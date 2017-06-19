CBT Podcast: Louisville’s NCAA penalty and the Ohio State, Butler coaching changes

Rob Dauster was joined today by Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal to discuss the sanctions handed down by the NCAA last week while Brian Snow of Scout.com hopped on the pod to discuss the changes in leadership made at both Ohio State and Butler.
Missouri freshman Jeremiah Tilmon arrested, charged for underage drinking
Missouri freshman Jeremiah Tilmon was arrested and charged last Friday for possession of alcohol by a minor, according to campus police.
The 6-foot-10 Tilmon was released on summons after he was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. on Friday morning. Tilmon was driving on campus when he was pulled over for failing to stay in a single lane. An officer smelled alcohol inside Tilmon’s vehicle and issued a sobriety test.
Police say that Tilmon was above the “zero tolerance” threshold for underage drivers but he was under the limit for a DUI. Possession of alcohol by a minor is a Class D misdemeanor for a first-time offense.
Tilmon was previously signed with Illinois before re-opening his recruitment this spring. The Tigers landed the native of East St. Louis in the hopes that he would be able to help on the interior this season as the team is hoping to build a quick contender around five-star forward Michael Porter Jr.
“The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally,” Patrick Crawford, assistant director of strategic communications for the Missouri men’s basketball team, said to the Kansas City Star.
Auburn grabs VCU transfer Samir Doughty
Auburn pulled in a potential impact transfer on Sunday as former VCU guard Samir Doughty pledged to the Tigers with an announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4 Doughty just completed his first season with the Rams after redshirting the previous season as he put up 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. With head coach Will Wade changing jobs and heading to LSU, Doughty opted for a fresh start of his own by also moving to the SEC.
Doughty will have to sit out a transfer season before joining the Tigers, but he has a chance to be a steady perimeter rotation player.
Powell sorry for Louisville fallout, says ordeal ‘worth it’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Katina Powell said Saturday that she is “so sorry” about the fallout of the sex scandal that resulted in sanctions against Louisville’s basketball program, but added that her experience was “worth surviving.”
In her 2015 book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen,” Powell alleged that former Cardinals staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip and have sex with recruits and players. Several investigations followed, including one by the NCAA that resulted in a decision Thursday to suspend coach Rick Pitino and levy other penalties against Louisville. The NCAA described the activities as “repugnant.”
Powell reiterated that money was her sole motivation for writing the book during a nearly hour-long Facebook Live interview on Saturday with comedian Jason English that was later removed. She said she has dealt with depression since the scandal, but added that everything “was very well worth it.” She’s even been approached about a possible movie and a second book.
“It was worth putting food on the table,” she said. “It was worth me driving what I drive. It was worth me living the way I live.”
Louisville plans to appeal NCAA sanctions that include Pitino’s suspension for five Atlantic Coast Conference games and a 10-year show-cause order for McGee. Powell wrote that McGee paid her $10,000 for 22 shows from 2010-14 in Louisville’s Billy Minardi Hall dormitory.
The governing body also placed Louisville on four years’ probation and ordered the vacation of victories in which ineligible players participated. Players deemed ineligible would be those involved in the sex parties, which are considered impermissible benefits.
Compliance consultant Chuck Smrt estimated that as many as 108 regular season games and 15 NCAA Tournament games are in question, including Louisville’s 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four appearance. The NCAA accepted Louisville’s self-imposed ban from the 2016 postseason.
During the Facebook Live interview, Powell said she held no grudge with the school, but added that “they knew what it was going in.”
“At the end of the day I have to live with what I did, the decision that I made,” she added.
2017 NBA Mock Draft
Here is an updated mock draft following this weekend’s trade involving Boston and Philadelphia. Last week, before that trade became official, the fearless leaders of College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk got together to podcast their way through a mock of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. That can be found below.
1. PHILADELPHIA (via Boston, via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. BOSTON (via Philadelphia) – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
4. PHOENIX – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
5. SACRAMENTO – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
6. ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
9. DALLAS – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
11. CHARLOTTE – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
12. DETROIT – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
13. DENVER – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
14. MIAMI – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
15. PORTLAND – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
16. CHICAGO – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
17. MILWAUKEE –Harry Giles III, C, Duke
18. INDIANA – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. ATLANTA – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
24. UTAH – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
29. SAN ANTONIO – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Derrick White, CG, Colorado
Oral Roberts women’s basketball player found dead in dorm room
Oral Roberts announced on Friday that women’s basketball player Ashley Beatty was found dead in her dorm room on Thursday night.
According to a release from the school and a report from the Associated Press, there has been no evidence of foul play. The AP also reported that the death is being investigated as a suicide. The 20-year-old Beatty, a native of Anadarko, Oklahoma, just completed her sophomore season with the Golden Eagles. Beatty’s sister, Lakota, is also a member of the team as she just finished her redshirt junior year.
“We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community,” Oral Roberts women’s head coach Misti Cussen said in a release. “Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.”
No details have been made available for a memorial service yet as Oral Roberts is asking for privacy for the Beatty family during this time.