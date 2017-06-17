Pitt lands top-150 Class of 2018 forward Bryce Golden

Pitt landed some much-needed help in the Class of 2018 on Friday as top-150 forward Bryce Golden pledged to the Panthers.
The 6-foot-9 Golden is currently regarded as the No. 124 overall prospect in Rivals.com national Class of 2018 rankings as he becomes the first player to commit to head coach Kevin Stallings in that class.
With Pitt losing so many players and basically turning over its entire roster since Stallings took over, Golden is a solid start in what should be a very large recruiting class for the Panthers.
A solid post player with good hands and some developing moves, Golden has a chance to be a solid ACC player if he can continue to add strength and improve his defensive presence.
Oral Roberts announced on Friday that women’s basketball player Ashley Beatty was found dead in her dorm room on Thursday night.
According to a release from the school and a report from the Associated Press, there has been no evidence of foul play. The AP also reported that the death is being investigated as a suicide. The 20-year-old Beatty, a native of Anadarko, Oklahoma, just completed her sophomore season with the Golden Eagles. Beatty’s sister, Lakota, is also a member of the team as she just finished her redshirt junior year.
“We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community,” Oral Roberts women’s head coach Misti Cussen said in a release. “Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.”
No details have been made available for a memorial service yet as Oral Roberts is asking for privacy for the Beatty family during this time.
“Dunk City” will have to carry on without their most explosive above-the-rim finisher.
Florida Gulf Coast announced on Friday that 6-foot-5 guard Rayjon Tucker will transfer from the program. Regarded as one of the better dunkers in the nation, Tucker just finished up his sophomore season with the Eagles as he averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Although Tucker shot an impressive 45 percent from three-point range while providing explosive leaping ability, he was never able to earn consistent playing time as he averaged a little more than 18 minutes per game during both of his seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
“After speaking with Rayjon, we are both in agreement that he needs a fresh start,” Florida Gulf Coast head coach Joe Dooley said in the release. “We thank him for his two years with the team and wish him luck in his feature endeavors.”
Perhaps best remembered for a ridiculous dunk that knocked the power out of the shot clock during the Atlantic Sun conference tournament last March, Tucker will be an intriguing wing transfer. Tucker will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules before he has two years of eligibility remaining.
Cole Anthony is a top ten prospect in the Class of 2019. He’s also the son of broadcaster and former NBA player Greg Anthony. He’s down in Charlottesville at the NBPA Top 100 camp, and he did this to a defender on Thursday:
Alex Caldwell is a rising senior point guard in South Carolina.
On Thursday night, he made the play of his prep career, at a Boys State event of all places.
Caldwell, a 5-foot-10 floor general, cleared a 6-foot-7 adult on his way to a one-handed slam in front of a packed gym of participants at the American Legion-sponsored program.
Caldwell has a recruiting page on ESPN, which lists him as a three-star recruit. Verbal Commits claims he holds scholarship offers from South Carolina State, College of Charleston, Winthrop, and as recent has three weeks ago, offers from Austin Peay and East Carolina.
He is playing for the Upward Stars on the adidas Uprising circuit. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Riley Crean, son of former Indiana head coach Tom Crean, was drafted in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft on Wednesday evening.
That would also make him the nephew of football coaches Jim and John Harbaugh.
Crean, a 6-foot-3 righthanded pitcher from Bloomington North High School, was the 1,047 overall selection. According to scouting reports, Crean’s fastball tops out at 87 MPH.
Crean had committed to Indiana but that was before his father was relieved of his head coaching duties in March following nine seasons with the Hoosiers. That appeared to play a role in Crean deciding to do a postgraduate year at IMG Academy in Florida in lieu of enrolling in college, according to Mike Miller of the Herald Times.
Four rounds later, with the 1167th overall pick in the draft, the White Sox selected Chane King, son of the longtime television and radio host Larry King.