Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Coach K says Wendell Carter, Marques Bolden ‘will play together’

By Rob DausterJun 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Duke was considered by many to be the leader in the clubhouse to receive a commitment from top ten prospect Kevin Knox largely due to the fact that Knox was built in the small-ball four mold that the Blue Devils have had so much success with in recent years.

Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum, even Kyle Singler.

You have to go all the way back to 2013 to find a Duke team whose best lineup included two big men, and that would have been Ryan Kelly, who was a stretch four through and through. Other than the nine games in which Amile Jefferson was healthy in 2016, the last time Duke played two paint-locked big men together was when they won a national title back in 2010.

Mike Krzyzewski missed on Knox, who ended up at Kentucky, meaning that he doesn’t have that small-ball four this season, and yesterday, he confirmed to reporters that his team is going to feature a two-big lineup this season, with Wendell Carter and Marques Bolden at the four and the five.

“We’ll actually be a pretty big team. Those two guys will play together,” K said. “It’s a big year for Marques. He’s been training, he’s going to tryout for the U19 team.”

Bolden struggled with injuries early on in his freshman season and then looked like he was two steps behind the action down the stretch of the year. He never made it into Duke’s rotation consistently. Carter is a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and should, in theory, be able to replace the low-post scoring that is gone with Jefferson’s graduation.

Arizona State bucks graduate transfer trend

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The current trend in college basketball centers on graduate transfers, veteran players who are eligible and can contribute immediately.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is taking a more long-term approach as he tries to rebuild the Sun Devils’ program.

With a solid core led by three senior guards and some much-needed frontcourt help on the way, Hurley opted to sign three transfers who will have to sit out a season instead of finding graduate transfers who could play right away.

“We try to evaluate the needs of our team and how we can continue to build and take the next step this year,” Hurley said Wednesday. “We have all these guys who I think can help our frontcourt this season and then we have these three guys who can step in and have proven that they can be impact players.”

Arizona State made a splash three years ago with the high-profile hiring of Hurley, the fiery former Duke and NBA guard who had turned Buffalo into an NCAA Tournament team in two seasons.

Hurley has had a tougher go of turning around the Sun Devils, winning 15 games each of the past two seasons.

Some of it has been playing in the tough Pac-12, a conference filled with bigger, stronger players than the Mid-American Conference and no easy games on the schedule.

A lack of depth, particularly in the frontcourt, has been the bigger culprit.

Hurley pulled in solid recruiting classes each of his first two seasons, but the Sun Devils were long on perimeter players and short on length. They could score, get out in transition, hit 3-pointers, but when it came to playing defense and rebounding, the Sun Devils were often overmatched inside.

The lack of size — and a few injuries — forced Hurley to shift his roster around, forcing players into roles they weren’t accustomed to. With no real inside presence last season, Hurley often had 6-foot-5 guard Kodi Justice playing post defense against players that were often six or more inches taller and 40 pounds heavier.

Arizona State will get frontcourt help this season with two eligible transfers and a pair of returning players coming off redshirt seasons.

With no need for immediate help, Hurley decided to build for the future, adding three players who will not be eligible until the 2018-19 season: Carlton Bragg from Kansas, Zylan Cheatham from San Diego State and Rob Edwards from Cleveland State.

The three veteran players will not only set the foundation for Arizona State’s future after seniors Justice, Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II graduate, but give the Sun Devils three veteran players who can help shape this year’s team.

“The one thing I can promise is our practices are going to be wars in there this year,” Hurley said. “I couldn’t really say that last season and the three guys we’re going to have sitting out and the other rotation guys added to those three, it’s going to create great competition in practice.”

Arizona State should be better this season than the previous two, thanks to the veteran leadership by the senior guards and the incoming help up front.

In addition to the three transfers, Hurley brought in De’Quon Lake, a 6-10 junior forward from Iowa Western Community College who will give the Sun Devils size inside.

Mickey Mitchell, a 6-7 mid-season transfer from Ohio State, is expected to be eligible sometime in December, perhaps by Arizona State’s game at Kansas on Dec. 10.

Ramon Villa, a 6-8 forward from Spain, returns this season after playing 33 games as a reserve last season. Arizona State also will add 6-8 Romello White, a player who loves to rebound, and 6-9 Vitaliy Shibel after both redshirted as freshmen last season.

Those players should help the Sun Devils shore up their frontcourt this season and the addition of the three transfers in 2018-19 should help solidify the foundation Hurley is setting in the desert.

“Coach Hurley has done a great job of building this program from where it was at to where it’s about to go,” said Evans, who averaged 15 points per game last season after sitting out 2015-16 as a transfer from Buffalo. “I feel like every year it’s getting better and better and better.”

Big 12 Conference Reset: Get Caught Up On All The League’s Offseason Wheelings And Dealings

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJun 1, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT

The NBA Draft’s Early Entry Deadline has come and gone. Just about every elite recruit has decided where they will be playing their college ball next season. The coaching carousel, which ended up spinning a bit faster than initially expected, has come to a close. The transfer market is slowly winding down.

In other words, by now, we have a pretty good feel for what college basketball is going to look like during the 2017-18 season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what has happened — and what will happen — in the Big 12 over the next six months.

OFFSEASON STORYLINES

1. Kansas, again: In most of the previous 13 years, there was at least an argument to be made about a team that could challenge Kansas and end the Jayhawks’ reign atop the league. You can’t even pretend to believe that’s the case heading into the summer before this season. Yes, West Virginia will be good and Texas is interesting, but the Jayhawks, well, they’re on another level.

Nearly everything went according to plan this offseason for Kansas, which lost Frank Mason and Landen Lucas to graduation and Josh Jackson to the draft but Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk are both coming back. Those two make for an experienced and skilled core, and when it’s paired with Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman, high-level recruits Billy Preston and Marcus Garrett and a healthy Udoka Azubuike, Kansas’ talent is among the best in the country.

2. What’s Bruce Weber’s status?: When Kansas State got blasted by 30 points in late February by Oklahoma – a Sooners team that won just 11 games on the year – it looked like be curtains for Bruce Weber’s tenure in Manhattan. Rather than fade to black, though, the Wildcats won their next three to nab a spot in the First Four, where they beat Wake Forest.

So what’s next for Weber? The fan base is unsettled, even after the third NCAA tournament in his five years there, and Kansas State has a new athletic director, Gene Taylor. Kamau Stokes, Barry Brown and Dean Wade return after successful seasons, but is there enough talent there to get back to the NCAA tournament? And is that even the bar to clear, both for Wildcat fans and the new AD? Weber may not be on the proverbial hot seat – there’s even talk of an extension for him this summer – but his situation is an interesting one, especially if Kansas State struggles out of the gates.

Shaka Smart (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

3. Texas’ reinvention: Yeah, Texas made the NCAA tournament in Shaka Smart’s first season leading the Longhorns, but it’s hard to look at his two seasons there without some disappointment, especially after an 11-22 season in which Texas finished last in the Big 12 last season despite having a potential lottery pick in Jarrett Allen on the roster. The Longhorns were young and had a roster that didn’t really fit, but, still, a 4-14 Big 12 record is unsightly.

This year, though, Smart has a truly intriguing and, more importantly, talented group that would appear to fit together well. Andrew Jones tested the draft waters before coming back to Austin and Kerwin Roach and Eric Davis are a year older and more seasoned. But it’s the newcomers that really make Texas a team to watch. Mo Bamba picked Texas over Duke and Kentucky, giving the Longhorns not only a 7-footer who may be the top 2018 NBA draft pick but also a massively important symbolic recruiting victory. Four-star recruit Matt Coleman gives Smart the point guard he so desperately missed, and Smart secured three other four-star players in the class. Texas probably won’t win the Big 12 this season, but it’s not hard to think this will be the season we all look back on as truly the start of the Smart era.

4. Country roads lead to victories: West Virginia lost a lot, namely Tarik Phillip and Nathan Adrian, but Jevon Carter and Esa Ahmad might be the best one-two punch in the conference outside of the city limits of Lawrence. Bob Huggins is going to get the most out of this group, and that’s likely going to mean a bunch of wins. Kansas is the toast of the league, but the Mountaineers are worth raising a cup for as well, though it should probably be filled with something stronger than champagne.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS

  • Malik Newman, Kansas: Newman underwhelmed in his first collegiate season, averaging 11.3 points and shooting 39.1 percent as a Mississippi State freshman, but he’s a former top-10 recruit that’s spent a year away from competition under the tutelage of Bill Self. He seems to be a prime candidate to turn a fresh start into a dynamic season
  • Mohammed Bamba, Texas: As mentioned above, Bamba’s decision to come to Texas is a potential game-changer. He adds some serious star power to the Big 12, a league that’s lacked that some in recent years outside of Kansas’ one-and-done players.
  • Billy Preston, Kansas: Preston isn’t thought of as highly as recent top Kansas recruits like Josh Jackson, Kelly Oubre or Andrew Wiggins, but the kid can really play. He won’t be asked to play a starring role, but if he can be an impactful contributor, that’s all Kansas will need
  • Trae Young, Oklahoma: The post-Buddy Hield wasn’t kind to Oklahoma last season, but Lon Kruger and the Sooners don’t figure to stay down long, especially with the hometown five-star prospect in the fold.
  • Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State: The Cyclones have enjoyed one of the steadiest point guards in recent college basketball history for the last four years with Monte Morris setting the sport’s career assist-to-turnover ratio record, but they’ll now turn the team over to Wigginton, the program’s best-rated recruit in a generation. Wigginton will probably have to be special if Iowa State is to make a seventh-straight NCAA tournament.
Devonte’ Graham (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SURPRISING DEPARTURES

  • Al Freeman, Baylor: Freeman saw his role slashed last year, so it’s not entirely surprising, but losing an experienced and talented player like Freeman always stings.
  • Tevin Mack, Texas: He was Texas’ leading scorer last year, but seemed to find himself at odds with Shaka Smart. Texas has an infusion of talent coming, but losing Mack is losing production, even if it also means dispatching with some headaches
  • Carlton Bragg, Kansas: Maybe not so surprising after Bragg averaged 13.8 minutes per game last year, but definitely noteworthy as he’s a former top-25 recruit. Kansas should have plenty of frontcourt talent anyway.

COACHING CHANGES

  • Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State got one of the most coveted coaches on the market in 2016 when it pulled Brad Underwood from Stephen F. Austin. Then the Cowboys promptly lost him to Illinois reportedly largely over monetary concerns, and turned around and hired his assistant for a $1 million salary this upcoming season. Boynton may turn out to be a wildly successful head coach, but Oklahoma State certainly signaled that it doesn’t prioritize spending on basketball with this whole ordeal.

WAY-TOO-EARLY ALL-CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS

Devonte Graham, Kansas (Player of the Year)
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Andrew Jones, Texas
Esa Ahmad, West Virginia
Mohammed Bamba, Texas

Bob Huggins (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WAY-TOO-EARLY POWER RANKINGS

  1. Kansas: After 13-straight titles, this doesn’t need much explanation. The Jayhawks are, as always, the team to beat.
  2. West Virginia: Bob Huggins has turned Press Virginia from gimmick to way of life in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have plenty of turnover, but the talent, and coach, are still in place for a high league finish.
  3. Texas: The Longhorns looked like a team in the tier below the league’s top squads, but adding Mo Bamba late gives them the appearance of being a cut above. If Andrew Jones can take a big step forward as a sophomore and Matt Coleman can deliver at the point, Texas could be a very dangerous team.
  4. TCU: Jamie Dixon already had the Horned Frogs looking like a vastly improved group in Year 1, and he’s bringing just about everyone back in his second season. They might be light in high-end talent, but the continuity could go a long way.
  5. Texas Tech: Chris Beard may have been two overtime losses and two one-possession defeats in February away from getting the Red Raiders into the NCAA tournament last year. He’ll lose Anthony Livingston, but otherwise returns a solid core. Florida transfer Brandone Francis and DePaul transfer Tommy Hamilton IV might be the difference makers for Beard.
  6. Baylor: Losing Johnathan Motley early to the draft was a major loss for the Bears, but Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil should keep Scott Drew and the Bears competitive.
  7. Oklahoma: Last year was a rough one for Oklahoma as it looked to rebuild after a Final Four season led by seniors, but it led to valuable experience for its young players. Now, Trae Young enters the fray hoping to take his hometown team back to the top-half of the Big 12.
  8. Iowa State: The Cyclones graduated four starters and six rotation players overall and will now be rebooting the roster in Year 3 under Steve Prohm. Iowa State is adding three well-regarded prep recruits, highlighted by five-star Lindell Wigginton, along with graduate transfers Hans Brase (Princeton) and Jeff Beverly (UTSA), but a step back seems inevitable.
  9. Kansas State: The Wildcats return some nice pieces in Kamau Stokes, Dean Wade and Barry Brown, but it’s going to be hard to make up for the losses of Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson.
  10. Oklahoma State: Jeffrey Carroll is a potential all-league player, but the rest of the roster would suggest that the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them a year removed from making the NCAA tournament after an 0-6 start in the Big 12 under Brad Underwood, who now resides in Champaign, Ill.

VCU guard Samir Doughty to transfer

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMay 31, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

VCU took a tough blow to its future on Wednesday night as the school announced in a release that freshman Samir Doughty intends to transfer.

The 6-foot-4 Doughty had a very productive freshman year for the Rams as he put up 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

The Rams are going to look quite different next year in new head coach Mike Rhoades’ first season. The only returning starters at the moment are senior guard Johnathan Williams and forward Justin Tillman and Doughty was one of the young pieces expected to step up into double-figures as a scorer next season.

Rhoades is the third VCU head coach in four years so he is going to have to deal with a roster and a program that craves stability the next few seasons. Things should end up being okay as long as Rhoades can bring in talent, but that’s going to be something to watch as he tries to overhaul this roster to make it his own.

Cal lands Class of 2018 four-star wing Jacobi Gordon

By Scott PhillipsMay 31, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Cal landed its first Class of 2018 commit on Wednesday night as four-star wing Jacobi Gordon made it official. The 6-foot-7 Gordon is the No. 75 overall prospect in the Rivals.com national Class of 2018 national rankings as the wing is a nice grab for new head coach Wyking Jones.

Gordon is a nice first commitment for the Golden Bears in 2018 as he should be able to be versatile on both ends of the floor at the next level. With ideal size and a growing scoring package, Gordon has intriguing offensive upside and the has the potential to defend multiple spots on the floor.

Running with Houston Hoops in the Nike EYBL this spring, Gordon put up 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.

NCAA allowing college coaches to watch USA Basketball U19 Trials

USA Basketball
By Scott PhillipsMay 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The NCAA is making a unique change to the summer recruiting landscape this year as Scout.com’s Evan Daniels reported that college coaches will be allowed to evaluate the USA Basketball U19 trials this summer.

This will be the only off-campus summer event not during the evaluation periods that the NCAA will allow Division I college coaches to attend.

The trials begin on June 18th. The USA U19 team is narrowed down on the 20th and the team practices until June 25th. The FIBA U19 World Cup is played in Cairo, Egypt this summer from July 1-9.

With the NCAA allowing college coaches to watch these practices, now the college coaches who work with the U19 team won’t have as much of a special recruiting advantage.

This year’s U19 head coach happens to be one of the best recruiters of all-time in Kentucky head coach John Calipari — so you might think the timing of this new ruling is a bit odd.

But this ruling also comes on the heels of Texas head coach Shaka Smart landing prized recruits Matt Coleman and Mohamed Bamba as Class of 2017 prospects after coaching the duo last summer with the USA Basketball U18 FIBA Americas team. Smart had the advantage of not only coaching Bamba and Coleman during the event, but he was one of the only college coaches allowed with the duo for extended training camps in Colorado Springs and Houston before the event last summer.

Others around college basketball have also linked USA Basketball to Coach K and Duke when it comes to special recruiting advantages — even though Coach K works with mostly NBA players on the senior men’s level.

This new rule from the NCAA limits the perceived special time advantage during training camps that USA Basketball coaches like Calipari,Smart — and their college coach assistants — may get.

Since these tryouts are usually littered with the best of the best players in the country, it is easy to see why coaches would want to be around for this type of event.

From an evaluation standpoint for college coaches, this event will also be a great chance to see prospects in one of the most competitive and structured high school events that they can play in.

It could be valuable for some elite programs to see who is truly separating themselves among their peers. Since this is a U19 tryout, this event will also have a lot of college players who can be watched by their college coaches for some valuable offseason perspective.

It’ll be interesting to see how this changes recruiting in the future with regards to special events in the summer, but this is a smart short-term move by the NCAA.

 

 