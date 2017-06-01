Miami highlights subtle recruiting move in press release for schedule

Miami unveiled its non-conference schedule on Thursday and it is a pretty standard slate of games that doesn’t feature many challenges. Since the Hurricanes are going to face all the NCAA tournament competition that they need in the ACC, there is really no reason to have an insane non-conference schedule that could give the Hurricanes a lot of unnecessary losses.
But Miami did schedule some of its non-conference games based on recruiting. Head coach Jim Larrañaga even acknowledged as much in the school’s official release.
“We have two games that we have scheduled for particular reasons with this group. First, we are going to be traveling to Reading, Pa., to play La Salle University out of Philadelphia, to bring Lonnie Walker IV, one of our outstanding incoming freshmen, back to his hometown,” Larrañaga said in the release. “We will also be playing in Washington, D.C., against George Washington University. That is the hometown of another outstanding [incoming] freshman, Chris Lykes.”
This isn’t anything new when it comes to recruiting — schools have been scheduling games in the hometowns of their players for years. What is unique is that Miami chose to include these quotes as one of the first things in an official press release.
Schools don’t usually do this sort of subtle recruiting in press releases but the Hurricanes focused on this part.
Lonnie Walker could be a one-and-done if he has a breakout freshman season. He also undoubtedly appreciates the chance to play a college game in his hometown in what could be his only college season. A home game during college isn’t the only reason elite recruits pick a school, but it is certainly an intelligent move by Miami to spotlight something like this in any way they can.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared to soften his stance on the league’s one-and-done rule in an appearance with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd this week.
Only months after the NBA opted to keep the current one-and-done rule in place in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was signed earlier this year, Silver said that he would like to ideally make some changes that he will investigate.
“I’m rethinking our position,” Silver said to Cowherd on Wednesday.
The one-and-done rule has effectively forced elite high school players to play college basketball for one season before they can declare for the NBA Draft thanks to the league’s draft age limit that was increased from 18 of 19 years old in 2005. While the league would like to increase that age limit, to 20 years old, the players’ association has wanted to revert back to a free system that would allow players to enter the league out of high school.
“In the last round of collective bargaining, Michele Roberts and I both agreed, let’s get through these core economic issues in terms of renewing the collective bargaining agreement, and then turn back to this age issue,” Silver told Cowherd, “Because it’s one I think we need to be more thoughtful on and not just be in an adversarial position sort of under the bright lights of collective bargaining.”
While a new seven-year CBA was signed earlier this year, that begins in July, the league could still opt to make changes if they can find a solution with the players’ association.
No significant change to this rule is going to happen right away but it’ll be interesting to see what course of action Silver takes if he wants to push forward with a new idea that will get rid of the one-and-done. This will be the NBA’s decision, since it is their league and rule, but they’ll likely consult college coaches and athletic directors during this process.
Five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen is finally going to announce his college decision on Saturday.
The native of Michigan is the final five-star prospect to commit to play for next season as all signs are pointing to a surprising late pledge for Louisville. Bowen has also been linked to Arizona, Creighton, DePaul, Michigan State and Texas at various times over the last few weeks but the Cardinals are the heavy, heavy favorite when Bowen makes it public.
No, I’m not spoiling the commitment of a player by putting this out there before Bowen’s official announcement on Saturday.
That’s because Bowen has already enrolled at Louisville as a student this week, according to a report from Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal.
A Louisville spokesman confirmed to the Courier-Journal that Bowen’s status with the school has changed from application to matriculation as Bowen is now enrolled in classes for the summer term. In order for Bowen to be on the Louisville men’s basketball team for next season, he still has to sign financial aid paperwork. But that is a minor thing at this point.
If Bowen does commit to Louisville on Saturday, as expected, then it will be a huge late coup for head coach Rick Pitino. Bowen would give the Cardinals a capable wing who can come in and provide minutes right away as he would help ease some losses from last season.
Louisville is going to be a major contender in the ACC, and for a national championship, next season and potentially adding Bowen would only enhance their chances.
Kansas released its non-conference schedule on Thursday as the Jayhawks have a pretty strong group of games before defending the Big 12 title.
The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a Champion’s Classic tilt against Kentucky on Nov. 14. Kansas also has neutral-court games against Syracuse (in Miami), Washington (in Kansas City), Stanford (in Sacramento) as well as Nebraska (in Lincoln) and the Jayhawks will also host Arizona State at home.
While only one of those teams made the NCAA tournament last season, the neutral court factor should help and Kentucky will be a major early-season test for two teams looking to take hold of No. 1 in an uncertain season.
You can view the complete Kansas non-conference schedule in the tweet below. While the power conference group of teams is a little bit underwhelming, Kansas has some tough mid-major teams like Oakland, Texas Southern and Toledo that they’ll also face in the early weeks of the season.
Cal has quietly put together a very strong week on the recruiting trail as new head coach Wyking Jones added his second top-100 commitment in back-to-back days on Thursday.
A day after getting a pledge from Texas wing Jacobi Gordon, the Golden Bears grabbed a pledge from four-star guard Matt Bradley on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4 Bradley was only offered a scholarship by Cal on Tuesday as they quickly closed the deal on the No. 81 overall prospect in the Class of 2018. By landing Bradley and Gordon, Cal can focus its attention on landing a lead guard or a standout big man to go along with these two quality pieces on the wing.
Jones has yet to coach a game at Cal, but he’s already pulled in some quality commitments and appears to be off to a solid start when it comes to roster building.
Duke was considered by many to be the leader in the clubhouse to receive a commitment from top ten prospect Kevin Knox largely due to the fact that Knox was built in the small-ball four mold that the Blue Devils have had so much success with in recent years.
Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, even Kyle Singler.
You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find a Duke team whose best lineup included two big men, and that would have been Ryan Kelly, who was a stretch four through and through. Other than the nine games in which Amile Jefferson was healthy in 2016, the last time Duke played two paint-locked big men together was when they won a national title back in 2010.
Mike Krzyzewski missed on Knox, who ended up at Kentucky, meaning that he doesn’t have that small-ball four this season, and yesterday, he confirmed to reporters that his team is going to feature a two-big lineup this season, with Wendell Carter and Marques Bolden at the four and the five.
“We’ll actually be a pretty big team. Those two guys will play together,” K said. “It’s a big year for Marques. He’s been training, he’s going to tryout for the U19 team.”
Bolden struggled with injuries early on in his freshman season and then looked like he was two steps behind the action down the stretch of the year. He never made it into Duke’s rotation consistently. Carter is a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and should, in theory, be able to replace the low-post scoring that is gone with Jefferson’s graduation.