Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas releases an unimpressive non-conference schedule

2 Comments
By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

Kansas released their non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season over the weekend, and frankly, it leaves something to be desired.

To be clear, this schedule is passable. The buy games on the Kansas schedule are against good mid-major programs — Tennessee State, South Dakota State, Texas South, Oakland — and they play seven games against high-major competition, but it doesn’t change the fact that there really is just a single must-see game that the Jayhawks will play outside of the Big 12.

That’s the Nov. 14th date with Kentucky in the Champions Classic, which is annually one of the best non-conference games in college basketball. But the problem with playing Kentucky in the Champions Classic is that it means that Kansas gets someone else in the SEC/Big 12 Invitational. This year, it’s former Big 12 foe Texas A&M, who might be good enough to sneak into the NCAA tournament this season.

That’s probably the second-best non-conference game that Kansas will play, unless you’re super-impressed with a Syracuse team that will be looking to replace Tyler Lydon, Andrew White and John Gillon. Washington lost Markelle Fultz from a team that won nine games. Arizona State and Stanford are both better than Washington and still unlikely to be in the tournament. A trip to Nebraska is always tough, but the Cornhuskers went 12-19 last year.

That’s the only road game Kansas will play outside of the Big 12.

We’ll see much worse non-conference schedules than this from power conference programs, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s disappointing that Kansas, a top five team heading into the preseason, will play just a single marquee non-conference game.

Here is the full schedule:

Oct. 31 – PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)
Nov. 7 – FORT HAYS STATE (exhibition)
Nov. 10 – TENNESSEE STATE
Nov. 14 – vs. Kentucky (Champions Classic, Chicago)
Nov. 17 – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Nov. 21 – TEXAS SOUTHERN (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Nov. 24 – OAKLAND (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Nov. 28 – TOLEDO (Hoophall Miami Invitational)
Dec. 2 – vs. Syracuse (Hoophall Miami Invitational, Miami, Fla.)
Dec. 6 – WASHINGTON (Jayhawk Shootout, Kansas City, Mo.)
Dec. 10 – ARIZONA STATE
Dec. 16 – at Nebraska (Shelter Insurance Showcase, Lincoln, Neb.)
Dec. 18 – OMAHA
Dec. 21 – vs. Stanford (Sacramento, Calif.)
Jan. 27 – TEXAS A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

St. John’s lands commitment from South Carolina transfer Sedee Keita

Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJun 5, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

St. John’s landed a commitment from Sedee Keita, a 6-foot-9 power forward and former four-star prospect that spent his freshman season with South Carolina.

Keita averaged 1.1 points and 2.0 boards in less than 10 minutes a game for the Gamecocks, who made a run to the 2017 Final Four. He will sit out the 2017-18 season but have three years of eligibility remaining.

This is the third major addition for Chris Mullin this spring. St. John’s recently added Quinnipiac transfer Mikey Dixon and a commitment from four-star prospect Sid Wilson, who was originally a member of the 2018 class but reclassified into 2017.

Five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen commits to Louisville

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 3, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Louisville landed the last five-star prospect left in the Class of 2017 on Saturday as Michigan native and wing Brian “Tugs” Bowen pledged to the Cardinals on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7 Bowen just helped national high school powerhouse La Lumiere to a national championship this past season as he comes into college with a winning pedigree. Regarded as the No. 20 overall prospect in the national Class of 2017 rankings, according to Rivals, Bowen gives the Cardinals an additional perimeter weapon who can score and handle the ball.

Bowen becomes the second five-star prospect to join the Cardinals in the Class of 2017 as he joins five-star big man Malik Williams, four-star guard Darius Perry, four-star forward Jordan Nwora and three-star forward Lance Thomas.

It’s hard to say if Bowen will start since V.J. King, Deng Adel and Ray Spalding all return for the Cardinals, but he gives Louisville another rotation piece who can make plays for next season. The Cardinals will certainly have plenty of depth on the wing now and Bowen is versatile enough to play multiple spots on the floor.

This commitment is especially impressive for Louisville given how late they entered a crowded recruiting race and were able to land a five-star prospect like Bowen.

Louisville currently sits at No. 8 in the CBT way-too-early preseason top 25 for the 2017-18 season, as they’re right in the mix for a national championship entering next season.

 

 

John Higgins flooded with threatening voicemails from Kentucky fans

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
2 Comments
By Scott PhillipsJun 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

College basketball referee John Higgins received around 800 voicemails after North Carolina beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA Tournament as seven of those calls have been classified as a threat.

According to a report from WOWT in Omaha, Nebraska, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Detective Matt Barrall spent 80 hours reading posts and listening to the messages. Seven of the messages were believed to be excessive towards Higgins.

“There was some sort claim of violence, whether it be they wished him dead or wished him injured,” Barrall said to WOWT.

Here are examples of the threatening messages:
“You should put a gun in your mouth and blow your own fricking brains out.”

“If I ever see you in person I’m going to smack the taste out of your fricking mouth.”

“You’re going to pay, buddy.”

“You enjoy your life before somebody kills you.”

“Hey you hear that garbage truck in the background? Wish you were in it personally you **.”

“I hope the hell John Higgins falls off a roof and spends the rest of his life in a wheelchair.”

“I hope you all get in a plane crash and die.”

Barrall burned copies of the explicit voicemails onto disks to be sent to the jurisdictions where the calls originated.

After Kentucky’s loss, head coach John Calipari criticized the officiating, which included Higgins. After his personal phone number and personal business pages were spread online, Higgins was flooded with angry voicemails and messages from Kentucky fans, as they drove down the star ratings for his business online.

San Diego State lands Cal graduate transfer Kameron Rooks

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 3, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

San Diego State picked up a graduate transfer big man for next season late this week when Cal center Kameron Rooks committed to the Aztecs.

The 7-foot-1 Rooks is the first recruit of the Brian Dutcher era for the San Diego State as he will be immediately eligible this season.

Rooks was injured during a good chunk of his time at Cal as he missed one season with an ACL injury, had surgery on his foot last summer, and then had surgery on the same knee again last season. A reserve big man at Cal the past two seasons, Rooks averaged a little over 17 minutes per game each of the last two seasons.

During the 2016-17 season, Rooks averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and just less than a block per game. If healthy, Rooks gives San Diego State an experienced post presence who should be able to be a solid rotation piece for next season.

Seton Hall lands Sacred Heart transfer Quincy McKnight

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsJun 3, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Seton Hall has pulled in a transfer as talented Sacred Heart guard Quincy McKnight pledged to the Pirates on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 McKnight was a first-team All-NEC conference selection this past season after averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a sophomore. McKnight will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer restrictions, but he’ll have two years of eligibility left remaining.

McKnight was clearly one of the most talented players in the NEC last season, so this up-transfer to the Big East definitely makes sense. This is also a really tough loss for Sacred Heart for the second consecutive season as they also lost former NEC Player of the Year Cane Broome to transfer last offseason when he ended up at Cincinnati.

 