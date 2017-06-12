More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Mixtape for Greg Anthony’s son Cole, top ten 2019 point guard

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJun 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Greg Anthony had himself a pretty good basketball career. He averaged 12 points for UNLV, winning a national title and getting to another national title game, before getting drafted 12th in the 1991 NBA Draft. He’d spend a decade in the league, averaging 14 points one year, before eventually becoming a broadcaster.

His son Cole, a member of the Class of 2019, may end up being better than him. Check this mixtape out.

Butler pursuing LaVall Jordan to be new head coach

Milwaukee Athletics
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Butler is pursuing LaVall Jordan to be the team’s new head coach, sources confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 38-year-old Jordan just spent his first season as a Division I head coach at Milwaukee as he is a Butler alum and former assistant for the Bulldogs.

Also spending time as an assistant coach at Iowa and Michigan, Jordan has a unique tie to this position at Butler. During his career as a player at Butler, Jordan made three NCAA tournament appearances, helping the Bulldogs to their first tournament win in 39 years in 2001 during his senior season.

A respected recruiter during his time in the Big Ten, Jordan should understand what it takes to win at Butler since he helped the program succeed as a player and assistant coach. Replacing Chris Holtmann is going to be tough but this could be a strong hire for Butler given Jordan’s background and reputation as an up-and-coming coach.

Texas Tech adds some new pieces for next season

(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 12, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Texas Tech has stayed active on the recruiting trail the last few days as they’ve reeled in two commitments for next season.

The Red Raiders brought in junior college wing Deshawn Corprew and Italian point guard Davide Moretti in recent days as they’ve added more depth to their backcourt for next season.

The 6-foot-5 Corprew is intriguing because he is a former top-100 national prospect who has three years of eligibility remaining. If Corprew can make an impact then Texas Tech might have themselves a rugged and physical guard who can

The 6-foot-3 Moretti made a name for himself at the FIBA U18 European Championships in 2016 as he’ll have a chance to earn minutes at point. Moretti put up 14.9 points, 5.0 assists and shot 45 percent from three-point range during that FIBA event last summer, so if he shoots the ball like that, he could also see time as another floor spacer for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech has a chance to be an intriguing team next season thanks to their depth and some new additions.

Arizona releases their 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJun 12, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Arizona, who may be the best team in college basketball next season, released their 2017-18 non-conference schedule over the weekend.

It’s highlighted by a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis, an event where the Wildcats could end up playing the likes of Villanova, Purdue and SMU, all three of whom could end up being preseason top 25 teams.

Arizona also deserves credit for playing just five games against mid-major competition while taking a pair of road trips to take on teams from the Mountain West — UNLV and New Mexico. The Wildcats will also host UConn and Alabama while squaring off with Texas A&M in Phoenix; as weird as this will sound to a casual basketball fan, the games against Alabama and Texas A&M will be the toughest of the bunch.

If there is a place to quibble with Arizona’s scheduling, it’s that they didn’t end up with many marquee non-conference games. Alabama and A&M both might be top 25 teams that no one cares about, while games against UNLV and UConn look better on paper than they will be as both programs are in a bit of a rut.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 10 Northern Arizona, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Nov. 12 UMBC, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Nov. 16 Cal State Bakersfield, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Nov. 22-24 Battle 4 Atlantis (Villanova, Purdue, N.C. State, Tennessee, SMU, Western Kentucky and Northern Iowa), Bahamas (Imperial Arena)
Nov. 29 Long Beach State, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Dec. 2 at UNLV, (Las Vegas, Nev)
Dec. 5 vs. Texas A&M, (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Dec. 9 Alabama, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Dec. 16 at New Mexico, (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Dec. 18 North Dakota State, (Tucson, Ariz.)
Dec. 21 UConn, (Tucson, Ariz.)

UCLA releases 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJun 12, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

UCLA released their non-conference schedule over the weekend, and the Bruins put together a schedule that is about as good as you can expect from a team of their caliber.

Steve Alford’s club will kick off the season in China, taking on Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Nov. 10th. After a pair of buy games at home, they’ll head to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic, where they will play two games against Baylor, Creighton or Wisconsin. After another four buy games, the Bruins make a return trip to Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team that will be pretty good before hosting a Cincinnati team that should be a top 20 team and, eventually, heading to New Orleans to play Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

Is this a great non-conference schedule?

No.

I’d love for them to avoid playing four of their six games against high-major opponents on neutral floors, and I would love even more for UCLA to avoid playing seven buy games.

That said, this is what teams have to do in order to meet the bottom-line asked of them by athletic directors. The Bruins play six high-major opponents, and all six could end up being in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid on Selection Sunday; Kentucky, Michigan, Cincinnati and Baylor could all end up being preseason top 25 teams.

This is about par for the course, and par isn’t bad.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 10 vs. Georgia Tech, Shanghai, China
Nov. 15 Central Arkansas, Pauley Pavilion
Nov. 17 South Carolina State, Pauley Pavilion
Nov. 20-21 at Hall of Fame Classic (Baylor, Creighton, Wisconsin), Kansas City, Mo. (Sprint Center)
Nov. 26 UC Irvine, Pauley Pavilion
Nov. 29 CSU Bakersfield, Pauley Pavilion
Dec. 3 Detroit Mercy, Pauley Pavilion
Dec. 6 Montana, Pauley Pavilion
Dec. 9 at Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Dec. 16 Cincinnati, Pauley Pavilion
Dec. 19 South Dakota, Pauley Pavilion
Dec. 23 Kentucky, New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)

Kentucky, then Duke: Utah Valley opens with a brutal back-to-back

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah Valley is calling it perhaps the toughest 24 hours of basketball in NCAA history.

The Wolverines say they will play at bluebloods Kentucky and Duke on back-to-back days to open the season. They’ll visit Rupp Arena in Lexington on Nov. 10, then head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to play the following day.

In announcing the games Thursday, coach Mark Pope says it “is what college basketball is supposed to be.”

The brutal back-to-back games create a couple of homecomings for the coaching staff. Pope played at Kentucky in the 1990s and helped the Wildcats win the 1996 national title under Rick Pitino. Assistant Chris Burgess played two seasons at Duke in the late ’90s.