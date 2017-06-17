High-flying guard Rayjon Tucker to transfer from Florida Gulf Coast

“Dunk City” will have to carry on without their most explosive above-the-rim finisher.

Florida Gulf Coast announced on Friday that 6-foot-5 guard Rayjon Tucker will transfer from the program. Regarded as one of the better dunkers in the nation, Tucker just finished up his sophomore season with the Eagles as he averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Although Tucker shot an impressive 45 percent from three-point range while providing explosive leaping ability, he was never able to earn consistent playing time as he averaged a little more than 18 minutes per game during both of his seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.

“After speaking with Rayjon, we are both in agreement that he needs a fresh start,” Florida Gulf Coast head coach Joe Dooley said in the release. “We thank him for his two years with the team and wish him luck in his feature endeavors.”

Perhaps best remembered for a ridiculous dunk that knocked the power out of the shot clock during the Atlantic Sun conference tournament last March, Tucker will be an intriguing wing transfer. Tucker will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules before he has two years of eligibility remaining.