Kentucky releases non-conference slate

By Travis HinesJun 6, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Kentucky’s newly-unveiled non-conference schedule features a stretch of three-straight games against high-major opponents to end December as well as its annual date in the Champion’s Classic. The Wildcats, though, won’t play a true road game against a non-conference opponent until the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January, though they do have three neutral-site games on the slate.

“We are going to have what could be the youngest team in the history of college basketball,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement. “We had to take that into account when building this year’s schedule. How do we prepare our guys to be at our best at the end of the season – which we’ve done nearly every year – while also putting them in a position to grow and succeed? I think we’ve done that with this schedule.

“When you look at who we will play, you’re talking about experienced teams that were in the postseason a year ago and bring back the core of their teams. This schedule is going to be a challenge for us, but my hope is it sets us up for a run at the end of the season.”

Kentucky will open on Nov. 12, against Vermont, at Rupp Arena before heading to Chicago and the United Center to face Kansas in what will no-doubt be one of the month’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats will then entertain five-straight mid-major teams in Lexington before facing Monmouth at Madison Square Garden.

Then comes the most challenging stretch, with Virginia Tech at home, followed by UCLA in New Orleans and Louisville back in Lexington.

Kentucky’s non-conference slate will probably rank among the more difficult for Power 5 schools, though the lack of true road games keeps the degree of difficulty depressed some. Still, games against Kansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Louisville – not to mention the later tip against a likely top-15 Mountaineers game – provides plenty of competition for the Wildcats.

 

Kentucky 2017-18 non-conference schedule

 

Nov. 10 Utah Valley Lexington Rupp Arena
Nov. 12 Vermont Lexington Rupp Arena
Nov. 14 Kansas Chicago United Center
Nov. 17 East Tennessee State Lexington Rupp Arena
Nov. 20 Troy Lexington Rupp Arena
Nov. 22 Fort Wayne Lexington Rupp Arena
Nov. 26 UIC Lexington Rupp Arena
Dec. 2 Harvard Lexington Rupp Arena
Dec. 9 Monmouth New York Madison Square Garden
Dec. 16 Virginia Tech Lexington Rupp Arena
Dec. 23 UCLA New Orleans Smoothie King Center
Dec. 29 Louisville Lexington Rupp Arena
Jan. 27 West Virginia Morgantown, W.Va. WVU Coliseum

Five-star point guard picks Arizona

By Travis HinesJun 6, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Arizona just landed the first five-star of its 2018 class and its potential starting point guard for that season.

Brandon Williams, a top-20 recruit, chose the Wildcats on Tuesday over the likes of Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas and USC.

The 6-foot-1 Los Angeles-area native missed much of his junior season after a knee injury required surgery. He’s optimistic, though, that he’ll return to the court this summer and have a full year to prepare before starting his tenure in the collegiate ranks.

Williams will be arriving on campus as current starter Parker Jackson-Cartwright exhausts his eligibility, meaning the Wildcats will an opportunity for Williams to step right in on Day 1.

Arizona previously received a commitment from four-star forward Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille, in its 2018 class. Five-star wing Emmanuel Akot was slated to be part of this Wildcat group, but he re-classed to 2017 in order to join Arizona for this season.

Beyond any joy that comes with landing a five-star recruit, Arizona fans are likely breathing even easier regarding Sean Miller’s potential interest in the Ohio State opening. Miller leaving Arizona, a potential preseason No. 1 team, to take the recently vacated Buckeyes job seemed unlikely immediately after the announcement that Thad Matta would not be retained, but getting a 2018 commitment the caliber of Williams the following day seems to be a pretty strong indicator that the conventional wisdom regarding Miller and the Buckeyes is probably close to being on the money.

Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson commits to UNC

By Rob DausterJun 6, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Pitt transfer Cameron Johnson committed to North Carolina in Tuesday afternoon despite the fact that his former school has refused to release him to any ACC program.

Johnson is a 6-foot-8 forward that averaged 12 points and shot 42 percent from three for the Panthers as a redshirt sophomore last season. He’s a perfect piece for a North Carolina team that lacks shooting and may need to play quite a bit of small ball this year.

He was one of six Pitt players to leave the school this spring, but what makes him unique is that he graduated in three years while taking a redshirt. In other words, Johnson has two years of eligibility remaining and, in theory, is eligible to play immediately.

Except that Pitt is not going to let him go without a fight.

Pitt and head coach Kevin Stallings did not grant Johnson a release to transfer to another ACC school, a move that had our Scott Phillips calling him a “tone-deaf clown“. This is where it gets complicated: Pitt has the right to block a player from transferring to any program they wish — it’s, in theory, a mechanism to dissuade from tampering — which would force that transfer to pay their own way during their redshirt year.

But graduate transfers aren’t required to take redshirt years. They are, by rule, allowed to transfer without penalty, which may mean that the NCAA can override Pitt’s lame attempt at blocking Johnson’s transfer.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether or not the NCAA will do the right thing and tell Stallings where he can stick Johnson’s release. Johnson even told ESPN that he and his family would be willing to make this a legal issue.

“I started this process believing that having graduated from Pitt, I should have instantly been granted an unconditional release,” Johnson said in a statement. “I feel that should be available to any student-athlete who earns their degree. Unfortunately, Pitt has continued to try and block my wish to attend North Carolina. Now that I have learned that their attempt to make me sit a year before competing at an ACC school is against NCAA rules, I see no reason why the faculty committee, or anybody associated with Pitt, should be able to reverse a ruling they already made.”

What that means is the only guarantee here is that Pitt and Stallings are going to be the ones to look bad here. Blocking a student-athlete from transferring to the school they want to transfer to is always, always, always going to end up being a black mark on the school and that coach’s reputation.

CBT Podcast: Thad Matta’s dismissal from Ohio State, and the one-and-done saga

By Rob DausterJun 6, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Rob Dauster was joined today by Travis Hines for a podcast taking a long look at Ohio State’s decision to part ways with Thad Matta as well as some in-depth discussion about this column, which breaks down everything that is right and wrong about Adam Silver’s take on the one-and-done rule.

Deontae Hawkins commits to Boston College

By Terrence PayneJun 5, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Boston College got some much-needed help up front on Monday night.

According to Jon Rothstein, former Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins will transfer to Boston College. The 6-foot-8 Hawkins is a graduate transfer, meaning he is eligible to play next season for the Eagles.

Hawkins led the Redbirds, one of the top teams that did not reach the NCAA Tournament, in scoring and rebounding averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 boards per game.

This is the second season in a row Jim Christian has tapped into the transfer market to fill his frontline. Mo Jeffers (Delaware) and Connar Tava (Western Michigan), the team’s two top rebounders during the 2016-17 season both elected to use their final seasons of eligibility at Chestnut Hill.

Hawkins began his career at Illinois State. He was part of the program for four seasons but only played three after he was ruled a non-qualifier by the NCAA as a freshman.

He’ll be the focal point of the frontline while Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman make up a quality backcourt for the Eagles.

Boston College has finished last in the ACC standings in each of Christian’s two seasons at the helm.

Vermont star takes senior with rare disorder to her senior ball

By Terrence PayneJun 5, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Vermont star forward Anthony Lamb returned home to his alma mater, Greece Athena High in Rochester, New York over the weekend.

Lamb was Alexandra Hammell’s date to the school’s senior ball. Hammell suffers from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that is more often found to affect females than males. The disorder keeps her from speaking and bounds her to a wheelchair.

“When you have a daughter who is non-verbal, non-ambulatory, needs nursing care, I never even thought this was a possibility,” said Hammell’s mother, Colleen told Jeff DiVeronica of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

Lamb, the 6-foot-6 forward, in scoring, rebounds, and blocks in his first season in Burlington, averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 blocks per game. He helped Catamounts run off 21 straight victories en route to an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. This fall, the rising sophomore will be in the discussion for top mid-major players.