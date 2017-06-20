A father-son bond leads recruit to Michigan State commitment

A burning desire to make a father proud led Michigan State’s newest commitment to East Lansing.
Gabe Brown, a three-star forward from Belleville, Mich., pledged to Tom Izzo on the Spartans on Tuesday, fulfilling a dream of a father no longer able to see it.
“When I was 14 years old and my dad was watching a basketball game on TV and it was Michigan State,” Brown wrote on social media. “He comes out of the room and comes into my room and says, ‘’Son, I want you to play for Michigan State. Tom Izzo is the greatest coach and he’s making pros.’
“When I was 15 years old my dad had a stroke and was in the hospital for months …In May of 2016 my dad passed away.”
After briefly considering quitting basketball, Brown returned to the sport determined to get a scholarship offer from Izzo in honor of his own father. It happened Saturday, when Izzo brought Brown to his office during a team camp to extend the offer.
“I almost broke down crying because I knew I achieved this goal for my dad,” Brown wrote, “and knew that I made my dad proud even though he couldn’t be there.”
For Brown, it’s a dream come true. For Michigan State, they get a versatile 6-foot-6 forward that’s one of the top players in the state.
“I am happy to announce that I will be committing to MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY,” Brown wrote.