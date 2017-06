John Calipari reaches out to cop in Scalise shooting

It was an incredibly tragic morning in Virginia and across the United State on Wednesday as a gunman opened fire on a baseball practice of Republican congressmen preparing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game, an event that raises money for charity.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three other people were wounded while the gunman was shot by police and later died.

Later Wednesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari reached out to one of the two Capitol Police officers whom President Trump credited for saving “many lives” with their actions Wednesday morning.

Calipari relayed the info through a series of tweets, one of which states he invited David Bailey to a game and commended him, as well as the other officer, Crystal Griner, for their actions.

David was hit in the ankle as he charged the gunman. What a hero and what courage. I told him he’s gotta come to a game and do the Y. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 14, 2017

I also want to commend the bravery of the other Capitol Police officer who was injured today: Crystal Griner. Unbelievable courage and hero. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 14, 2017