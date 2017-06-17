Pitt lands top-150 Class of 2018 forward Bryce Golden

Pitt landed some much-needed help in the Class of 2018 on Friday as top-150 forward Bryce Golden pledged to the Panthers.

The 6-foot-9 Golden is currently regarded as the No. 124 overall prospect in Rivals.com national Class of 2018 rankings as he becomes the first player to commit to head coach Kevin Stallings in that class.

With Pitt losing so many players and basically turning over its entire roster since Stallings took over, Golden is a solid start in what should be a very large recruiting class for the Panthers.

A solid post player with good hands and some developing moves, Golden has a chance to be a solid ACC player if he can continue to add strength and improve his defensive presence.