Wichita State set to return Markis McDuffie, Shaq Morris

Markis McDuffie is returning to Wichita State, according to a report from the Wichita Eagle, meaning that Gregg Marshall’s Shockers will be returning their leading scorer from last season as they make their first foray into the AAC.

McDuffie is a versatile, 6-foot-8 wing that can defend multiple positions and finished the season averaging 11.5 points while shooting 35.5 percent from three.

That isn’t the only good news that Wichita State got this week. Shaquille Morris, a 6-foot-8, 265 pound workhorse on the block, decided that he will be returning to school for his senior season. Throw in the return of Landry Shamet — and, frankly, Marshall’s decision to remain at Wichita State — and the Shockers are going to be the favorite to win the AAC in their first year as a member.

Wichita State returns everyone of relevance from a team that finished 31-5 last season and ended up ranked as the No. 8 team in KenPom, the most respected ranking in college basketball’s analytics business. The Shockers are currently sitting at No. 11 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.