Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Oregon adds Illinois State grad transfer

By Travis HinesJun 14, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Oregon’s immediate post-Dillon Brooks future got considerably brighter Wednesday.

The Ducks received a commitment from Illinois State graduate transfer MiKyle McIntosh, he announced via social media.

The 6-foot-7 McIntosh was one of the most highly sought after grad transfers on the market after he put up 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Redbirds. He shot 41 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 1.8 assists per night.

Like many grad transfers in June, McIntosh’s impact may be overstated some given the shallowness of the market and the rapid approach of fall semesters everywhere, but he’ll be able to bring quite a bit to the table for Dana Altman’s group, which is coming off the program’s first Final Four in over 70 years.

With Brooks, along with Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey, opting to leave early for the NBA, Oregon will certainly be in reload mode in 2017-18, and having McIntosh, as skilled and experienced player, will help bridge the gap as the program’s high-touted 2017 recruiting class finds its footing.

John Calipari reaches out to cop in Scalise shooting

AP Photo/Mark Duncan
By Travis HinesJun 14, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

It was an incredibly tragic morning in Virginia and across the United State on Wednesday as a gunman opened fire on a baseball practice of Republican congressmen preparing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, an event that raises money for charity.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three other people were wounded while the gunman was shot by police and later died.

Later Wednesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari reached out to one of the two Capitol Police officers whom President Trump credited for saving “many lives” with their actions Wednesday morning.

Calipari relayed the info through a series of tweets, one of which states he invited David Bailey to a game and commended him, as well as the other officer, Crystal Griner, for their actions.

 

Virginia guard Kyle Guy’s man-bun* is no more

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Virginia guard Kyle Guy, a rising sophomore that made a name for himself because of a … unique hairstyle, will have to become a much better player this season to get the same kind of attention.

Because the man-bun that made him so popular is no more:

Two things here:

1. This hair style is a top-knot. Not a man-bun. When the sides and the back are shaved — when it is an undercut — it’s a top-knot. When all of the hair is long, it’s a man-bun. I’ll die on this hill.

2. Imagine how much people would hate Kyle Guy if he played for Duke?

2017 NBA Mock Draft

By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

The fearless leaders of College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk got together this week to podcast their way through a mock of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

This is what we came up with. You can find the podcast, with all of our breakdowns and analysis, at the bottom of this post.

1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
9. DALLAS – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
11. CHARLOTTE – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
12. DETROIT – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
13. DENVER – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
14. MIAMI – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
15. PORTLAND – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
16. CHICAGO – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
17. MILWAUKEE –Harry Giles III, C, Duke
18. INDIANA – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. ATLANTA – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
24. UTAH – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
29. SAN ANTONIO – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Derrick White, CG, Colorado

CBT Podcast: A full 2017 NBA Mock Draft

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk and Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk team up to provide a comprehensive first round mock draft. We also discuss leftover NBA Finals topics.

VIDEO: Lonzo Ball roasts dad LaVar in hilarious Footlocker commercial

By Rob DausterJun 14, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Footlocker has cornered the market when it comes to awkward commercials with young athletes. Remember when D’angelo Russell threw Ben Simmons’ phone out the window?