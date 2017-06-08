More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Miami adds transfer guard Miles Wilson

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

Miles Wilson will look to replicate the success other transfer guards have had under Jim Larrañaga.

The Mount St. Mary’s transfer has decided to transfer to Miami, according to Evan Daniels of Scout. The 6-foot-5 rising sophomore picked the Hurricanes over Auburn on Thursday evening following a visit to the Coral Gables campus this past weekend.

“I’ve liked them from the jump,” Wilson told Scout. “They’ve been showing me love and kept making me a priority. I’m excited about the opportunity they were presenting and giving me. I felt like I couldn’t turn it down.”

Wilson, as a freshman, was part of an NCAA Tournament team. Starting in 24 of 35 games, the first-year guard averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In the First Four against New Orleans, Wilson registered a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. He followed that up with a 22-point — albeit of 20 field goal attempts — seven-rebound effort in a loss to then-reigning national champion Villanova.

According to NCAA rules, Wilson will have to sit out this season but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2018.

By the time he is able to suit up for the Hurricanes, Wilson could be stepping into a huge role. Ja’Quan Newton is exhausting his eligibility at the conclusion of this season. And if Bruce Brown has the type of year many envision he’s capable of after a promising freshman campaign, he could be en route to the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Wilson will join five-star guard Lonnie Walker and four-star recruits Deng Gak and Chris Lykes in Miami’s incoming class.

Murray State newcomer’s three-quarters court shot wins campers ice cream

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Leroy ‘Shaq’ Buchanan shot 32 percent from three last season at Northeast Mississippi Junior College this past season.

That didn’t matter as the Murray State newcomer stepped to the opposite free throw line with a camp full of children needing him to hit a low-percentage shot in order to win free ice cream.

Buchanan, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Tigers. He’s expected to be a scoring option for the Racers, in addition to being a versatile defender.

Cameron Johnson released by Pitt, eligible to join North Carolina next season

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Cameron Johnson became one of the most coveted transfers on the market when he decided to leave the Pitt program. The 6-foot-8 shooter not only had two years of eligibility remaining but he was graduating in three years, meaning he would be eligible to play at whatever school he chose to enroll in.

Earlier this week, he picked ACC foe North Carolina.

Kevin Stallings and Pitt placed restrictions on where he could and couldn’t transfer to, mainly within the ACC. Following an appeal, the two sides reached a “compromise.” Johnson could transfer to another ACC school but he’d have to pay his way and burn one of his final two years of eligibility to do so.

After a PR hit, Pitt has reportedly changed course and has released Johnson, allowing him to suit up for the Tar Heels during the 2017-18 season, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.

Johnson averaged 11.9 points 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 42 percent from three for the Panthers this past season. He will slide into the vacant role left behind by All-American Justin Jackson.

The reigning national champion and Pitt, a program that has lost its top four scorers from a season ago, will be on opposite ends of the preseason poll. But after this ordeal, it’ll make for a must-see matchup when Johnson meets his alma mater.

USA Basketball releases 28-man roster for U19 training camp

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

USA Basketball has invited 28 players to compete for a spot on the U19 team for next month’s FIBA World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The list includes:

Desmond Bane, TCU
Bol Bol, Class of 2018
Marques Bolden, Duke
Chaundee Brown, Wake Forest
Devon Daniels, NC State
Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Malachi Flynn, Washington State
Kevin Huerter, Maryland
Louis King, Class of 2018
Kevin Knox II, Kentucky
Romeo Langford, Class of 2018
Brandon McCoy, UNLV
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Charlie Moore, Kansas
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Immanuel Quickley, Class of 2018
Cameron Reddish, Class of 2018
Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky
Quinton Rose, Temple
Jeremiah Tilmon II, Missouri.
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Austin Wiley, Auburn
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Trae Young, Oklahoma

The United States have won back-to-back World Cup (previously known as World Championships) titles. The latest came back in July 2015, ending with the U.S. defeating Croatia, 79-71, in overtime. Villanova’s Jalen Brunson was named tournament MVP.

Training camp will take place June 18-25 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The roster will eventually be trimmed to 12.

The U19 World Cup will run from July 1-9.

Did Utah Valley schedule the toughest 24 hours in college basketball?

By Terrence PayneJun 8, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Utah Valley released its non-conference schedule early this week, billing it as, “the toughest 24 hours in NCAA basketball history.” That’s not really an exaggeration either.

The Wolverines open the 2017-18 season against Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 11 in Lexington. Less than 24 hours later, they will be prepping for a matchup with Duke inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Wildcats and Blue Devils are both pegged as top-5 teams entering next season.

“This is what college basketball is supposed to be,” Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to go out and play two of the best teams in the entire country in a 24-hour period. Our goal is to be the best team we can possibly be at the end of the season. We had great success with that last year and part of doing that is putting together the hardest non-conference schedule we can and we’ve accomplished that.”

Utah Valley finished 17-17 (6-8 WAC) last year but did close out the 2016-17 campaign strong by winning six of its last eight, reaching the College Basketball Invitational semifinals. The Wolverines return three double-digit scorers, including Conner Toolson, who led them in scoring at 11.9 points per game, as well as top rebounder and shot blocker Isaac Neilson.

Still, they figure to a tomato can for two heavyweights in their first two bouts. Nevertheless, Pope and his program should gain some considerable attention for this scheduling. Utah Valley will likely be on television (or at least be available for streaming) for both contests. The only time I can recall the Wolverines even getting national mention last season was when CSU Bakersfield needed four overtimes to get past them in the WAC semifinals. For Pope, it also shows recruits two things: a. we aren’t afraid to play anyone and b. while you may not be the five-star recruit you hoped for, you will likely play in some of the cathedrals of college basketball in your four years in Orem.

The season opener will be a homecoming of sorts for Pope. He played for Kentucky from 1994-96 and was a member of a national championship team as a senior.

Creighton’s Greg McDermott turns down Ohio State job

By Rob DausterJun 8, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott has turned down Ohio State after being offered the head coaching job.

“I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton,” McDermott said in a statement released on twitter, “and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha!”

The two sides met on Wednesday, NBC Sports has confirmed, and one source said that McDermott was the only coach University officials met with on Wednesday. ESPN first reported the meeting between the two sides.

McDermott has spent the last seven years coaching Creighton after spending four seasons with Iowa State and five years at Northern Iowa. He’s had something of an up-and-down career — thriving at UNI and struggling with Iowa State before twice building top ten caliber teams with the Bluejays — but some of his success has been the direct result of his gene pool. Doug McDermott, Greg’s son, helped lead Creighton into a new era in the Big East while winning National Player of the Year honors.

McDermott has an overall record of 207-175 and 90-118 in conference with an 0-4 NCAA tournament record in his time as a head coach without Doug on the floor, although that postseason performance is skewed by the fact that this year’s Creighton team, the best team that he’s had as a head coach, was derailed by a torn ACL suffered by his star point guard Maurice Watson in January.

McDermott was not the first person on Ohio State’s list. Xavier head coach Chris Mack released a statement on twitter announcing his intention to remain in Cincinnati, while both Sean and Archie Miller quickly saw their names removed from contention.

Current Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg was linked with the opening, but he released the following statement to the Chicago Tribune: “Anytime your name is associated with great job, it’s an honor. But I’m head coach of the Bulls and have no intention of leaving.”

According to sources, Butler’s Chris Holtmann removed his name from consideration on Tuesday, although recent developments have brought him back under consideration.

A source told NBC Sports that Eddie Fogler of Folger Consulting is helping Ohio State with the search.