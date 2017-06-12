Texas Tech adds some new pieces for next season

Texas Tech has stayed active on the recruiting trail the last few days as they’ve reeled in two commitments for next season.

The Red Raiders brought in junior college wing Deshawn Corprew and Italian point guard Davide Moretti in recent days as they’ve added more depth to their backcourt for next season.

The 6-foot-5 Corprew is intriguing because he is a former top-100 national prospect who has three years of eligibility remaining. If Corprew can make an impact then Texas Tech might have themselves a rugged and physical guard who can

The 6-foot-3 Moretti made a name for himself at the FIBA U18 European Championships in 2016 as he’ll have a chance to earn minutes at point. Moretti put up 14.9 points, 5.0 assists and shot 45 percent from three-point range during that FIBA event last summer, so if he shoots the ball like that, he could also see time as another floor spacer for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech has a chance to be an intriguing team next season thanks to their depth and some new additions.