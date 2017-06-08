Murray State newcomer’s three-quarters court shot wins campers ice cream

USA Basketball has invited 28 players to compete for a spot on the U19 team for next month’s FIBA World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.
The list includes:
Desmond Bane, TCU
Bol Bol, Class of 2018
Marques Bolden, Duke
Chaundee Brown, Wake Forest
Devon Daniels, NC State
Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Malachi Flynn, Washington State
Kevin Huerter, Maryland
Louis King, Class of 2018
Kevin Knox II, Kentucky
Romeo Langford, Class of 2018
Brandon McCoy, UNLV
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Charlie Moore, Kansas
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Immanuel Quickley, Class of 2018
Cameron Reddish, Class of 2018
Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky
Quinton Rose, Temple
Jeremiah Tilmon II, Missouri.
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Trae Young, Oklahoma
The team will be coached by Kentucky head coach John Calipari. He will bring Colorado’s Tad Boyle and Wake Forest’s Danny Manning as assistants. The United States have won back-to-back World Cup (previously known as World Championships) titles.
The United States have won back-to-back World Cup (previously known as World Championships) titles. The latest came back in July 2015, ending with the U.S. defeating Croatia, 79-71, in overtime. Villanova’s Jalen Brunson was named tournament MVP.
Training camp will take place June 18-25 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The roster will eventually be trimmed to 12.
The U19 World Cup will run from July 1-9.