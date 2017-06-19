Missouri freshman Jeremiah Tilmon arrested, charged for underage drinking

Missouri freshman Jeremiah Tilmon was arrested and charged last Friday for possession of alcohol by a minor, according to campus police.
The 6-foot-10 Tilmon was released on summons after he was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. on Friday morning. Tilmon was driving on campus when he was pulled over for failing to stay in a single lane. An officer smelled alcohol inside Tilmon’s vehicle and issued a sobriety test.
Police say that Tilmon was above the “zero tolerance” threshold for underage drivers but he was under the limit for a DUI. Possession of alcohol by a minor is a Class D misdemeanor for a first-time offense.
Tilmon was previously signed with Illinois before re-opening his recruitment this spring. The Tigers landed the native of East St. Louis in the hopes that he would be able to help on the interior this season as the team is hoping to build a quick contender around five-star forward Michael Porter Jr.
“The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally,” Patrick Crawford, assistant director of strategic communications for the Missouri men’s basketball team, said to the Kansas City Star.