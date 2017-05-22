Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins receiving interest from … the NFL?

Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins is receiving interest from professional leagues in the United States, just not the league that you might expect for a guy that playing basketball for the Wildcats.

Hawkins, according to a story from the Lexington Herald-Leader, is getting interest from the NFL:

[Draft Express’ Jonathan] Givony said that he’s heard some NFL teams have been calling Hawkins about possibly trying out a career on the football field. Madison Central Coach Allen Feldhaus Jr. confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Hawkins has indeed heard from NFL teams in recent weeks — his football potential, particularly as a defensive back, has been mentioned before.

Going from college basketball to the NFL is not unheard of. In fact, it’s quite common, particularly at the tight end position. Jimmy Graham played basketball for four years at Miami. Antonio Gates played basketball at Kent State. Tony Gonzalez played at Cal. Julius Thomas played at Portland State. Just last year, Rico Gathers made his way onto the Dallas Cowboys. NFL teams scout college basketball teams to find guys that can fill that role.

But Hawkins isn’t going to be a tight end.

He’s 6-foot with a 44.5 inch vertical, long arms and freak athleticism. The NFL wants him to be a cornerback.

This has happened before as well. Remember this shot? It was made by a point guard named Demetri Goodson, who left Gonzaga after his sophomore season, transferred to Baylor to play football and has spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.