Kentucky releases non-conference slate

Kentucky’s newly-unveiled non-conference schedule features a stretch of three-straight games against high-major opponents to end December as well as its annual date in the Champion’s Classic. The Wildcats, though, won’t play a true road game against a non-conference opponent until the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January, though they do have three neutral-site games on the slate.

“We are going to have what could be the youngest team in the history of college basketball,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement. “We had to take that into account when building this year’s schedule. How do we prepare our guys to be at our best at the end of the season – which we’ve done nearly every year – while also putting them in a position to grow and succeed? I think we’ve done that with this schedule.

“When you look at who we will play, you’re talking about experienced teams that were in the postseason a year ago and bring back the core of their teams. This schedule is going to be a challenge for us, but my hope is it sets us up for a run at the end of the season.”

Kentucky will open on Nov. 12, against Vermont, at Rupp Arena before heading to Chicago and the United Center to face Kansas in what will no-doubt be one of the month’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats will then entertain five-straight mid-major teams in Lexington before facing Monmouth at Madison Square Garden.

Then comes the most challenging stretch, with Virginia Tech at home, followed by UCLA in New Orleans and Louisville back in Lexington.

Kentucky’s non-conference slate will probably rank among the more difficult for Power 5 schools, though the lack of true road games keeps the degree of difficulty depressed some. Still, games against Kansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Louisville – not to mention the later tip against a likely top-15 Mountaineers game – provides plenty of competition for the Wildcats.

Kentucky 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Nov. 10 Utah Valley Lexington Rupp Arena Nov. 12 Vermont Lexington Rupp Arena Nov. 14 Kansas Chicago United Center Nov. 17 East Tennessee State Lexington Rupp Arena Nov. 20 Troy Lexington Rupp Arena Nov. 22 Fort Wayne Lexington Rupp Arena Nov. 26 UIC Lexington Rupp Arena Dec. 2 Harvard Lexington Rupp Arena Dec. 9 Monmouth New York Madison Square Garden Dec. 16 Virginia Tech Lexington Rupp Arena Dec. 23 UCLA New Orleans Smoothie King Center Dec. 29 Louisville Lexington Rupp Arena Jan. 27 West Virginia Morgantown, W.Va. WVU Coliseum