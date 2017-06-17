Oral Roberts women’s basketball player found dead in dorm room

Oral Roberts announced on Friday that women’s basketball player Ashley Beatty was found dead in her dorm room on Thursday night.

According to a release from the school and a report from the Associated Press, there has been no evidence of foul play. The AP also reported that the death is being investigated as a suicide. The 20-year-old Beatty, a native of Anadarko, Oklahoma, just completed her sophomore season with the Golden Eagles. Beatty’s sister, Lakota, is also a member of the team as she just finished her redshirt junior year.

“We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community,” Oral Roberts women’s head coach Misti Cussen said in a release. “Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.”

No details have been made available for a memorial service yet as Oral Roberts is asking for privacy for the Beatty family during this time.