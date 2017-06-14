Oregon adds Illinois State grad transfer

Oregon’s immediate post-Dillon Brooks future got considerably brighter Wednesday.

The Ducks received a commitment from Illinois State graduate transfer MiKyle McIntosh, he announced via social media.

The 6-foot-7 McIntosh was one of the most highly sought after grad transfers on the market after he put up 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Redbirds. He shot 41 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 1.8 assists per night.

Like many grad transfers in June, McIntosh’s impact may be overstated some given the shallowness of the market and the rapid approach of fall semesters everywhere, but he’ll be able to bring quite a bit to the table for Dana Altman’s group, which is coming off the program’s first Final Four in over 70 years.

With Brooks, along with Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey, opting to leave early for the NBA, Oregon will certainly be in reload mode in 2017-18, and having McIntosh, as skilled and experienced player, will help bridge the gap as the program’s high-touted 2017 recruiting class finds its footing.