CBT Podcast: Thad Matta’s dismissal from Ohio State, and the one-and-done saga

Deontae Hawkins commits to Boston College
Boston College got some much-needed help up front on Monday night.
According to Jon Rothstein, former Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins will transfer to Boston College. The 6-foot-8 Hawkins is a graduate transfer, meaning he is eligible to play next season for the Eagles.
Hawkins led the Redbirds, one of the top teams that did not reach the NCAA Tournament, in scoring and rebounding averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 boards per game.
This is the second season in a row Jim Christian has tapped into the transfer market to fill his frontline. Mo Jeffers (Delaware) and Connar Tava (Western Michigan), the team’s two top rebounders during the 2016-17 season both elected to use their final seasons of eligibility at Chestnut Hill.
Hawkins began his career at Illinois State. He was part of the program for four seasons but only played three after he was ruled a non-qualifier by the NCAA as a freshman.
He’ll be the focal point of the frontline while Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman make up a quality backcourt for the Eagles.
Boston College has finished last in the ACC standings in each of Christian’s two seasons at the helm.
Vermont star takes senior with rare disorder to her senior ball1 Comment
Vermont star forward Anthony Lamb returned home to his alma mater, Greece Athena High in Rochester, New York over the weekend.
Lamb was Alexandra Hammell’s date to the school’s senior ball. Hammell suffers from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that is more often found to affect females than males. The disorder keeps her from speaking and bounds her to a wheelchair.
“When you have a daughter who is non-verbal, non-ambulatory, needs nursing care, I never even thought this was a possibility,” said Hammell’s mother, Colleen told Jeff DiVeronica of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.
Lamb, the 6-foot-6 forward, in scoring, rebounds, and blocks in his first season in Burlington, averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 blocks per game. He helped Catamounts run off 21 straight victories en route to an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. This fall, the rising sophomore will be in the discussion for top mid-major players.
New Mexico reportedly overpaid Craig Neal by $150,000
Craig Neal was relieved of his head coaching duties following this past season.
The university will owe him $1 million as part of a buyout. That sum was nearly exactly how much money he made in his first season at the helm of the program. During the 2013-14 season, Neal made a little more than $900,000. Although, according to Daniel Libit of NMFishBowl.com, he was mistakenly paid an extra $150,000, an error the school did not notice for a year.
On Thursday, confronted with these findings, a UNM spokesperson acknowledged the bungle while declining to explain how it all came to happen.
“There was an unintentional overpayment to Craig Neal, which was repaid in full some time ago through payroll deduction,” UNM’s Steve Carr told NMFishbowl.com in an email.
You might think this kind of payroll snafu would serve as a giant wakeup call for an athletic department in need of every penny. But, sure enough, almost the exact same thing happened recently with UNM’s head baseball coach.
The sum was paid back in Neal’s second season.
This story, published last week with pay stubs, only fuels the current criticism that department faces, especially when you consider that this was not an isolated incident.
Earlier on Monday, athletic director Paul Krebs announced he would retire at the end of the month. Two state investigations are looking into public money he used on golfing trips.
In seven of the past nine years, the department has failed to reach budget.
In four seasons with the Lobos, Neal compiled a 76-52 (42-30 Mountian West) record, failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.
New Mexico AD stepping down amid spending scrutiny
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, who has faced intense criticism for spending public money on a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included athletics officials and private donors, abruptly announced Friday that he is stepping down.
In a letter to acting school President Chaouki Abdallah, Krebs requested approval for retirement and said he wanted to step down for a while. “However, I believe my retirement at this time is in my best interest and the University’s,” Krebs wrote without directly mentioning the spending controversy.
His last day will be June 30.
The move follows weeks of criticism and the announcement of two state investigations into the trip that has drawn scrutiny from New Mexico fans, elected officials and administrators.
State Auditor Tim Keller said late Thursday that he has designated the university for a special audit and that it was important to get to the bottom of questions raised about expenses, compensation and perks for donors and senior staff in the athletic department.
Keller sent a letter to the university’s leadership informing them of the expanded inquiry and requesting access to documents and staff.
Last week, state Attorney General Hector Balderas announced his office was launching a formal inquiry into the spending on the Scotland trip. Balderas said officials who leave office “can still face legal consequences for actions they took while in office.”
University officials have said they will cooperate with state authorities.
Records show the golf trip cost about $39,000 for Krebs, former men’s basketball coach Craig Neal and Lobo Club executive director Kole McKamey. But the university did not reveal what it paid for the private donors to attend the trip and initially recorded the trip as a basketball tournament in Ireland.
Abdallah told an Albuquerque television station that Krebs recently came to him and acknowledged the university picked up the tab for the boosters. He described it as a serious omission.
In a statement Friday, Abdallah thanked Krebs for his “outstanding leadership” as athletic director. “His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history,” Abdallah said. “Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement.”
During Krebs’ tenure, the Lobos have won 57 Mountain West titles and seven other titles in different conferences. The 34 championships won over four years from 2011-12 to 2014-15 make up the best title stretch in school history.
He also is credited with helping turn around a lackluster football program with the hiring of former Norte Dame head coach Bob Davie. New Mexico posted only its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio 23-20 in the New Mexico Bowl in December.
Still, the Lobos men’s basketball team, a mainstay in a state where hoops reign supreme, never made it to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 under Krebs’ leadership and he faced criticism for the last two years after the team failed even to make the tournament.
Krebs, who became the athletic director in 2006, also faced heat for various coaching hires. Former head football coach Mike Locksley, for example, was fired after going 2-26 and after a number of off-the-field problems that included a 10-day suspension following a fight with an assistant coach.
His abrupt firing of popular women’s head basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez last year also drew criticism from some Latino activists who charged Krebs wasn’t doing enough to hire and promote Hispanics at the largest university in the nation’s most Hispanic state.
In addition, the athletic department has seen budget deficits in seven of the last nine years.
Tremont Waters commits to LSU
Tremont Waters ended his recruitment again on Monday afternoon.
The four-star point guard committed to LSU, according to Scout’s Evan Daniels. Waters had originally pledged to Georgetown and had signed his letter of intent. But he asked to be released from his commitment in mid-March, several weeks before head coach John Thompson III was relieved of his duties.
Waters had originally picked Georgetown over Indiana. The Hoyas and Hoosiers were still in contention when he reopened his recruitment while UConn was also reportedly in the mix.
With Brian Bowen committing to Louisville over the weekend and Waters picking LSU, every player in the Rivals 150 are off the board.
Waters’ decision also ensures that even more talent will join the SEC next season. Aside from Kentucky’s annual reload, Missouri brings in consensus top freshman Michael Porter Jr. along with Jeremiah Tillmon. Alabama has a five-man class headlined by two five-star guards Collin Sexton and John Petty. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia all have at least one top-50 prospect joining their respective programs.
Waters is the third commit secured by new head coach Will Wade, who took over the program in March. He joins fellow four-star prospect Brandon Rachal, Galen Alexander, Mayan Kiir, and JUCO shooting guard Daryl Edwards in LSU’s incoming class.
A native of Connecticut, Waters wrapped up his prep career at Notre Dame High School. The 5-foot-11 floor general was rated No. 37 overall by Rivals in the Class of 2017.