Rick Pitino: ‘I’ve lost faith in NCAA’

Louisville head coach Rick Pitino issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, highly critical of the punishments handed down to him and his program by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
“For 35 some odd years, I’ve had a lot of faith in the NCAA and have reacted that way accordingly as a head basketball coach; in the belief of their rules,” Pitino said. “I’ve thought that in the recent past they’ve made some great adjustments to the rules that have helped players along the way. I feel now like everybody here that not only is it unjust, unfair, over-the-top severe, but I’ve personally lost a lot of faith in the NCAA and everything I’ve stood for in the last 35 years with what they just did.”
Pitino would go on to say he is putting his faith in the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee.
Currently, Pitino is suspended for the first five ACC games of the 2017-18 season. However, the program has to vacate 108 games during the span of Dec. 2010 through July 2014. That would include the 2013 national championship victory over Michigan.
Louisville will appeal the committee’s ruling.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Kansas State dismisses Isaiah Maurice from program
Kansas State forward Isaiah Maurice has been dismissed from the program by head coach Bruce Weber, the university announced on Thursday evening.
“There are standards of conduct that are required to be a member of our program, and there are consequences when those standards are not met,” Webber said in a statement issued by the school. “Isaiah did not meet his responsibilities, and unfortunately this is the result.”
Maurice, the 6-foot-10 big man, was going to be a redshirt sophomore this year. He missed the 2015-16 season after not being cleared by the NCAA Eligibility Center.
He only averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this season but during the Wildcats’ push for an NCAA Tournament berth, he increased his production. During a five-game span, one that stretched into the Big 12 Tournament, Maurice averaged 7.2 points per game.
With Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson both exhausting their eligibility at the end of the season, Maurice was projected to play a larger role on the frontline alongside rising junior Dean Wade.
Column: Rick Pitino’s plausible deniability could not save him, and that is how the NCAA wants it
Typically, when an NCAA investigation is looming and a head coach is pleading ignorance, claiming that it says nothing about the culture of his program and everything about a rogue staff member, that coach is, frankly, full of s***.
The term is plausible deniability.
Stay two steps away from the wrongdoing and they’ll never be able to connect you to it.
That is precisely what Rick Pitino has been saying and said again today, after the NCAA suspended him for the first five games of the ACC season and determined that they will be vacating 108 Louisville wins, including the 2013 national title. He had no idea that Andre McGee was bringing strippers and hookers in Billy Minardi Hall, and he had no idea that McGee was paying — more than $5,000 over the course of four years, according to the NCAA — for those strippers and hookers to provide “adult entertainment and/or sex acts” for three different players on the team and as many as 15 recruits, four of whom were 16 years old at the time.
And I believe him.
I believe every word he’s saying for no other reason than the fact that Pitino is not stupid and it would require him to be incredibly stupid to know that McGee was paying for strippers to dance for and hookers to have sex with members of his team, let alone with minors he was trying to entice to Louisville, and not put a stop to it.
Pitino is no angel. I’m not saying he is. But do you honestly believe that he would risk a job that pays him millions of dollars over this?
There’s no way.
What Pitino is guilty of is trusting the wrong man.
Because that is, essentially, what this comes down to.
Coaches intentionally keep themselves out of the loop when it comes to what happens with recruits on official visits, but typically that’s because the players on the team bring that kid along with them wherever they go that weekend. They’ll go to a few parties, have a few drinks, flirt with a few girls, maybe hit up a football tailgate. Think of what you do or did during a normal weekend in college, and that’s what these recruits do.
And those coaches don’t want to know about it just like Pitino didn’t want to know about it. They trust that the players on their team and the members of their staff coordinating the visits are smart enough to make sure the recruits don’t leave with anything other than a hangover.
Unfortunately for Pitino, this was not the case, but that does not matter.
“By his own admission, the head coach and his assistants did not interact with prospects from 10 p.m. until the next morning,” the NCAA said. “The panel noted that the head coach essentially placed a peer of the student-athletes in a position of authority over them and visiting prospects, and assumed that all would behave appropriately in an environment that was, for all practical purposes, a basketball dorm.”
“This arrangement played a role in creating a location where the former operations director’s activities went undetected.”
And as a result, Pitino pays the price for what happened in his program. That’s the way it worked for Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and SMU head coach Larry Brown, who were both suspended for nine games for violations that occurred under their watch. Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze is probably going to end up feeling the NCAA’s wrath in the same way. Hell, Pitino got off light; he was only suspended for five games, and the NCAA accepted the program’s 2015-16 postseason ban. They’ll be able to play in the NCAA tournament this season.
So why is Pitino so mad?
Because barring a successful appeal that does not appear to be all that likely, Louisville will be losing their 2012 trip to the Final Four and their 2013 national title, the first time in NCAA history that a national title will be vacated. He’ll no longer be able to claim that he’s one of 14 head coaches to win more than one national title. He’ll no longer see a 2013 National Champions banner hanging above the court in the Yum! Center. It won’t be on any Louisville programs. It will be scrubbed from Louisville’s website. They will no longer be able to make ‘2013 National Champions’ be one of the first things you see when you arrive at the Yum! Center.
Generally speaking, I think that vacating wins is the dumbest thing in the world. What this punishment is essentially saying is that Louisville didn’t actually win the games they won from Dec. 2010 through July 2014. That 2013 run to the national title is one I’ll never forget, from Kevin Ware’s broken leg in the Elite 8 to the show that freshman Spike Albrecht put on in the first half of the national title game.
That happened.
But in this specific instance, I think that vacating wins — specifically, vacating the national title — is the worst punishment that the NCAA can hand down.
Think about the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry for a second. Big picture. In 2009, when John Calipari — Pitino’s archnemesis — took over at Kentucky — Pitino’s old stomping grounds and his biggest rival at the new gig — the running joke was that it would only be a matter of time because Coach Cal got Kentucky in trouble, right? It was only a matter of time before he had Kentucky vacating Final Fours the way that he left Memphis and UMass with vacated Final Fours, yes?
Fast forward eight years, and it’s Pitino and Louisville, not Calipari and Kentucky, that will be taking down Final Four banners and vacating a national title.
That indignity is worse than any punishment the NCAA could have given out to the program itself, and given the magnitude of the violations in the NCAA’s eyes, that’s just the way that they wanted it to be.
So even if Pitino didn’t know about what McGee was doing, it doesn’t matter.
In the NCAA’s eyes, the buck stops with him.
Pitino’s program was using prostitutes to recruit high school kids, and now he’ll have to pay the price.
Chris Holtmann suspends player on his first week at Ohio State
Chris Holtmann was formally introduced as the next head coach at Ohio State three days ago. In his first week on the job he has already sent a message to the program and the fanbase.
On Thursday afternoon, Ohio State released a statement that redshirt freshman forward Derek Funderburk had been suspended indefinitely for, “failure to meet team expectations.” The press release did not include any specifics on the situation.
The 6-foot-9 Funderburk was rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 77 overall prospect in the Class of 2016 according to Rivals. Thad Matta elected to redshirt him this past season.
Holtmann made it clear in his first press conference. “This is a proud program that’s used to competing for championships, that’s used to competing in the NCAA tournament,” he said. “We’re gonna work diligently to make that happen.” This decision supports that statement. It should serve as a wake-up call to anyone on the roster and it should show fans that he is serious about building this program back into a contender immediately.
Holtmann was hired by Ohio State last Friday. He replaced Thad Matta, who served in that role for 13 seasons. Holtmann, 45, was the head coach at Butler the past three seasons, compiling a 70-31 (34-20 Big East) record with three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
De’Aaron Fox’s 39-point game was to ‘shut LaVar up’
In one of the best individual performances of the college basketball season, Kentucky freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points in the Wildcats’ 86-75 Sweet 16 victory over UCLA and his counterpart for that evening, Lonzo Ball.
Even though Ball had picked up a win earlier that season at Kentucky, it was the second time Fox had gotten the better of his fellow floor general.
The second meeting had three months of build up, as Ball went on have an All-American season while his father, LaVar, became a media sensation with his outlandish comments. Fox went on to have a notable season as well but that was in the shadow of the Balls’ frequent radio and television appearances.
“Kill mode all the time,” is how Fox described his mindset before the UCLA game in March. “Shut Lavar Ball up,” is how he explains it a few months later.
In addition to his 39 points, he had three boards, four assists (to one turnover) and two steals. His defense also helped limit Ball to 10 points, off 4-of-10 shooting and 1-of-6 from three and eight assists (to four turnovers).
Of course, Fox was mainly motivated by the chance to avenge an earlier a loss — one in which Lonzo shushed the Rupp Arena fans — earn a spot in the Elite Eight and bolster his draft stock against a projected top-2 pick. The comment he made to SI is harmless, especially when you look at LaVar’s well-documented claims and personal attacks. If anything, this could be laying the groundworks for a one-on-one rivalry at the next level with Lonzo, especially if they wind up in the same division, as some are currently predicting.
Ball, a Southern California native, is expected to go No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers. Fox the first lead guard after Markelle Fultz and Ball to be selected. DraftExpress.com currently has him going to the Sacramento Kings with the No. 5 overall pick.
If Louisville vacates the 2013 national title, does Michigan win the national title?
Barring a successful appeal to a ruling that was handed down on Thursday morning, Louisville is going to become the first team in college basketball history to have to take down a national title banner.
The details are pretty straight-forward: If one of the three enrolled student-athletes or 15 recruits that the were determined by the NCAA to have received “adult entertainment and/or sex acts” from strippers and sex workers played in any game from Dec. 2010 through July 2014, when Louisville staffer Andre McGee was paying for girls to come around Louisville’s Billy Minardi Hall, then that game is to be vacated from the Louisville record books.
According to Chuck Smrt, a former NCAA enforcement director who has been assisting Louisville in this matter, 108 games and 15 NCAA tournament wins are in jeopardy.
That includes the 2013 National Title.
What happens if Louisville loses their appeal?
Well, they can no longer do anything to officially reference winning that title. Banners come down. Record books must be changed. For all intents and purposes, Louisville must never again acknowledge that their run to the national title — which included Kevin Ware breaking his leg in the Elite 8 against Duke, a marvelous comeback in the Final Four against Wichita State and one of the most exciting halves of basketball in NCAA tournament history as Luke Hancock and Spike Albrecht went shot-for-shot — took place.
It doesn’t, however, mean that Michigan, whom Louisville beat in the national title game, won the 2013 National Championship.
This not like the Olympics. A silver medal does not turn to gold when the official winner is ruled a cheat. Michigan still lost that game in the eyes of the NCAA. Louisville did not forfeit the win. They just … also lost.
There is no winner.
Officially speaking, as of today, no one won the 2013 national title.