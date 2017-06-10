More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jon Lopez/Nike

Harvard lands Class of 2018 point guard Spencer Freedman

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Harvard pulled in its potential point guard of the future on Friday as Class of 2018 lead guard Spencer Freedman pledged to the Crimson.

The 6-foot-1 Freedman was fourth in the Nike EYBL in assists per game this spring at 6.2 per contest as he’s one of the best passers in the class. Equipped with a very high natural basketball IQ, Freedman also averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 46 percent from three-point range this spring with Cal Supreme.

By landing Freedman, Harvard beat some high-major programs like USC and Washington for his services as head coach Tommy Amaker has another quality guard who can run an offense. Some major national analysts view Freedman as a top-100 prospect, so Harvard has once again landed a potentially elite talent for the Ivy League.

Nahziah Carter, Jay Z’s nephew, commits to Washington

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Nahziah Carter, a Class of 2017 wing and the nephew of rap superstar Jay Z, committed to Washington late Friday night.

The 6-foot-5 Carter is considered a three-star prospect, according to Rivals, as he made a late pledge to the Huskies after playing this spring with the City Rocks in the Nike EYBL. Carter was originally committed to Dayton but he decided to re-open his recruitment this spring once head coach Archie Miller left to take the Indiana job.

The Huskies are getting an athletic, late-blooming wing who had a solid spring with the City Rocks as Carter was a consistent double-figure scorer in the EYBL.

Carter joins four-star guard Jaylen Nowell in Washington’s Class of 2017 recruiting efforts. With a lot of roster turnover with new head coach Mike Hopkins, Carter could get a chance at some solid minutes right away.

Notre Dame grabs UConn transfer Juwan Durham

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

Notre Dame had landed a transfer big man as former UConn forward Juwan Durham made his commitment to the Fighting Irish official on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-11 Durham is a former four-star recruit who just finished his freshman season with the Huskies. Durham never established consistent minutes as he averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. After missing back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL in both of his knees, it was just a positive sign that Durham was able to make it through his freshman season without major injury issues.

Durham will now get a year to sit out and recover even more as he’ll have three years of eligibility left at Notre Dame. It’ll be intriguing to see if Durham can ever regain the form that made him a five-star prospect at one point in high school, but he’ll have to stay healthy.

Syracuse bolsters backcourt with South Florida graduate transfer Geno Thorpe

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 10, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Syracuse will once again rely heavily on a graduate transfer in its backcourt next season as the Orange landed a commitment from South Florida guard Geno Thorpe on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Thorpe led the Bulls in points and assists last season as he put up 15.1 points and 4.6 assists per outing. Thorpe should log major minutes for Syracuse next season as he’ll help replace the loss of John Gillon and Andrew White, two more graduate transfers who both made an impact last season.

Thorpe should play a bit of both guard spots alongside returners like Tyus Battle and Frank Howard while freshman point guard Howard Washington will also join the program. With an ability to stretch the floor, Thorpe also gives the Orange another perimeter shooter, something the team desperately needed this offseason.

 

In Chris Holtmann, Ohio State landed the coach they should have wanted all along

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJun 9, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

More College Hoops

Nahziah Carter, Jay Z’s nephew, commits to Washington Notre Dame grabs UConn transfer Juwan Durham Syracuse bolsters backcourt with South Florida graduate transfer Geno Thorpe

After all that, after Ohio State fired the best coach in the history of the program, missed on some names you didn’t think that they would miss on and learned the hard way that having a coaching search play out in the middle of June in the public eye can lead to some embarrassment, the Buckeyes got the man that they should have targeted all along.

Chris Holtmann, the new Ohio State head coach, is what Thad Matta was 13 years ago, when he was the new Ohio State head coach.

Holtmann is a little older than Matta was at the time, and Matta had a little more success at Butler and Xavier than Holtmann had at Gardner-Webb and Butler, but they really aren’t all that different. Neither coach has an ego that needs to be stroked. They aren’t attention whores, which is the perfect demeanor for a basketball coach to have on the campus of a football school. Both have a reputation for “doing it the right way”; it’s silly for anyone to out-and-out say that any coach doesn’t cheat, but talk to people in recruiting circles and you’ll have a hard time finding anyone to tell you that either Matta or Holtmann are doling out Ricky Roe duffel bags to every recruit that visits campus.

But the most important part here is that both Matta and Holtmann are terrific coaches. Matta never got the credit he deserved for being great at his job. Before arriving at Ohio State, he went to four NCAA tournaments — winning at least a game every year — and won his league three times in the four years that he was a head coach. The only year he didn’t win his league was when he went to the Elite 8 with Xavier in 2003. From 2006-2012 at Ohio State, he won five regular season titles, four tournament titles and reached two Final Fours and one national title game.

Holtmann hasn’t won a league title yet, but he did turn Gardner-Webb around, taking them from the Big South basement to a second-place finish in his third season. His time at Butler, however, should not in anyway be underestimated. Remember, for a second, where the Bulldogs were four years ago, when Holtmann arrived on campus as an assistant coach on Brandon Miller’s staff. Brad Stevens had just left the previous July to take over the Boston Celtics, four months after Butler had finally joined the Big East. In Miller’s one season as head coach, the Bulldogs went 14-17 and finished just 4-14 in the league.

     RELATED: Who should Butler target to replace Holtmann?

Then, in October of 2014, Miller took a leave of absence from the program that he would never return from.

Holtmann stepped in and immediately turned the program around. Butler went 23-11 in his first season, 22-11 the year after and 25-9 this past season. They’ve been to the NCAA tournament and won a game in each of the last three years, and next year’s team, which is coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance and a second-place finish in the Big East, may enter the year in the preseason top 25.

The program is recruiting at levels that we’ve never seen it recruit at. They’re rightfully sitting near the top of a league that includes programs like Villanova and Xavier. If Ohio State hadn’t come along and scooped him up, there’s no reason to think that Holtmann couldn’t have won a Big East title with the Bulldogs at some point in the near future.

Even without Holtmann at the helm, Butler still may be able to make that happen.

And that’s because Holtmann ushered them out of the darkness and into a new era for Butler basketball.

That should never get overlooked, and there’s only one reason to think that he may not be able to do for Ohio State what he did for Butler: recruiting.

Recruiting players to Butler and recruiting players to Ohio State is a different ball game. He’ll mostly be targeting the same regions — his bread-and-butter with the Bulldogs was Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, but he pulled kids out of Rhode Island and Georgia, not to mention that he tapped into the transfer market effectively — but he’ll be trying to get a different caliber of player. Recruiting at that level is not always clean, and there are few that believe he will resort to that in Columbus.

You can win at Butler by finding the kids that want to play for you, whether it’s because they’re from Indiana, they love the coaching staff or they were under-recruited, overlooked and accurately evaluated by your staff. If Holtmann can do the same for the Buckeyes, then Ohio State should be right back in the mix at the top of the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

Butler’s Chris Holtmann to be named new Ohio State coach

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterJun 9, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT

Butler’s Chris Holtmann and Ohio State have agreed to terms for Holtmann to replace Thad Matta as Buckeye head coach.

The deal is for eight years for more than $3 million annually, according to ESPN.

An official announcement is expected shortly.

Holtmann has spent the past three seasons as the coach of the Bulldogs and the past four seasons with the program. He was hired as an assistant under Brandon Miller after three years as the head coach at Gardner-Webb, eventually becoming the interim coach during Miller’s leave of absence.

Butler has been to the last three NCAA tournaments and, this past season, reached the Sweet 16 after finishing second in the Big East. The Bulldogs looked to be a borderline preseason top 25 team next year.

Ohio State’s search appears to have ended in less than a week. The Buckeyes initially were linked with some big names — Arizona’s Sean Miller, Indiana’s Archie Miller, Xavier’s Chris Mack, Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan — and then saw both Chicago’s Fred Hoiberg and Creighton’s Greg McDermott turn down the job. According to sources, Holtmann was targeted early on in the process, but after initially being passed over things progressed quickly after McDermott turned down the job on Thursday morning.