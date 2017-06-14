CBT Podcast: A full 2017 NBA Mock Draft

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk and Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk team up to provide a comprehensive first round mock draft. We also discuss leftover NBA Finals topics.
Virginia guard Kyle Guy’s man-bun* is no more
Virginia guard Kyle Guy, a rising sophomore that made a name for himself because of a … unique hairstyle, will have to become a much better player this season to get the same kind of attention.
Because the man-bun that made him so popular is no more:
Two things here:
1. This hair style is a top-knot. Not a man-bun. When the sides and the back are shaved — when it is an undercut — it’s a top-knot. When all of the hair is long, it’s a man-bun. I’ll die on this hill.
2. Imagine how much people would hate Kyle Guy if he played for Duke?
2017 NBA Mock Draft
The fearless leaders of College Basketball Talk and Pro Basketball Talk got together this week to podcast their way through a mock of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
This is what we came up with. You can find the podcast, with all of our breakdowns and analysis, at the bottom of this post.
1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
9. DALLAS – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
11. CHARLOTTE – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
12. DETROIT – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
13. DENVER – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
14. MIAMI – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
15. PORTLAND – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
16. CHICAGO – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
17. MILWAUKEE –Harry Giles III, C, Duke
18. INDIANA – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
19. ATLANTA – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
24. UTAH – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Gran Canaria
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
29. SAN ANTONIO – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Derrick White, CG, Colorado
VIDEO: Lonzo Ball roasts dad LaVar in hilarious Footlocker commercial
Footlocker has cornered the market when it comes to awkward commercials with young athletes. Remember when D’angelo Russell threw Ben Simmons’ phone out the window?
Calipari says TV pushing for 20-game league schedules, imperiling premier non-conference games
College basketball’s non-conference portion of the season has drawn considerable criticism in recent years. Too few on-campus games between heavyweights and too many cupcakes populating the schedule, is the typical refrain.
What marquee matchups the months of November and December do bring could be imperiled by major conferences transitioning to 20-game league schedules and television networks are to blame, according to Kentucky coach John Calipari.
“They need more inventory for their own network so you just play more league games and then you have more inventory for your network to put on,” Calipari said on a teleconference Tuesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Hopefully in our case in this league (the Southeastern Conference) we stay where we are and if we don’t, we’ll make it work.”
The argument Calipari makes is that the two extra league games will come at the expense of high-major opponents in the non-con, rather than the buy-games that make up the bulk of many teams’ schedules.
“I think teams can use those last two games to put their own schedule together,” Calipari said. “If you need a tougher game, if you have a rivalry game, if you need an easier game, if your team needs a team they can beat or a team they’re challenged by, if they need a road game, you can do it with those two games.”
Calipari probably isn’t wrong here, in some regard. Coaches are likely to be less aggressive with their scheduling with two additional games against high-major competition built into the schedule. Coaches, on the whole, are risk averse, and putting more games that are in doubt – or at least considerably more difficult than scheduling a couple of SWAC teams – isn’t something they’ll be inclined to do, most likely.
There are a couple of curious points here, though. First off, the bulk of non-conference scheduling is awful and boring. Subtracting two games from programs’ scheduling discretion probably isn’t going to cost the sport a ton of non-conference matchups, anyway. Sure, there may be fewer of them, but the ACC and, potentially, the Big Ten adding two more league games should offset that on the whole. To the point about TV, that seems like an odd finger to point given that some of the best non-conference matchups year-in and year-out are facilitated by TV networks.
Putting another two games on the league schedule also insures an extra game at home against high-major opponents, something that some programs don’t offer at all in their non-conference schedules.
While putting an extra two conference games on the schedule may have some unintended consequences, on the whole it’s providing college basketball with more high-level games on campus. Hard to argue against that.
The Big Ten may follow the ACC to 20 league games, which comes at a cost for college basketball
The Big Ten seems as if it is destined to follow the ACC down the path of 20 conference games in the near future.
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told ESPN earlier this week that the conference is having discussions about whether or not to expand the league schedule, and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is quoted in the story as saying that “I don’t think there’s any question it’s going to happen.”
This comes of the heels of the ACC announcing that they will be expanding to a 20 game conference schedule starting in the 2019-20 season.
On the surface, this does have some appeal. This will push the start of conference play up closer to Christmas and almost certainly before the turn of the calendar, meaning that the meat of college basketball’s regular season will begin a week earlier for what is arguably the two most relevant and best conferences in the country. It’s not necessarily a bad thing for college basketball to try and carve out a larger slice of college football’s bowl season.
The problem is that a 20 game league schedule only makes it more difficult for high major programs to challenge themselves in non-conference play.
There are two factors at play here. For starters, more conference games means more potential losses, which makes it that much for difficult to convince coaches that may need to get to 20 wins to save their job (or hit an incentive in their contract) to schedule any quality out of conference opponents. But what will be more difficult to navigate is the requirements put on programs by athletic directors that mandate a certain number of home games during a season. A lot of revenue is generated for the athletic department by playing games at home, and most ADs require a specific number of home games on the schedule to bring in that revenue; and AD’s job isn’t just to get make their school’s sports teams competitive, it is to make sure the athletic department operates in the black or as close to it as possible.
The number that is required differs from school to school, but the industry standard tends to be 16 homes games for the entire season. With an 18 game league schedule, nine are played at home, meaning that seven of the 13 non-conference games would have to be played at home to reach that quota. If there are 20 league games, 10 are played at home and six of the 11 non-conference games would have to be home games.
Now take Michigan State, for example. The Spartans are almost always going to be playing in an exempt event in November in addition to playing in the Champions Classic and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. In a year where their exempt event has eight teams — like the Maui Invitational or the PK80 tournament in Portland this year — and the Spartans are given a road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, their spot in the Champions Classic means that they suddenly are put into a position where their other six non-conference games must be played in the Breslin Center to hit 16 home games.
They aren’t the only power conference school that will feel that schedule crunch, but other high profile programs (Kentucky, UNC, Duke, UCLA, etc.) will feel it as well, meaning home-and-home series between those programs will be less and less likely.
It also makes it that much more unlikely that teams from leagues like the ACC or the Big Ten would ever challenge themselves with a road game against anyone outside of their league, let alone a road game against a mid-major program.
So while it is a good thing to create more conference rivalry games and to reduce, as much as possible, the unbalanced schedules of the bloated power conferences in a post-realignment world, the toll that it will take on the non-conference schedule — further removing high-profile non-conference games from on-campus venues, where college basketball is meant to be played — may make this decision a net-negative in the long run.