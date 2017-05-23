2017-18 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

Click to email (Opens in new window)

It’s about that time to release the 2017-18 preseason top 25.

A couple of notes here:

Final decisions on NBA Draft decisions won’t be made for more than a month. We’re making educated (some more than others) guesses on who will be doing what.

We also make some educated guesses on where some of the remaining uncommitted kids will end up going to school.

If there is a * next to a player’s name, it means we’re still waiting for official word on what his status will be next season.

Next season’s top 25 is awful uninspiring. There also isn’t anything close to a clear-cut No. 1 team, not with how much is still left to be determined through NBA Draft decisions, transfers and elite recruits picking a school.

Here is the top 25:

1. Michigan State

Who’s gone : Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis III

: Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis III Who do they add : Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman

: Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman Projected starting lineup : Cassius Winston, Josh Langford, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Nick Ward

: Cassius Winston, Josh Langford, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Nick Ward I like this Michigan State team a lot. Nick Ward was a beast last year and Jaren Jackson is the perfect sidekick. Cassius Winston and Josh Langford will both take a step forward. The key, however, is that a potential Player of the Year in Miles Bridges opted to return to school.

2. Arizona

Who’s gone : Lauri Markkanen, Kadeem Allen, Kobi Simmons, Chance Comanche

: Lauri Markkanen, Kadeem Allen, Kobi Simmons, Chance Comanche Who do they add : Deandre Ayton, Emmanuel Akot*, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith

: Deandre Ayton, Emmanuel Akot*, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith Projected starting lineup : Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic

: Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic The Wildcats add the most talented big man in the class in Deandre Ayton, as well as Emmanuel Akot and Brandon Randolph. The reason they’re a top five team, however is the return of Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins.

3. North Carolina

Who’s gone : Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt

: Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt Who do they add : Jaleek Felton, Sterling Manley, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek

: Jaleek Felton, Sterling Manley, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek Projected starting lineup : Joel Berry II, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Tony Bradley*

: Joel Berry II, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Tony Bradley* The Tar Heels are coming off of back-to-back national title game appearances, and while they will lose three key seniors from that team, and probably Justin Jackson as well, there are some important pieces that will likely return. Berry will be a National Player of the Year contender, Tony Bradley will be a breakout star and Luke Maye will move into the starting lineup.

4. Kansas

Who’s gone : Frank Mason II, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas

: Frank Mason II, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas Who do they add : Malik Newman, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Sam Cunliffe

: Malik Newman, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Sam Cunliffe Projected starting lineup : Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk*, Billy Preston, Udoka Azuibuike

: Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk*, Billy Preston, Udoka Azuibuike The Jayhawks are going to have a lot to replace, but they do have some players coming in. If Devonte’ Graham does come back, I think he’ll be a star and all-Big 12 player at the point, and he’ll be joined by a former top 10 prospect in Malik Newman and a current top ten prospect in Billy Preston.

5. Kentucky

Who’s gone : De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins

: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins Who do they add : Hamidou Diallo*, Quade Green, Kevin Knox,Nick Richards, P.J. Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jemarl Baker

: Hamidou Diallo*, Quade Green, Kevin Knox,Nick Richards, P.J. Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jemarl Baker Projected starting lineup : Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo*, Kevin Knox, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nick Richards

: Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo*, Kevin Knox, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nick Richards Kentucky is a tough team to peg for next season. They should be really good defensively — Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt are elite defenders — and insanely athletic, but it’s going to be another year where we don’t know who shoots it for Kentucky. Adding Knox is big, and if they bring in Mo Bamba as well they’ll have an incredibly young but incredibly talented team.

6. Duke

Who’s gone : Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III, Luke Kennard, Frank Jackson

: Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III, Luke Kennard, Frank Jackson Who do they add : Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, Trevon Duval, Jordan Tucker*

: Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, Trevon Duval, Jordan Tucker* Projected starting lineup : Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Marques Bolden

: Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Marques Bolden Getting Grayson Allen back for his senior year is huge because Duke lost a lot of talent early to the draft, and that doesn’t include missing out on five-star forward Kevin Knox, but landing Trevon Duval is the difference-maker for them. They finally have a point guard to replace Tyus Jones.

7. Miami

Who’s gone : Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy

: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy Who do they add : Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg

: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg Projected starting lineup : Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker, Anthony Lawrence, Dewan Huell

: Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker, Anthony Lawrence, Dewan Huell Losing Reed and Murphy will hurt, but Bruce Brown was one of the best-kept secrets last year, Lonnie Walker is a big-time scorer and Dewan Huell is a former top 30 prospect in line for a big bump in minutes this year. Jim Larrañaga is exactly the coach to take advantage of this guard-heavy lineup, too.

8. Florida

Who’s gone : Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry, Justin Leon, Devin Robinson

: Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry, Justin Leon, Devin Robinson Who do they add : Isaiah Stokes, Egor Koulechov, Chase Johnson, DeAundre Ballard, Michael Okauru, Jalen Hudson, Dontay Bassett

: Isaiah Stokes, Egor Koulechov, Chase Johnson, DeAundre Ballard, Michael Okauru, Jalen Hudson, Dontay Bassett Projected starting lineup : Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov, Kevarrius Hayes, John Egbunu

: Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov, Kevarrius Hayes, John Egbunu Coming off of a trip to the Elite 8, the Gators bring back most of their key pieces while adding a talented recruiting class and two players that redshirted last season. Two keys to this team’s ceiling: The health of John Egbunu, who missed the second half of last season, and the development of KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza.

9. Louisville

Who’s gone : Mangok Mathiang, David Levitch, Tony Hicks, Jaylen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell

: Mangok Mathiang, David Levitch, Tony Hicks, Jaylen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell Who do they add : Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas

: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas Projected starting lineup : Quentin Snider, VJ King, Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud

: Quentin Snider, VJ King, Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud Louisville has a chance to be very, very good next season, particularly now that Deng Adel is back in the mix. If guys like VJ King, Ray Spalding and Anas Mahmoud take a step forward, the Cardinals might compete for an ACC title. That says a lot this year.

10. Villanova

Who’s gone : Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds

: Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds Who do they add : Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillispie, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Omari Spellman

: Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillispie, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Omari Spellman Projected starting lineup : Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman

: Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman The Wildcats are going to take a major hit with Josh Hart finally graduating, but the good news is that Jay Wright is still around, as is Jalen Brunson. Omari Spellman getting eligible will help, and I know I’m not the only one that thinks Donte DiVincenzo has a chance to develop into an all-Big East player.

11. Wichita State

Who’s gone : No one

: No one Who do they add : Samajae Haynes-jones, Asbjorn Midtgaard

: Samajae Haynes-jones, Asbjorn Midtgaard Projected starting lineup : Landry Shamet, Connor Frankamp, Zach Brown, Markis McDuffie, Shaq Morris

: Landry Shamet, Connor Frankamp, Zach Brown, Markis McDuffie, Shaq Morris The Shockers finished the season ranked in the top ten at KenPom, but ended up with a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament because they struggled to get used to each other early on in the season. With everyone returning from last year’s team, don’t be surprised to see Gregg Marshall’s team as a Final Four contender.

12. West Virginia

Who’s gone : Tarik Phillip, Nathan Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins

: Tarik Phillip, Nathan Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins Who do they add : Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D’Angelo Hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris

: Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D’Angelo Hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris Projected starting lineup : Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles Jr., Esa Ahmad, Lamont West, Elijah Macon

: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles Jr., Esa Ahmad, Lamont West, Elijah Macon At this point, I’m just going to assume that Bobby Huggins is going to put a good team on the floor regardless of the situation. The names don’t even matter, although Jevon Carter is back for what feels like his 17th season in college hoops while Esa Ahmad seems primed for a monster year.

13. USC

Who’s gone : Charles Buggs

: Charles Buggs Who do they add : Derryck Thornton, Charles O’Bannon, Jordan Usher

: Derryck Thornton, Charles O’Bannon, Jordan Usher Projected starting lineup : Jordan McLaughlin, De’Anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart, Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu

: Jordan McLaughlin, De’Anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart, Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu There is a lot of talent on the USC roster for now, especially now that Metu is returning, but the key to this team is going to be whether or not they get Boatwright and Stewart back.

14. Minnesota

Who’s gone : Akeem Springs

: Akeem Springs Who do they add : Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris, Davonte Fitzgerald

: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris, Davonte Fitzgerald Projected starting lineup : Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch

: Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch The Golden Gophers bring everyone back from last season, a year where they were one of the most surprising teams in the country. Minnesota could win the Big Ten.

15. UCLA

Who’s gone : Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton

: Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton Who do they add : LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith

: LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith Projected starting lineup : Jaylen Hands, Aaron Holiday*, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley, Thomas Welsh*

: Jaylen Hands, Aaron Holiday*, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley, Thomas Welsh* It’s going to be interesting to see how the Bruins move on from the Lonzo Ball era. It will also be interesting to see how LaVar Ball handles the fact that LiAngelo Ball isn’t Lonzo.

16. Cincinnati

Who’s gone : Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson

: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson Who do they add : Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme, Cane Broome

: Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme, Cane Broome Projected starting lineup : Cane Broome, Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington

: Cane Broome, Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington The Bearcats return a lot of important pieces from a team that won 30 games last season. Broome averaged 23 points for Sacred Heart as a sophomore.

17. Seton Hall

Who’s gone : Madison Jones

: Madison Jones Who do they add : Myles Cale, Darnell Brodie

: Myles Cale, Darnell Brodie Projected starting lineup : Khadeen Carrington, Myles Powell, Desi Rodriguez, Ishmael Sanogo, Angel Delgado

: Khadeen Carrington, Myles Powell, Desi Rodriguez, Ishmael Sanogo, Angel Delgado This is the team that I’m going to probably overhype all offseason. I love this group.

18. Gonzaga

Who’s gone : Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews, Zach Collins

: Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews, Zach Collins Who do they add : Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Jesse Wade

: Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Jesse Wade Projected starting lineup : Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Zach Norvell, Johnathan Williams III*, Killian Tillie

: Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Zach Norvell, Johnathan Williams III*, Killian Tillie With Nigel Williams-Goss gone, the key to Gonzaga’s season will be the development of Josh Perkins. Can he play the point full-time and do it successfully?

19. Northwestern

Who’s gone : Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn

: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn Who do they add : Anthony Gaines, Aaron Falzon, Rapolas Ivanauskas

: Anthony Gaines, Aaron Falzon, Rapolas Ivanauskas Projected starting lineup : Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Aaron Falzon, Dererk Pardon

: Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Aaron Falzon, Dererk Pardon The Wildcats, a year removed from their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament, bring back essentially everyone from last season and get Aaron Falzon healthy. Bryant McIntosh will contend for Big Ten Player of the Year.

20. Alabama

Who’s gone : Nick King, Jimmie Taylor, Shannon Hale, Corban Collins

: Nick King, Jimmie Taylor, Shannon Hale, Corban Collins Who do they add : Collin Sexton, John Petty, Daniel Giddens

: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Daniel Giddens Projected starting lineup : Collin Sexton, John Petty, Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key*, Daniel Giddens

: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key*, Daniel Giddens The Crimson Tide bring back a talented young core and add two five-star guards, including Collin Sexton, who could lead the conference in scoring.

21. Notre Dame

Who’s gone : Steve Vasturia, VJ Beachem

: Steve Vasturia, VJ Beachem Who do they add : DJ Harvey, Nikola Djogo

: DJ Harvey, Nikola Djogo Projected starting lineup : Matt Farrell, Temple Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Bonzie Colson, Martinas Geben

: Matt Farrell, Temple Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Bonzie Colson, Martinas Geben At this point, I’m fine betting on Brey to have Notre Dame in the mix every year. They’re going to need Rex Pfleuger and Temple Gibbs to take a step forward, but Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell can carry the Irish.

22. Virginia Tech

Who’s gone : Seth Allen, Zach LeDay

: Seth Allen, Zach LeDay Who do they add : Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede

: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede Projected starting lineup : Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Justin Bibbs, Chris Clarke, Khadim Sy

: Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Justin Bibbs, Chris Clarke, Khadim Sy The Hokies return all five starters from last season despite the fact that the team graduates their top two scorers. A healthy Chris Clarke and Kerry Blackshear will help.

23. Saint Mary’s

Who’s gone : Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau

: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau Who do they add : Angus Glover, Cullen Neal

: Angus Glover, Cullen Neal Projected starting lineup : Jordan Ford, Emmett Naar, Calvin Hermanson, Evan Fitzner, Jock Landale

: Jordan Ford, Emmett Naar, Calvin Hermanson, Evan Fitzner, Jock Landale Losing Rahon will hurt, but with Naar and Landale coming back, the Gaels are going to push Gonzaga in the WCC race once again.

24. Baylor

Who’s gone : Ishmail Wainright, Johnathan Motley

: Ishmail Wainright, Johnathan Motley Who do they add : Mark Vital, Tyson Jolly, Tristan Clark

: Mark Vital, Tyson Jolly, Tristan Clark Projected starting lineup : Manu Lecomte, Jake Lindsey, King McClure, Terry Maston, Jo Lual-Acuil

: Manu Lecomte, Jake Lindsey, King McClure, Terry Maston, Jo Lual-Acuil Losing Johnathan Motley is a massive blow for the Bears, but there should be enough experience on the roster to keep them in the top 25.

25. Nevada