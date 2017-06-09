More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Butler’s Chris Holtmann to be named new Ohio State coach

By Rob DausterJun 9, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT

Butler’s Chris Holtmann and Ohio State have agreed to terms for Holtmann to replace Thad Matta as Buckeye head coach.

The deal is for eight years for more than $3 million annually, according to ESPN.

An official announcement is expected shortly.

Holtmann has spent the past three seasons as the coach of the Bulldogs and the past four seasons with the program. He was hired as an assistant under Brandon Miller after three years as the head coach at Gardner-Webb, eventually becoming the interim coach during Miller’s leave of absence.

Butler has been to the last three NCAA tournaments and, this past season, reached the Sweet 16 after finishing second in the Big East. The Bulldogs looked to be a borderline preseason top 25 team next year.

Ohio State’s search appears to have ended in less than a week. The Buckeyes initially were linked with some big names — Arizona’s Sean Miller, Indiana’s Archie Miller, Xavier’s Chris Mack, Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan — and then saw both Chicago’s Fred Hoiberg and Creighton’s Greg McDermott turn down the job. According to sources, Holtmann was targeted early on in the process, but after initially being passed over things progressed quickly after McDermott turned down the job on Thursday morning.

Who are the candidates to replace Chris Holtmann at Butler?

By Rob DausterJun 9, 2017, 7:19 AM EDT

On Friday morning, Ohio State finally landed their guy.

Butler head coach Chris Holtmann agreed to an eight-year deal worth nearly $25 million to replace Thad Matta as the head coach of the Buckeyes.

Now, Bulldog athletic director Barry Collier finds himself in a tough spot. We’re just five weeks away from the start of the July live period and he is without a head coach, which is the third time in the last four years that he’s found himself forced to making a coaching decision in an awkward time in the college basketball calendar. In 2013, Collier hired Brandon Miller in July after Brad Stevens accepted the Boston Celtics job. A year later, in October, Collier, a former Butler coach himself, hired Holtmann as an interim coach following Miller’s leave of absence.

One thing to not about the Butler job: not only is it around a top 25 close in the sport, it’s a great stepping-stone job. The last four Butler head coaches that did not leave due to health reasons were Thad Matta (Ohio State by way of Xavier), Todd Lickliter (Iowa), Stevens and Holtmann.

So who will Butler target this time around?

Micah Shrewsberry, Boston Celtics: It’s not a secret that Butler like to keep it within the Butler family when it comes to making coaching decisions, and Shrewsberry certainly falls under that umbrella. He spent three seasons as a Butler assistant when Stevens was the head coach, helping lead the Bulldogs to both national title games, before moving onto Purdue and, eventually, the Celtics with Stevens. It is thought that Shrewsberry would have Stevens’ endorsement, and that still carries weight at Butler. Shrewsberry was a candidate for the UMass opening earlier this spring.

Lavall Jordan, Milwaukee: Jordan is a Butler grad that spent three years as an assistant with the Bulldogs before following Lickliter to Iowa. He spent six years on John Beilein’s staff with Michigan before taking over at Milwaukee this past season. The Panthers went just 11-24 this season, but they came within one game of reaching the NCAA tournament as they advanced to the Horizon League title game.

Terry Johnson and Ryan Pedon, Butler: Both Johnson and Pedon are assistants on Butler’s staff, and Collier has a reputation for giving his current assistants a shot at interviewing for coaching openings. Johnson has been on staff for 11 years while Pedon joined the program two years ago from Illinois. Mike Schrage, Butler’s third assistant, joined the program last spring after spending time at Stanford and Duke.

Michael Lewis, Nebraska: Lewis is a former star at Indiana — he held the program’s assist record until Yogi Ferrell broke it — that was a high school star in the state. He spent time on Bobby Knight’s staff at Texas Tech before a five-year stint as an assistant with the Bulldogs. He left Butler for Nebraska prior to last season.

Matthew Graves, South Alabama: Graves spent 13 seasons as a staffer at Butler, spanning the tenures of Matta, Lickliter and Stevens, before taking over at the head coach at South Alabama in 2013. He hasn’t had much success with the Jaguars — he’s never won more than 14 games or had a winning record in league play — and that may drop him down the list.

Ronald Nored, Long Island Nets: It’s a long shot — Nored is just 27 years old — but he was a Stevens favorite as a player on both of Butler’s Final Four teams that has bounced around the coaching ranks ever since. He spent a year in high school, time as an assistant in the D-Leauge and on Steven’s Boston staff as well as a year with Northern Kentucky before he took over Brooklyn’s D-League team prior to last season.

Miami adds transfer guard Miles Wilson

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Miles Wilson will look to replicate the success other transfer guards have had under Jim Larrañaga.

The Mount St. Mary’s transfer has decided to transfer to Miami, according to Evan Daniels of Scout. The 6-foot-5 rising sophomore picked the Hurricanes over Auburn on Thursday evening following a visit to the Coral Gables campus this past weekend.

“I’ve liked them from the jump,” Wilson told Scout. “They’ve been showing me love and kept making me a priority. I’m excited about the opportunity they were presenting and giving me. I felt like I couldn’t turn it down.”

Wilson, as a freshman, was part of an NCAA Tournament team. Starting in 24 of 35 games, the first-year guard averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In the First Four against New Orleans, Wilson registered a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. He followed that up with a 22-point — albeit of 20 field goal attempts — seven-rebound effort in a loss to then-reigning national champion Villanova.

According to NCAA rules, Wilson will have to sit out this season but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2018.

By the time he is able to suit up for the Hurricanes, Wilson could be stepping into a huge role. Ja’Quan Newton is exhausting his eligibility at the conclusion of this season. And if Bruce Brown has the type of year many envision he’s capable of after a promising freshman campaign, he could be en route to the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Wilson will join five-star guard Lonnie Walker and four-star recruits Deng Gak and Chris Lykes in Miami’s incoming class.

Murray State newcomer’s three-quarters court shot wins campers ice cream

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Leroy ‘Shaq’ Buchanan shot 32 percent from three last season at Northeast Mississippi Junior College this past season.

That didn’t matter as the Murray State newcomer stepped to the opposite free throw line with a camp full of children needing him to hit a low-percentage shot in order to win free ice cream.

Buchanan, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Tigers. He’s expected to be a scoring option for the Racers, in addition to being a versatile defender.

Cameron Johnson released by Pitt, eligible to join North Carolina next season

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Cameron Johnson became one of the most coveted transfers on the market when he decided to leave the Pitt program. The 6-foot-8 shooter not only had two years of eligibility remaining but he was graduating in three years, meaning he would be eligible to play at whatever school he chose to enroll in.

Earlier this week, he picked ACC foe North Carolina.

Kevin Stallings and Pitt placed restrictions on where he could and couldn’t transfer to, mainly within the ACC. Following an appeal, the two sides reached a “compromise.” Johnson could transfer to another ACC school but he’d have to pay his way and burn one of his final two years of eligibility to do so.

After a PR hit, Pitt has reportedly changed course and has released Johnson, allowing him to suit up for the Tar Heels during the 2017-18 season, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.

Johnson averaged 11.9 points 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 42 percent from three for the Panthers this past season. He will slide into the vacant role left behind by All-American Justin Jackson.

The reigning national champion and Pitt, a program that has lost its top four scorers from a season ago, will be on opposite ends of the preseason poll. But after this ordeal, it’ll make for a must-see matchup when Johnson meets his alma mater.

USA Basketball releases 28-man roster for U19 training camp

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

USA Basketball has invited 28 players to compete for a spot on the U19 team for next month’s FIBA World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The list includes:

Desmond Bane, TCU
Bol Bol, Class of 2018
Marques Bolden, Duke
Chaundee Brown, Wake Forest
Devon Daniels, NC State
Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Malachi Flynn, Washington State
Kevin Huerter, Maryland
Louis King, Class of 2018
Kevin Knox II, Kentucky
Romeo Langford, Class of 2018
Brandon McCoy, UNLV
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Charlie Moore, Kansas
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Immanuel Quickley, Class of 2018
Cameron Reddish, Class of 2018
Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky
Quinton Rose, Temple
Jeremiah Tilmon II, Missouri.
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Trae Young, Oklahoma

The team will be coached by Kentucky head coach John Calipari. He will bring Colorado’s Tad Boyle and Wake Forest’s Danny Manning as assistants. The United States have won back-to-back World Cup (previously known as World Championships) titles.

Training camp will take place June 18-25 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The roster will eventually be trimmed to 12.

The U19 World Cup will run from July 1-9.