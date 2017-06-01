Adam Silver rethinking the NBA’s ‘one-and-done’ rule

NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared to soften his stance on the league’s one-and-done rule in an appearance with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd this week.

Only months after the NBA opted to keep the current one-and-done rule in place in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was signed earlier this year, Silver said that he would like to ideally make some changes that he will investigate.

“I’m rethinking our position,” Silver said to Cowherd on Wednesday.

The one-and-done rule has effectively forced elite high school players to play college basketball for one season before they can declare for the NBA Draft thanks to the league’s draft age limit that was increased from 18 of 19 years old in 2005. While the league would like to increase that age limit, to 20 years old, the players’ association has wanted to revert back to a free system that would allow players to enter the league out of high school.

“In the last round of collective bargaining, Michele Roberts and I both agreed, let’s get through these core economic issues in terms of renewing the collective bargaining agreement, and then turn back to this age issue,” Silver told Cowherd, “Because it’s one I think we need to be more thoughtful on and not just be in an adversarial position sort of under the bright lights of collective bargaining.”

While a new seven-year CBA was signed earlier this year, that begins in July, the league could still opt to make changes if they can find a solution with the players’ association.

No significant change to this rule is going to happen right away but it’ll be interesting to see what course of action Silver takes if he wants to push forward with a new idea that will get rid of the one-and-done. This will be the NBA’s decision, since it is their league and rule, but they’ll likely consult college coaches and athletic directors during this process.

"I'm rethinking our position." — Adam Silver on NBA one-and-done rule pic.twitter.com/cGFOj1heGg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 31, 2017