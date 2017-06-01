More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas releases non-conference schedule

By Scott PhillipsJun 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Kansas released its non-conference schedule on Thursday as the Jayhawks have a pretty strong group of games before defending the Big 12 title.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a Champion’s Classic tilt against Kentucky on Nov. 14. Kansas also has neutral-court games against Syracuse (in Miami), Washington (in Kansas City), Stanford (in Sacramento) as well as Nebraska (in Lincoln) and the Jayhawks will also host Arizona State at home.

While only one of those teams made the NCAA tournament last season, the neutral court factor should help and Kentucky will be a major early-season test for two teams looking to take hold of No. 1 in an uncertain season.

You can view the complete Kansas non-conference schedule in the tweet below. While the power conference group of teams is a little bit underwhelming, Kansas has some tough mid-major teams like Oakland, Texas Southern and Toledo that they’ll also face in the early weeks of the season.

Adam Silver rethinking the NBA’s ‘one-and-done’ rule

By Scott PhillipsJun 1, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared to soften his stance on the league’s one-and-done rule in an appearance with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd this week.

Only months after the NBA opted to keep the current one-and-done rule in place in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was signed earlier this year, Silver said that he would like to ideally make some changes that he will investigate.

“I’m rethinking our position,” Silver said to Cowherd on Wednesday.

The one-and-done rule has effectively forced elite high school players to play college basketball for one season before they can declare for the NBA Draft thanks to the league’s draft age limit that was increased from 18 of 19 years old in 2005. While the league would like to increase that age limit, to 20 years old, the players’ association has wanted to revert back to a free system that would allow players to enter the league out of high school.

“In the last round of collective bargaining, Michele Roberts and I both agreed, let’s get through these core economic issues in terms of renewing the collective bargaining agreement, and then turn back to this age issue,” Silver told Cowherd, “Because it’s one I think we need to be more thoughtful on and not just be in an adversarial position sort of under the bright lights of collective bargaining.”

While a new seven-year CBA was signed earlier this year, that begins in July, the league could still opt to make changes if they can find a solution with the players’ association.

No significant change to this rule is going to happen right away but it’ll be interesting to see what course of action Silver takes if he wants to push forward with a new idea that will get rid of the one-and-done. This will be the NBA’s decision, since it is their league and rule, but they’ll likely consult college coaches and athletic directors during this process.

Five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen to announce Saturday

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsJun 1, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Five-star Class of 2017 wing Brian Bowen is finally going to announce his college decision on Saturday.

The native of Michigan is the final five-star prospect to commit to play for next season as all signs are pointing to a surprising late pledge for Louisville. Bowen has also been linked to Arizona, Creighton, DePaul, Michigan State and Texas at various times over the last few weeks but the Cardinals are the heavy, heavy favorite when Bowen makes it public.

No, I’m not spoiling the commitment of a player by putting this out there before Bowen’s official announcement on Saturday.

That’s because Bowen has already enrolled at Louisville as a student this week, according to a report from Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

A Louisville spokesman confirmed to the Courier-Journal that Bowen’s status with the school has changed from application to matriculation as Bowen is now enrolled in classes for the summer term. In order for Bowen to be on the Louisville men’s basketball team for next season, he still has to sign financial aid paperwork. But that is a minor thing at this point.

If Bowen does commit to Louisville on Saturday, as expected, then it will be a huge late coup for head coach Rick Pitino. Bowen would give the Cardinals a capable wing who can come in and provide minutes right away as he would help ease some losses from last season.

Louisville is going to be a major contender in the ACC, and for a national championship, next season and potentially adding Bowen would only enhance their chances.

Cal lands another top-100 prospect in Class of 2018

By Scott PhillipsJun 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Cal has quietly put together a very strong week on the recruiting trail as new head coach Wyking Jones added his second top-100 commitment in back-to-back days on Thursday.

A day after getting a pledge from Texas wing Jacobi Gordon, the Golden Bears grabbed a pledge from four-star guard Matt Bradley on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 Bradley was only offered a scholarship by Cal on Tuesday as they quickly closed the deal on the No. 81 overall prospect in the Class of 2018. By landing Bradley and Gordon, Cal can focus its attention on landing a lead guard or a standout big man to go along with these two quality pieces on the wing.

Jones has yet to coach a game at Cal, but he’s already pulled in some quality commitments and appears to be off to a solid start when it comes to roster building.

 

Coach K says Wendell Carter, Marques Bolden ‘will play together’

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Rob DausterJun 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Duke was considered by many to be the leader in the clubhouse to receive a commitment from top ten prospect Kevin Knox largely due to the fact that Knox was built in the small-ball four mold that the Blue Devils have had so much success with in recent years.

Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, even Kyle Singler.

You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find a Duke team whose best lineup included two big men, and that would have been Ryan Kelly, who was a stretch four through and through. Other than the nine games in which Amile Jefferson was healthy in 2016, the last time Duke played two paint-locked big men together was when they won a national title back in 2010.

Mike Krzyzewski missed on Knox, who ended up at Kentucky, meaning that he doesn’t have that small-ball four this season, and yesterday, he confirmed to reporters that his team is going to feature a two-big lineup this season, with Wendell Carter and Marques Bolden at the four and the five.

“We’ll actually be a pretty big team. Those two guys will play together,” K said. “It’s a big year for Marques. He’s been training, he’s going to tryout for the U19 team.”

Bolden struggled with injuries early on in his freshman season and then looked like he was two steps behind the action down the stretch of the year. He never made it into Duke’s rotation consistently. Carter is a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and should, in theory, be able to replace the low-post scoring that is gone with Jefferson’s graduation.

Arizona State bucks graduate transfer trend

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The current trend in college basketball centers on graduate transfers, veteran players who are eligible and can contribute immediately.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is taking a more long-term approach as he tries to rebuild the Sun Devils’ program.

With a solid core led by three senior guards and some much-needed frontcourt help on the way, Hurley opted to sign three transfers who will have to sit out a season instead of finding graduate transfers who could play right away.

“We try to evaluate the needs of our team and how we can continue to build and take the next step this year,” Hurley said Wednesday. “We have all these guys who I think can help our frontcourt this season and then we have these three guys who can step in and have proven that they can be impact players.”

Arizona State made a splash three years ago with the high-profile hiring of Hurley, the fiery former Duke and NBA guard who had turned Buffalo into an NCAA Tournament team in two seasons.

Hurley has had a tougher go of turning around the Sun Devils, winning 15 games each of the past two seasons.

Some of it has been playing in the tough Pac-12, a conference filled with bigger, stronger players than the Mid-American Conference and no easy games on the schedule.

A lack of depth, particularly in the frontcourt, has been the bigger culprit.

Hurley pulled in solid recruiting classes each of his first two seasons, but the Sun Devils were long on perimeter players and short on length. They could score, get out in transition, hit 3-pointers, but when it came to playing defense and rebounding, the Sun Devils were often overmatched inside.

The lack of size — and a few injuries — forced Hurley to shift his roster around, forcing players into roles they weren’t accustomed to. With no real inside presence last season, Hurley often had 6-foot-5 guard Kodi Justice playing post defense against players that were often six or more inches taller and 40 pounds heavier.

Arizona State will get frontcourt help this season with two eligible transfers and a pair of returning players coming off redshirt seasons.

With no need for immediate help, Hurley decided to build for the future, adding three players who will not be eligible until the 2018-19 season: Carlton Bragg from Kansas, Zylan Cheatham from San Diego State and Rob Edwards from Cleveland State.

The three veteran players will not only set the foundation for Arizona State’s future after seniors Justice, Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II graduate, but give the Sun Devils three veteran players who can help shape this year’s team.

“The one thing I can promise is our practices are going to be wars in there this year,” Hurley said. “I couldn’t really say that last season and the three guys we’re going to have sitting out and the other rotation guys added to those three, it’s going to create great competition in practice.”

Arizona State should be better this season than the previous two, thanks to the veteran leadership by the senior guards and the incoming help up front.

In addition to the three transfers, Hurley brought in De’Quon Lake, a 6-10 junior forward from Iowa Western Community College who will give the Sun Devils size inside.

Mickey Mitchell, a 6-7 mid-season transfer from Ohio State, is expected to be eligible sometime in December, perhaps by Arizona State’s game at Kansas on Dec. 10.

Ramon Villa, a 6-8 forward from Spain, returns this season after playing 33 games as a reserve last season. Arizona State also will add 6-8 Romello White, a player who loves to rebound, and 6-9 Vitaliy Shibel after both redshirted as freshmen last season.

Those players should help the Sun Devils shore up their frontcourt this season and the addition of the three transfers in 2018-19 should help solidify the foundation Hurley is setting in the desert.

“Coach Hurley has done a great job of building this program from where it was at to where it’s about to go,” said Evans, who averaged 15 points per game last season after sitting out 2015-16 as a transfer from Buffalo. “I feel like every year it’s getting better and better and better.”

___

Follow John Marshall on Twitter @jmarshallap