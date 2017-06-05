More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Thad Matta to part ways with Ohio State

By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

Ohio State announced on Monday Thad Matta “will no longer be the head men’s basketball coach.”

Matta, who has been at Ohio State for 13 seasons, has won 337 games with the Buckeyes. He has a career 439–154 coaching record, including stints at Xavier and Butler.

“This has been the greatest 13 years of my life,” Matta said through tears at a press conference on Monday. “I completely understand it. We mutually agreed to do this.”

When asked if he was finished coaching, Matta said, “Never say never. But honestly my whole focus right now is trying to get healthy.”

Gene Smith, Ohio State’s athletic director, said during the press conference that after the season, the plan was to bring Matta back for the 2017-18 season, but due to some losses on the recruiting trail, Smith did not think that the Buckeyes were recruiting well enough to turn this around. The Buckeyes had their top recruit in the Class of 2018 decommit from the program in April.

“It was time,” Smith said.

Over the course of the last decade, Matta has dealt with the complications of a botched back surgery in the summer of 2007 that left him with “drop foot”, a condition that requires him to wear a brace because nerve damage has left the muscles and tendons in his foot are too weak to hold the foot up on their own. The back pain the surgery was supposed to correct hasn’t dissipated, either; he still needs help doing things as simple as putting on his shoes.

When asked if he would still be coaching Ohio State if he was 100 percent healthy, Matta said, “yeah, probably.”

Matta has had a tremendously successful tenure as the head coach of the Buckeyes, although he’s run into hard times in recent seasons. From 2006-2012, Matta won at least a share of five of the seven Big Ten regular season titles, reaching the 2007 national title game with a team composed of Greg Oden and Mike Conley and the Final Four in 2012. From 2010-2013, the Buckeyes never won fewer than 29 games and made it to at least the Sweet 16 all four seasons.

The last four years, however, have been a different story. Ohio State has missed the last two NCAA tournaments and, in 2014 and 2015, failed to make it out of the first weekend. They did not finish better than fifth in the Big Ten during that stretch, getting progressively worse with each passing season. It culminated in a 17-15 year in 2016-17 and, since the season has ended, the Buckeyes have lost JaQuan Lyle to a transfer, Trevor Thompson to the professional ranks and saw their prized 2018 recruit, Darius Bazley, decommit.

“Ohio State, they didn’t make the NCAA Tournament this year,” Bazley said at the time. “They didn’t even make the NIT, which is unfortunate, but I looked into the recruits they have coming into next year, they didn’t look too good for the future.”

“So I felt like when my class came in, yeah, we would’ve been OK, but good enough to make the tournament? I don’t know. I just felt as if I was to de-commit, actually take my time, figure everything out it would just be a lot better.”

Earlier this spring, prior to the start of the Big Ten tournament, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement giving a vote of confidence to Matta.

“While we are not currently where we aspire to be with our performance on the court,” the statement read. “Thad understands better than anyone that component has to improve. I am confident in his leadership to return the program to the winning ways that we have all enjoyed during his 13-year tenure.”

“I think it’s ridiculous that we have to do stuff like that. Gene and I met a couple weeks ago. It’s amazing what people do nowadays. This is a very fickle business that we’re in,” Matta said in March after Ohio State lost to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament. “Unless you’re intimately involved on a day-to-day basis, people choose the negative side of things. It’s what they do.”

“Obviously, gas is poured on the fire,” he added. “It’s sad that sports has come to where you got to do stuff like that.”

Ohio State is considered one of the best coaching jobs in not only the Big Ten, but nationally as well. As with programs like Florida and Texas, the Ohio State is an athletic department with all the money you can ask for, a fertile recruiting ground and the proven ability to win with a fan base that doesn’t really pay all that much attention until college football comes to an end. In other words, you get paid and you fly private without having an entire state coming for your head if you lose a game or two in November and December.

As such, don’t be surprised to hear big names get linked with the job. Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall and Xavier’s Chris Mack are probably the two biggest names out there now that Archie Miller is at Indiana and Shaka Smart has things trending in the right direction at Texas. Throw in Butler’s Chris Holtmann and Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin, and there likely won’t be a shortage of big names with an eye on that gig.

New Mexico AD stepping down amid spending scrutiny

By Terrence PayneJun 5, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs, who has faced intense criticism for spending public money on a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included athletics officials and private donors, abruptly announced Friday that he is stepping down.

In a letter to acting school President Chaouki Abdallah, Krebs requested approval for retirement and said he wanted to step down for a while. “However, I believe my retirement at this time is in my best interest and the University’s,” Krebs wrote without directly mentioning the spending controversy.

His last day will be June 30.

The move follows weeks of criticism and the announcement of two state investigations into the trip that has drawn scrutiny from New Mexico fans, elected officials and administrators.

State Auditor Tim Keller said late Thursday that he has designated the university for a special audit and that it was important to get to the bottom of questions raised about expenses, compensation and perks for donors and senior staff in the athletic department.

Keller sent a letter to the university’s leadership informing them of the expanded inquiry and requesting access to documents and staff.

Last week, state Attorney General Hector Balderas announced his office was launching a formal inquiry into the spending on the Scotland trip. Balderas said officials who leave office “can still face legal consequences for actions they took while in office.”

University officials have said they will cooperate with state authorities.

Records show the golf trip cost about $39,000 for Krebs, former men’s basketball coach Craig Neal and Lobo Club executive director Kole McKamey. But the university did not reveal what it paid for the private donors to attend the trip and initially recorded the trip as a basketball tournament in Ireland.

Abdallah told an Albuquerque television station that Krebs recently came to him and acknowledged the university picked up the tab for the boosters. He described it as a serious omission.

In a statement Friday, Abdallah thanked Krebs for his “outstanding leadership” as athletic director. “His tenure will go down as the most productive and successful in school history,” Abdallah said. “Paul has tried to retire several times over the last year, and now I finally have reluctantly agreed to accept his retirement.”

During Krebs’ tenure, the Lobos have won 57 Mountain West titles and seven other titles in different conferences. The 34 championships won over four years from 2011-12 to 2014-15 make up the best title stretch in school history.

He also is credited with helping turn around a lackluster football program with the hiring of former Norte Dame head coach Bob Davie. New Mexico posted only its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio 23-20 in the New Mexico Bowl in December.

Still, the Lobos men’s basketball team, a mainstay in a state where hoops reign supreme, never made it to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 under Krebs’ leadership and he faced criticism for the last two years after the team failed even to make the tournament.

Krebs, who became the athletic director in 2006, also faced heat for various coaching hires. Former head football coach Mike Locksley, for example, was fired after going 2-26 and after a number of off-the-field problems that included a 10-day suspension following a fight with an assistant coach.

His abrupt firing of popular women’s head basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez last year also drew criticism from some Latino activists who charged Krebs wasn’t doing enough to hire and promote Hispanics at the largest university in the nation’s most Hispanic state.

In addition, the athletic department has seen budget deficits in seven of the last nine years.

Tremont Waters commits to LSU

By Terrence PayneJun 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Tremont Waters ended his recruitment again on Monday afternoon.

The four-star point guard committed to LSU, according to Scout’s Evan Daniels. Waters had originally pledged to Georgetown and had signed his letter of intent. But he asked to be released from his commitment in mid-March, several weeks before head coach John Thompson III was relieved of his duties.

Waters had originally picked Georgetown over Indiana. The Hoyas and Hoosiers were still in contention when he reopened his recruitment while UConn was also reportedly in the mix.

With Brian Bowen committing to Louisville over the weekend and Waters picking LSU, every player in the Rivals 150 are off the board.

Waters’ decision also ensures that even more talent will join the SEC next season. Aside from Kentucky’s annual reload, Missouri brings in consensus top freshman Michael Porter Jr. along with Jeremiah Tillmon. Alabama has a five-man class headlined by two five-star guards Collin Sexton and John Petty. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia all have at least one top-50 prospect joining their respective programs.

Waters is the third commit secured by new head coach Will Wade, who took over the program in March. He joins fellow four-star prospect Brandon Rachal, Galen Alexander, Mayan Kiir, and JUCO shooting guard Daryl Edwards in LSU’s incoming class.

A native of Connecticut, Waters wrapped up his prep career at Notre Dame High School. The 5-foot-11 floor general was rated No. 37 overall by Rivals in the Class of 2017.

Who will Ohio State hire to replace Thad Matta?

By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

On Monday afternoon, in a hastily called together press conference, Thad Matta and his athletic director, Gene Smith, announced that they had come an agreement that the former would no longer be the head coach at Ohio State.

The decision came, according to Smith, after Matta’s program had started to fall apart. It’s been four years since the team finished better than fifth in the Big Ten standings. The Buckeyes went two just two NCAA tournaments in that span, winning just a single game, and finished last season with a 17-15 record. Throw in JaQuan Lyle’s transfer, Trevor Thompson’s decision to go pro and a decommitment from a four-star prospect in the Class of 2018, and the two had decided enough was enough.

Matta wasn’t going to get this thing turned around any time soon, and with the constant health issues he’s had regarding his back and his foot, it was time.

That means that, as of June 5th, one of college basketball’s 15 best jobs is now on the market, which is a shame for Buckeye fans. It was one of the worst kept secrets in college basketball circles that Archie Miller, the new Indiana head coach and former Dayton head man, wanted the Buckeye job, and by waiting until June 5th to part ways with Matta — instead of, say, in mid-March, when he issued Matta a vote of confidence — Smith cost himself a shot at Archie.

Is that something that he will come to regret in the next five-to-ten years?

And who, now, will Ohio State hire as a replacement for Matta?

Chris Jent, Ohio State assistant coach: The big question now is whether or not the Buckeyes are going to hire an interim head coach for the 2017-18 season and take their time trying to find a coach to hire or jumping head-first into a June coaching search. If it’s the latter, it’s hard to imagine Jent, a well-respected and longtime assistant for Matta, will be able to beat out some of the names that you’ll see listed below.

Ohio State is a great job, one that some will tell you is the best in the Big Ten. They have money, they have facilities, they have a recruiting base, they have a winning tradition and they don’t have the pressure that comes with being a ‘basketball school’.

But if the Buckeyes do opt to go with an interim coach, Jent is the guy that would be expected to earn the chance to audition his way into the job a la Greg Gard at Wisconsin. For what it’s worth, Smith made it sound awful unlikely that this would be the direction he would be willing to go in.

A current NBA head coach?: Billy Donovan’s name is already being bandied about. The like of Fred Hoiberg and potentially even Brad Stevens, former college coaches that are now running NBA organizations, will also be mentioned. It seems unlikely that any of the three would actively make the decision to return to the collegiate ranks.

Sean Miller (Arizona), Archie Miller (Indiana), Tony Bennett (Virginia), Jay Wright (Villanova): Don’t hold your breath, although that likely would have been different had this change happened in April, before Archie accepted the Indiana job.

Gregg Marshall, Wichita State: You cannot have a coaching search at a high-major program without mentioning Marshall’s name. It makes sense. Marshall is one of the top ten coaches in college basketball and may very well be the best coach currently outside of the Power 5 conferences. That said, he gets paid mountains of money — more than $3 million annually — at a school that will never fire him and that just jumped from the Missouri Valley into the AAC for the 2017-18 season. With the Koch Brothers providing the funding for the Shocker program and a top ten program for the upcoming season, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Marshall makes the leap. But Smith needs to make Marshall say no. This is the kind of job that he would take.

Shaka Smart, Texas: Smart is a native of the midwest that began his coaching career in Ohio. After a tough first two seasons with the Longhorns, there was some speculation that Smart was unsettled in Austin and was considering heading to Georgetown. But that was before Mo Bamba committed and Andrew Jones returned to school, giving the Longhorns a tournament caliber team. Ohio State checks the boxes for Smart — winning basketball program at a football school — but it doesn’t seem like the job he leaves for.

Chris Mack, Xavier: This is where is starts to get interesting. Mack is a Cincinnati native and a Xavier graduate that has spent the last eight years steering the Musketeers to the point that they are routinely getting ranked in the preseason top 20. He’s also just 47 years old and one of the nation’s best coaches, and there is always going to be speculation that he’s looking to move on to bigger and better things. Mack would be a good fit — he clearly knows how to recruit Ohio and the Midwest, and the Big Ten is a step up from the Big East — the question is whether or not this is the job he would want to leave home for.

Mick Cronin, Cincinnati: Cronin, like Mack, has spent a long time coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent the last 11 seasons building Cincinnati back into a top 25 program in the sport. But there also is something of a ceiling with the Bearcats — they’re arguably the best program in the AAC, but Cronin has only been out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament once, back in 2012. Cronin can recruit the area, and flirted with leaving Cincinnati for UNLV after Dave Rice was fired.

Chris Holtmann, Butler: Holtmann is one of the hottest names in coaching after the year that he had with Butler in 2016-17. He took a Bulldog team that was projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big East and turned them into a top 15 team in the country. In three seasons as Butler’s head coach, he’s never finished worse than fourth in the Big East — he finished second in the league twice — and has won a game in all three NCAA tournaments, including getting to the Sweet 16 this past season. That was enough to earn him a raise and an extension with a handful of high-major programs sniffing around back in April, but is it enough to keep Holtmann at home if the Buckeyes come knocking?

Ed Cooley, Providence: Cooley, like Mack, would have to be convinced to leave his hometown program, but he’s also one of the most underrated coaches in the country. He’s led the Friars to four straight top four finishes in the Big East and four straight NCAA tournaments, and the expectation is that that streak will continue in 2018. If he can do all that while recruiting to Providence, what can he do when he is able to recruit to a program like Ohio State?

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech: Buzz would be an expensive hire, and given his Texas and Oklahoma roots, the assumption has been that his next move will send him to the Big 12; if Oklahoma State wasn’t pinching pennies after the Travis Ford debacle, he may have been hired by the Pokes in either of the last two springs. That said, Williams built Marquette into a Big East power and took Virginia Tech to the NCAA tournament last season. It would be interesting to see what he could do in a place like Ohio State.

Tom Crean: How ironic would it be if the man Indiana fired to hire Archie Miller was the guy Ohio State hired at the end of the day? That might be enough to keep it from happening, to say nothing of the fact that Ohio State and Indiana are Big Ten rivals, but Crean is probably the best coach currently out of work.

Kansas releases an unimpressive non-conference schedule

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

Kansas released their non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season over the weekend, and frankly, it leaves something to be desired.

To be clear, this schedule is passable. The buy games on the Kansas schedule are against good mid-major programs — Tennessee State, South Dakota State, Texas South, Oakland — and they play seven games against high-major competition, but it doesn’t change the fact that there really is just a single must-see game that the Jayhawks will play outside of the Big 12.

That’s the Nov. 14th date with Kentucky in the Champions Classic, which is annually one of the best non-conference games in college basketball. But the problem with playing Kentucky in the Champions Classic is that it means that Kansas gets someone else in the SEC/Big 12 Invitational. This year, it’s former Big 12 foe Texas A&M, who might be good enough to sneak into the NCAA tournament this season.

That’s probably the second-best non-conference game that Kansas will play, unless you’re super-impressed with a Syracuse team that will be looking to replace Tyler Lydon, Andrew White and John Gillon. Washington lost Markelle Fultz from a team that won nine games. Arizona State and Stanford are both better than Washington and still unlikely to be in the tournament. A trip to Nebraska is always tough, but the Cornhuskers went 12-19 last year.

That’s the only road game Kansas will play outside of the Big 12.

We’ll see much worse non-conference schedules than this from power conference programs, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s disappointing that Kansas, a top five team heading into the preseason, will play just a single marquee non-conference game.

Here is the full schedule:

Oct. 31 – PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)
Nov. 7 – FORT HAYS STATE (exhibition)
Nov. 10 – TENNESSEE STATE
Nov. 14 – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic, Chicago)
Nov. 17 – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Nov. 21 – TEXAS SOUTHERN (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Nov. 24 – OAKLAND (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Nov. 28 – TOLEDO (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Dec. 2 – vs. Syracuse (Hoophall Miami Invitational, Miami, Fla.)
Dec. 6 – WASHINGTON (Jayhawk Shootout, Kansas City, Mo.)
Dec. 10 – ARIZONA STATE
Dec. 16 – at Nebraska (Shelter Insurance Showcase, Lincoln, Neb.)
Dec. 18 – OMAHA
Dec. 21 – vs. Stanford (Sacramento, Calif.)
Jan. 27 – TEXAS A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

St. John’s lands commitment from South Carolina transfer Sedee Keita

Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

St. John’s landed a commitment from Sedee Keita, a 6-foot-9 power forward and former four-star prospect that spent his freshman season with South Carolina.

Keita averaged 1.1 points and 2.0 boards in less than 10 minutes a game for the Gamecocks, who made a run to the 2017 Final Four. He will sit out the 2017-18 season but have three years of eligibility remaining.

This is the third major addition for Chris Mullin this spring. St. John’s recently added Quinnipiac transfer Mikey Dixon and a commitment from four-star prospect Sid Wilson, who was originally a member of the 2018 class but reclassified into 2017.