trip in August before the start of next season. Even if Pemsl is out for that trip, he should be good to go by the time his sophomore season begins next fall.

It’ll be interesting to see what a fully-healthy Pemsl is capable of after a promising initial campaign. Even with the injuries, he shot 61 percent from the field last season and had a couple of 20-point games. I also feel pretty okay with labeling Pemsl as one of the toughest players in the country for the rest of eternity.

(H/t: Rob Howe, Hawkeye Nation)

Baylor lands Mississippi State transfer Mario Kegler

(Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJun 19, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

Baylor picked up a former top-50 recruit on Sunday as Mississippi State transfer Mario Kegler announced his commitment to the Bears.

Formerly the No. 48 overall prospect in the Rivals.com Class of 2016 national rankings, the 6-foot-7 Kegler put up 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season as a freshman for the Bulldogs. Kegler shot 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range for the season.

Kegler will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations, but he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining once he’s allowed to play. Having previously visited Baylor on an official visit during the initial recruiting process, Kegler and the Bears were already familiar with each other before connecting on this commitment.

A talented scorer who could be a mismatch in some lineups, it’ll be intriguing to see what Baylor can do in terms of working with Kegler since they’ve done so well recently with developing forwards.