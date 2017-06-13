More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

The Big Ten may follow the ACC to 20 league games, which comes at a cost for college basketball

1 Comment
By Rob DausterJun 13, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The Big Ten seems as if it is destined to follow the ACC down the path of 20 conference games in the near future.

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told ESPN earlier this week that the conference is having discussions about whether or not to expand the league schedule, and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is quoted in the story as saying that “I don’t think there’s any question it’s going to happen.”

This comes of the heels of the ACC announcing that they will be expanding to a 20 game conference schedule starting in the 2019-20 season.

On the surface, this does have some appeal. This will push the start of conference play up closer to Christmas and almost certainly before the turn of the calendar, meaning that the meat of college basketball’s regular season will begin a week earlier for what is arguably the two most relevant and best conferences in the country. It’s not necessarily a bad thing for college basketball to try and carve out a larger slice of college football’s bowl season.

The problem is that a 20 game league schedule only makes it more difficult for high major programs to challenge themselves in non-conference play.

There are two factors at play here. For starters, more conference games means more potential losses, which makes it that much for difficult to convince coaches that may need to get to 20 wins to save their job (or hit an incentive in their contract) to schedule any quality out of conference opponents. But what will be more difficult to navigate is the requirements put on programs by athletic directors that mandate a certain number of home games during a season. A lot of revenue is generated for the athletic department by playing games at home, and most ADs require a specific number of home games on the schedule to bring in that revenue; and AD’s job isn’t just to get make their school’s sports teams competitive, it is to make sure the athletic department operates in the black or as close to it as possible.

The number that is required differs from school to school, but the industry standard tends to be 16 homes games for the entire season. With an 18 game league schedule, nine are played at home, meaning that seven of the 13 non-conference games would have to be played at home to reach that quota. If there are 20 league games, 10 are played at home and six of the 11 non-conference games would have to be home games.

Now take Michigan State, for example. The Spartans are almost always going to be playing in an exempt event in November in addition to playing in the Champions Classic and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. In a year where their exempt event has eight teams — like the Maui Invitational or the PK80 tournament in Portland this year — and the Spartans are given a road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, their spot in the Champions Classic means that they suddenly are put into a position where their other six non-conference games must be played in the Breslin Center to hit 16 home games.

They aren’t the only power conference school that will feel that schedule crunch, but other high profile programs (Kentucky, UNC, Duke, UCLA, etc.) will feel it as well, meaning home-and-home series between those programs will be less and less likely.

It also makes it that much more unlikely that teams from leagues like the ACC or the Big Ten would ever challenge themselves with a road game against anyone outside of their league, let alone a road game against a mid-major program.

So while it is a good thing to create more conference rivalry games and to reduce, as much as possible, the unbalanced schedules of the bloated power conferences in a post-realignment world, the toll that it will take on the non-conference schedule — further removing high-profile non-conference games from on-campus venues, where college basketball is meant to be played — may make this decision a net-negative in the long run.

Terrance Ferguson, potential NBA Draft Lottery pick: ‘I’m way more prepared than any college player’

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterJun 13, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Terrance Ferguson, the latest prep phenom to skip college and go directly to the professional ranks overseas, had a lot to say about how his decision to turn pro helped him as a basketball player this week. His comments come at an interesting time, as the debate over the one-and-done rule has been reignited.

“I’m way more prepared than any college player,” Ferguson told the Charlotte Observer this week. “A college player is coming in thinking he’s the man. After you’ve sat on the bench (on a pro team), they’re not going to like that. I’ve already faced that overseas. I overcome that, so I have the right mindset coming into the league.”

“It’s very physical; a grown-man league,” added Ferguson, who may not have been academically eligible had he opted to attend Arizona. “Everyone over there was going to go after me. I just had to hold my ground and be tough.”

He’s got a point.

     RELATED: Should the NBA get rid of the age-limit?

In college, one-and-done talents are going up against players that are their own age, and typically they are going to be the best player on the floor to say nothing of the idea that college coaches may feel obligated to give them a chance; the goal for those kids is to get to the NBA, and if a coach stifles that chance, then next one-and-done prospect considering that school will take notice.

Ferguson, who spent last season playing for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League, was owed no such favors. He had to earn minutes playing on a team with professionals —
grown men a decade his senior — scrapping to keep their career alive and their income stream running.

That’s tough, and there’s certainly an argument to be made that Ferguson is going to be better prepared to handle the fight for minutes better than some of his peers; going from always being the best player on the floor to struggling to get minutes is a shock to the system.

But it’s also fair to wonder whether or not Ferguson’s struggle to get minutes — he averaged 4.6 points in less than 15 minutes this season — stunted his development as a player. It’s a fair argument to make that, at 18 or 19 years old, it’s more important to play and get better than it is to learn how to deal with playing on a pro team.

Then there is the money side of this.

“At college, the only people making money off you are the coaches,” said Ferguson. “You’re not making anything off your jersey sales, ticket sales. Not anything. So go overseas, the way I did, and get your money’s worth. Get paid for what you’re doing.”

And that’s a fair point as well. Ferguson reportedly earned close to $1 million this year, which is roughly what Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay — Ferguson’s two predecessors in skipping college to play overseas — made in Italy and China.

But Mudiay, who had always been considered the best point guard in his class as a top three prospect, was picked seventh, behind D’angelo Russell. Jennings was the No. 1 player in his class and went 10th. Ferguson was top 15 prospect and is projected as a late first round pick.

Should I mention that it’s naive to believe that elite prospects don’t get anything while they’re playing in college?

To date, Jennings, Mudiay and Ferguson have yet to be the trend-setters many have expected them to be. No one in the Class of 2017 is expected to end up playing overseas, largely because, while college basketball isn’t perfect, it is still the best option for high school prospects.

And that is what Adam Silver seems to be working to change.

Missouri AD wants Border War rivalry with Kansas to resume

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Could we see a return of the Border War? Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk is certainly hoping so.

In an appearance at a golf outing in Kansas City on Monday, Sterk was asked about Missouri’s dormant rivalry with Kansas as the two schools haven’t played since the Tigers left for the SEC a little over five years ago.

“I’d like for that to happen,” Sterk said Monday. “I think they made it a point when we left the (Big 12) that they weren’t going to play anymore, but we’re certainly open to that and I know (new men’s basketball coach) Cuonzo (Martin) will work on that behind the scenes and see if that can happen.”

While Missouri has been open to renewing the Border War, Kansas officials have publicly refused to play Missouri. Sterk is hoping that a new head coach, Cuonzo Martin, might be able to help get the series going again.

 “In order to have a game, you need two willing partners, so we’re open to doing that in football and basketball and some of our other sports,” Sterk said. “That would be great to do.”
Sterk’s comments means there is some reason to be optimistic about this rivalry having a revival but Kansas is still the driving force behind making the Border War happen again.
I’m hopeful the Border War can return. The final season of the Border War, the 2011-12 season, featured two high-level games between top-10 teams.  Missouri has obviously taken a dip in national stature since then but both fanbases would probably like to see this happen again.

(H/t: Tod Palmer, Kansas City Star)

Butler set to hire LaVall Jordan to be new head coach

Milwaukee Athletics
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Butler is set to hire LaVall Jordan to be the team’s new head coach, sources confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 38-year-old Jordan just finished his first season as a Division I head coach at Milwaukee as he is a Butler alum and former assistant for the Bulldogs under head coach Todd Lickliter.

Jordan has a unique tie to this position at Butler since his athletic director, Barry Collier, is his also his former head coach. During his career as a player at Butler, Jordan made three NCAA tournament appearances, helping the Bulldogs to their first tournament win in 39 years in 2001 during his senior season.

A respected recruiter during his time in the Big Ten as an assistant at Iowa and Michigan, Jordan should understand what it takes to win at Butler from a talent standpoint since he helped the program succeed as a player and assistant coach. Replacing Chris Holtmann is going to be tough but this could be a strong hire for Butler given Jordan’s background and reputation as an up-and-coming coach.

The key question for Jordan will be how he handles the on-court coaching at such a high level as a young coach. In his only season at Milwaukee, Jordan only finished 11-24. But the Panthers also peaked at the end of the year and nearly made the NCAA tournament after making the Horizon League conference tournament title game as the No. 10 seed. For a team of mostly underclass players in a rebuilding year, it was a positive sign of things to come for Jordan at Milwaukee.

But Jordan now also has to go head-to-head with respected and experienced coaches like Jay Wright, Chris Mack and Ed Cooley. It might take some time for Jordan to figure out who he is as a coach, but if he can continue to bring in talent then Butler should be in a good position to continue to make NCAA tournament runs.

This hire is also intriguing for Butler because they didn’t promote an assistant coach like they’ve done so many times before. Holtmann, Brad Stevens, Todd Lickliter and Thad Matta were all Butler assistant coaches who were promoted from within, but Collier is opting for an “outside” hire by picking Jordan instead of current Butler assistant Ryan Pedon.

Obviously, Jordan has many ties to Butler as a former player and assistant coach, so it’s not as if he’s a total stranger to the program’s culture, but he hasn’t been with the Bulldogs in any capacity since 2007, so he has been gone from the program for the last decade.

Texas Tech adds some new pieces for next season

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Texas Tech has stayed active on the recruiting trail the last few days as they’ve reeled in two commitments for next season.

The Red Raiders brought in junior college wing Deshawn Corprew and Italian point guard Davide Moretti in recent days as they’ve added more depth to their backcourt for next season.

The 6-foot-5 Corprew is intriguing because he is a former top-100 national prospect who has three years of eligibility remaining. If Corprew can make an impact then Texas Tech might have themselves a rugged and physical guard who can

The 6-foot-3 Moretti made a name for himself at the FIBA U18 European Championships in 2016 as he’ll have a chance to earn minutes at point. Moretti put up 14.9 points, 5.0 assists and shot 45 percent from three-point range during that FIBA event last summer, so if he shoots the ball like that, he could also see time as another floor spacer for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech has a chance to be an intriguing team next season thanks to their depth and some new additions.

VIDEO: Mixtape for Greg Anthony’s son Cole, top ten 2019 point guard

1 Comment
By Rob DausterJun 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Greg Anthony had himself a pretty good basketball career. He averaged 12 points for UNLV, winning a national title and getting to another national title game, before getting drafted 12th in the 1991 NBA Draft. He’d spend a decade in the league, averaging 14 points one year, before eventually becoming a broadcaster.

His son Cole, a member of the Class of 2019, may end up being better than him. Check this mixtape out.