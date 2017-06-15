More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NCAA extends coaches’ boxes as part of rules change package

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel will give college basketball coaches more room to roam next season after approving an extension of the coaches’ boxes from 28 to 38 feet.

Other men’s basketball rules changes include finding more consistent spots for inbound passes.

The shot clock will be reset to 20 seconds when the offensive team draws a foul in the frontcourt. If more than 20 seconds remain there will be no change.

Referees can use instant replay in the final two minutes of the game or overtime to determine whether a secondary defender was inside or outside the restricted-arc area.

A legal screen will require players to keep their feet no wider than their shoulders. And a minimum of 0.3 seconds will be taken off the game clock when the ball is legally touched.

Defenders who straddle an offensive player’s leg and prohibit him from making a normal basketball move, including pivoting, will be assessed a personal foul.

Women’s basketball rule changes included moving the restricted-area arc in the lane to 4 feet. The arc previously had been 3 feet in front of the basket. A secondary defender must be outside the arc and in legal guarding position to draw a charge.

Also in women’s basketball, coaches will be allowed to carry over all timeouts to the second half rather than having one “use it or lose it” first-half timeout. The 10-second backcourt count won’t be reset when a women’s basketball team on offense calls time out. Women’s basketball also approved the same rule change the men adopted in extending the coaches’ boxes from 28 feet to 38 feet.

Women’s basketball officials also will be allowed to use replay to determine if the ball was released on made baskets before the shot clock expired.

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 8:51 AM EDT

John Calipari would prefer to focus on the players he wants and the offense he’ll run.

This time, there are other concerns.

When he leads the U.S. basketball team into the Under-19 World Cup for men, they will travel to Egypt, home to enough violence lately that the Americans questioned whether it was safe enough to even go defend their title.

Calipari spoke to parents seeking answers he didn’t even have for himself, but he knew where he could get them. Gen. Martin Dempsey, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is now USA Basketball’s chairman, and a conversation a few weeks ago that detailed the Americans’ security plans and procedures put Calipari’s mind at ease.

“I’m trying to figure out basketball, let alone trying to figure out security and so all I can say to the parents is I’m comfortable making this trip,” the Kentucky coach said. “And believe me, three or four weeks ago I was like, ‘Come on now, talk to me, how are we going to do this?’ And from that point when I was on the phone with Gen. Dempsey, I knew at the end of the day either he was going to feel real comfortable with what was going on or we wouldn’t go.”

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said the U.S. and other federations raised concerns with basketball’s governing body a year ago when it selected Cairo to host the July 1-9 event. Any fears only heightened in recent months when more than 100 people were killed since December in four separate attacks targeting Christians claimed by the Islamic State group.

But Dempsey stressed that most of the danger is beyond Cairo, while the capital city is well protected. And Tooley said that during a recent discussion with FIBA it was revealed that security for the event had now fallen under the control of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, rather than the office of sports ministry.

“So while we are very much aware of the challenges of security in Egypt, we have concluded that the venue — that is to say where the games will be played, the hotel, the transit zones — will be secured adequately and gives us confidence to send a team over there,” Dempsey said.

USA Basketball took the unusual step of deciding that the U-19 team would be given the same level of security as an Olympic team, with more staff on the ground and greater intelligence shared. The Americans have been criticized for the lengths they go to comfort their millionaire players, such as staying on a cruise ship rather than the athletes’ village in Rio, but NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said he’s always felt safe while winning two Olympic golds and a world title with the Americans.

“I’m sure they’ve been doing their work for years in advance on this thing and trying to make sure it’s perfect for the players, so I have no concerns that USA Basketball won’t get it done,” Durant said. “So hopefully everybody’s comfortable going and have a great time and win a gold.”

Though the Americans have won two straight golds in the 16-nation tournament, fielding a team is challenging. Many college coaches would prefer their incoming recruits on campus in summer school, and with the security concerns this time, Tooley figures some players Calipari may have wanted passed on invites to training camp next week.

But Chuma Okeke of Atlanta, who will be a freshman next season at Auburn, will be among the 28 players in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His mother, Renee, reached out to a USA Basketball official with some questions, but ultimately decided to let her son attend after getting the answers and doing enough research on her own into the situation in Egypt that she said she’d even feel comfortable going.

“It was explained to me that the USA Basketball security team is really experienced in that area so I really don’t have any worries,” she said. “They reassured me that my young man will be safe so I’m OK with it. And you know what, even if I wasn’t, I could not stop Chuma from going. I could not. He understands what the climate is but he still wants to go.”

And Dempsey feels the Americans should, not only to give their younger players experience with the international game, but to show FIBA they’re a good partner. With their precautions in place, Dempsey said the Americans have done everything they can to be prepared — and now it’s Calipari’s turn.

“I said, ‘OK Cal, now that we’ve got this behind us, how about you stop worrying about that?'” Dempsey said. “‘We’ll keep worrying about that, you go win us a gold medal.'”

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter @briancmahoney

2 Comments
By Travis HinesJun 14, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

It was an incredibly tragic morning in Virginia and across the United State on Wednesday as a gunman opened fire on a baseball practice of Republican congressmen preparing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, an event that raises money for charity.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three other people were wounded while the gunman was shot by police and later died.

Later Wednesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari reached out to one of the two Capitol Police officers whom President Trump credited for saving “many lives” with their actions Wednesday morning.

Calipari relayed the info through a series of tweets, one of which states he invited David Bailey to a game and commended him, as well as the other officer, Crystal Griner, for their actions.

 

By Travis HinesJun 14, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Oregon’s immediate post-Dillon Brooks future got considerably brighter Wednesday.

The Ducks received a commitment from Illinois State graduate transfer MiKyle McIntosh, he announced via social media.

The 6-foot-7 McIntosh was one of the most highly sought after grad transfers on the market after he put up 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Redbirds. He shot 41 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 1.8 assists per night.

Like many grad transfers in June, McIntosh’s impact may be overstated some given the shallowness of the market and the rapid approach of fall semesters everywhere, but he’ll be able to bring quite a bit to the table for Dana Altman’s group, which is coming off the program’s first Final Four in over 70 years.

With Brooks, along with Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey, opting to leave early for the NBA, Oregon will certainly be in reload mode in 2017-18, and having McIntosh, as skilled and experienced player, will help bridge the gap as the program’s high-touted 2017 recruiting class finds its footing.

1 Comment
By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Virginia guard Kyle Guy, a rising sophomore that made a name for himself because of a … unique hairstyle, will have to become a much better player this season to get the same kind of attention.

Because the man-bun that made him so popular is no more:

Two things here:

1. This hair style is a top-knot. Not a man-bun. When the sides and the back are shaved — when it is an undercut — it’s a top-knot. When all of the hair is long, it’s a man-bun. I’ll die on this hill.

2. Imagine how much people would hate Kyle Guy if he played for Duke?

By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

The fearless leaders of College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk got together this week to podcast their way through a mock of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

This is what we came up with. You can find the podcast, with all of our breakdowns and analysis, at the bottom of this post.

1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
9. DALLAS – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
11. CHARLOTTE – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
12. DETROIT – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
13. DENVER – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
14. MIAMI – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
15. PORTLAND – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
16. CHICAGO – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
17. MILWAUKEE –Harry Giles III, C, Duke
18. INDIANA – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. ATLANTA – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
24. UTAH – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
29. SAN ANTONIO – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Derrick White, CG, Colorado