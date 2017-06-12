Butler pursuing LaVall Jordan to be new head coach

Butler is pursuing LaVall Jordan to be the team’s new head coach, sources confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 38-year-old Jordan just spent his first season as a Division I head coach at Milwaukee as he is a Butler alum and former assistant for the Bulldogs.

Also spending time as an assistant coach at Iowa and Michigan, Jordan has a unique tie to this position at Butler. During his career as a player at Butler, Jordan made three NCAA tournament appearances, helping the Bulldogs to their first tournament win in 39 years in 2001 during his senior season.

A respected recruiter during his time in the Big Ten, Jordan should understand what it takes to win at Butler since he helped the program succeed as a player and assistant coach. Replacing Chris Holtmann is going to be tough but this could be a strong hire for Butler given Jordan’s background and reputation as an up-and-coming coach.