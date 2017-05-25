2017 NBA Mock Draft: Post Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

The deadline for underclassmen that have not signed with an agent to withdraw from the NBA Draft came and went at midnight on Wednesday, meaning that we now know what the rosters for the best teams in the country are going to look like.

With that in mind, let’s take an early look at what the preseason all-american teams will be.

FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Miles Bridges, So., Michigan State (Player of the Year)

There wasn’t a more surprising name to pull out of the NBA Draft and return to school than Bridges, who was a lock to be just the third lottery pick to come out of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State program. A thrillingly athletic, 6-foot-7 combo-forward, Bridges will end up being the star for a Spartan team that is currently sitting at No. 1 overall in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks last season playing mostly as a small-ball four. How will be handle playing the three full-time? Hint: He shot 38.9 percent from three last season. I think he’ll be OK.

Allonzo Trier, Jr., Arizona

Coming off of a season where he missed the first 19 games due to a suspension for testing positive for PEDs, Trier opted to return to school for his junior year. Trier averaged 17.2 points as a sophomore and should put up similar, if not better, numbers next season for an Arizona team that is going to be a consensus preseason top three team.

Devonte’ Graham, Sr., Kansas

Graham was excellent playing as a two-guard for the Jayhawks last season, averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from three. But Graham is a natural point guard, moved off the ball because Frank Mason III went all #BIFM. Graham will slide into the lead guard role this season for a team that should be a preseason top five program.

Michael Porter Jr, Fr. Missouri

Porter is a monster. He’s an athletic freak at 6-foot-9, but he plays the small forward spot and has three-point range. His recruitment has been well-documented — he is from Columbia, Missouri, but committed to Washington and moved to Seattle when his dad was hired by Lorenzo Romar only to move back to Missouri when his father was fired and then hired at Missouri by Cuonzo Martin — but it’s been deserving. Porter is going to put up monster numbers. Whether or not he ends up as a first-teamer come March will depend on just how good the Missouri team ends up being.

Angel Delgado, Sr., Seton Hall

Delgado was the best big man in the country for the last six weeks of last season. On the year, he averaged 15.1 points and 13.2 boards for a team that reached the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season and returns essentially everyone from that team. The Pirates are old, they are tough, they are physical and they play hard, and no one epitomizes that quite like Deldago.

SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Joel Berry II, North Carolina: Justin Jackson was North Carolina’s best player last season, but Berry was the engine that made their offense run as well as the Final Four MOP. He’ll have his work cut out for him next season with everything that the Tar Heels are losing.

Grayson Allen, Duke: I know, I know. You hate Grayson Allen. This is ridiculous. I get it. He also was an NBC Sports second-team All-American in 2016 and the Preseason National Player of the Year last season that is finally healthy and will spend this season playing his natural position off the ball.

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: Bluiett was one of the best players in last year’s NCAA tournament, and if it wasn’t for a sprained ankle that bothered him during the second half of last season, he might have been an all-american last season.

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame: He only stands 6-foot-5 but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better power forward in college basketball. He averaged a double-double last season and will have to carry a heavier load offensively next year.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: Happ is one of the nation’s must underrated players, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. He’s not the kind of Wisconsin big man you’re used to seeing — he’s not Frank Kaminsky — but he’s a sensational rebounder and shot blocker that can score on the block.

THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICA

Jalen Brunson, Villanova: With Josh Hart gone, Brunson will take over as the star of this Villanova program. There’s an argument to make he was the best player on the Wildcats last season.

Jevon Carter, West Virginia: Carter is a three-time all-Big 12 defensive team member and was the leading scorer last year for a team that will enter this season ranked in the top 15.

Bruce Brown, Miami: Brown is one of the most underrated players in college basketball. If he develops the way we expect him to, Miami will contend for an ACC title.

Robert Williams, Texas A&M: A freak athlete, Williams was a potential lottery pick that opted to return to school for his sophomore season. With a point guard on the Aggie roster this season, his production should go up.

Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s: Landale has an outside shot of averaging 20 points and 10 boards for a Saint Mary’s team that will enter the season ranked in the top 25.

HONORABLE MENTION

Deng Adel (Louisville), KeVaughn Allen (Florida), DeAndre Ayton (Arizona), Mo Bamba (Texas), Mike Daum (South Dakota State), Aaron Holiday (UCLA), Nate Mason (Minnesota), Jordan McLaughlin (USC), Collin Sexton (Alabama), Landry Shamet (Wichita State)