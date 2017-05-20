More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

L.J. Figueroa reopens his recruitment

By Terrence PayneMay 20, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

A four-star recruit has reopened his recruitment.

L.J. Figueroa, who was previously a member of the Class of 2017, has requested and received his release from New Mexico State, according to Mark Rudi of the Las Cruces Sun-News. The 6-foot-5 swingman had committed to the Aggies in November under head coach Paul Weir. In April, Weir left the program to fill the vacancy at New Mexico.

“L.J. has not expressed any interest in being at New Mexico State,” New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans told the Sun-News. Jans became Weir’s successor on April 17.

Figueroa had enrolled in school midseason. Since he didn’t appear in any games for the Aggies, it’s likely Figueroa will receive a waiver to play immediately at whatever school he chooses to transfer to.

He held offers from high-major schools like Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Figueroa was one of the breakout stars this time last year, excelling during the April live recruiting periods. Playing for Team Breakdown, Figueroa was one of the top scorers in the Under Armour Association, pouring in 20.4 points per game.

The Aggies have been to six NCAA Tournaments since 2010 but Jans’ first year will prove to be challenging one. Ian Baker exhausted his eligibility while Braxton Huggins, the team’s second-leading scorer, elected to transfer out of the program.

Report: 2017 Gavitt Games schedule

By Terrence PayneMay 20, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

The schedule for the 2017 Gavitt Games was reported on Saturday afternoon.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and FanRag Sports released the schedule for the eight-game series.

  • Nov. 13th: Minnesota at Providence
  • Nov. 14th: Purdue at Marquette
  • Nov. 15th: Butler at Maryland; Creighton at Northwestern; Indiana at Seton Hall
  • Nov. 16th: Xavier at Wisconsin, Nebraska at St. John’s
  • Nov. 17th: DePaul at Illinois

With Butler taking on Maryland, it’s fair to question whether the Terrapins renewed rivalry with Georgetown has ended after only two seasons. The Gavitt Games helped restore an annual matchup between the two programs. The two sides had only played once since 1994. The Gavitt Games set up a home-and-home series for 2015 and 2016. Maryland defeated Georgetown in both meetings.

The event’s final game is an in-state clash between Illinois and DePaul. Those two schools are separated by 140 miles but have not played each other since 1957.

Johnn Egbunu returning to Florida

By Terrence PayneMay 20, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Florida received good news on Friday evening, as starting center John Egbunu has elected to return to Gainesville for his final season of eligibility, the program announced.

“I’m a Florida Gator in my heart, so I wanted another chance to come back and be a Gator,” Egbunu said in a statement. “I’ve graduated from here, and I love playing here, being a part of the culture and being with my teammates – it’s a fun team to be around. It’s also a chance for me to continue to improve and grow as a player and help the team, however, I can. And I can’t forget to mention how great it is to play in front of the Rowdies and all of our Gator fans.”

The 6-foot-11 center, who recently earned his undergraduate degree, had declared for the NBA Draft this spring.

Egbunu missed the final 10 games of the season, including Florida’s Elite Eight run, after tearing his ACL in a win over Auburn on February 14. The recovery was expected to take 10-12 months. The team hopes to get him back by mid-January.

He averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The return of Egbunu, even if it isn’t until the start of conference play, is still a huge boost for the Gators. Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, and Kevarrius Hayes all return. Rice graduate transfer Egor Koulechov has joined the program, filling a scoring need after Caynon Barry exhausted his eligibility and Devin Robinson decided to pursue professional options.

NBC Sports has Florida as a top-10 team entering the 2017-18 season.

WATCH: T.J. Ford cries in Rick Barnes’ arms following his graduation

By Terrence PayneMay 20, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Fourteen years after T.J. Ford left the University of Texas for the NBA he returned to graduate. And his head coach, Rick Barnes, was there to see the former national player of the year receive his diploma.

Ford and Barnes shared an emotional moment when talking to reporters following the ceremony.

As a sophomore in 2003, Ford led the Longhorns to the program’s first Final Four appearance in 56 years. The floor general went on to be named Naismith College Player of the Year and received the John Wooden Award.

Barnes, who is currently the head coach at Tennessee, spent 17 seasons at Texas.

Ford’s No. 11 is retired by the university.

Texas commit Mo Bamba is Shaka Smart’s narrative-defining recruit

By Rob DausterMay 19, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Texas landing a commitment from Mo Bamba — a top three prospect in the Class of 2017, a potential top five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and a kid that was chased by both Duke and Kentucky throughout his senior season in high school — is a bigger deal than people are giving it credit for.

And on this surface, this is big, both literally (Bamba is 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-9 wingspan; one top 25 coach referred to him as “a dinosaur”) and figuratively (he’s the highest-rated recruit to pick the Longhorns since that Durant guy).

Bamba is the kind of player that is, in theory, a season-changer. He’s as dominant of a defensive prospect as we’ve seen come through the ranks of American basketball and, given his wingspan and shot-changing prowess, the potential to be a Rudy Gobert-esque presence around the rim.

That’s critical for Texas and head coach Shaka Smart given the way that Smart wants to play. When he was still at VCU, Smart thrived using a style that he dubbed ‘Havoc’, which featured a full-court pressure, aggressive man-to-man defense and traps all over the floor. It’s an aggressive, gambling style of play that becomes just that much more difficult to deal with for opposing offenses when there is a shot-blocker in front of the rim. Bamba’s presence would make it easier to overplay passing lanes, to gamble for steals and to switch all exchanges — which, essentially, is what Smart wants to do on that end — because mistakes will not end up leading to layups, not with Bamba back there.

With Andrew Jones, a former five-star combo-guard, expected to return for his sophomore season, Kerwin Roach and Eric Davis back for another year and the addition of four-star Matt Coleman, a more natural fit at the point guard spot, along with three more top 100 prospects, suddenly a Texas program coming off of a last-place finish in the Big 12 has a reason to be optimistic.

Because let’s call it like it is: This is pivotal season for Smart.

He’s been at Texas for two years. In his first season, he took Rick Barnes’ roster to the NCAA tournament playing a way that wasn’t exactly what you would expect from a team that he coaches. Last year, with a roster that was very young but mostly filled with players that Smart had recruited into the program, the Longhorns were dreadful. Their point guard play was lacking, their leading scorer never returned to the floor after a January suspension and their best player during Big 12 play, Jarrett Allen, went the one-and-done route.

This year is the year that defines the narrative of Smart’s tenure.

It’s his program now, through and through, and until Bamba committed, there wasn’t all that much reason to believe that Texas was bound for a major turnaround.

There is now.

It’s not crazy to think that the Longhorns could end up finishing in the top four in the Big 12 next season. I won’t do it, but I’m not sure it’s wrong Texas in a preseason top 25.

And that all happened because Smart was able to outduel Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari on the recruiting trail.

Smart has been the head coach at Texas for more than two full years now, long enough to miss an NCAA tournament and have his name linked to open jobs in lesser leagues that are nowhere near as prestigious as Texas is — it’s widely considered a top five job in the coaching industry, but he finally has Texas heading in the direction of a place many thought it would be after he was hired.

Whether or not it gets there remains to be seen.

But there’s no questioning just how important Bamba’s commitment was, to Texas and to Shaka Smart himself.

PHOTO: West Virginia’s Nathan Adrian seems to be enjoying ‘#retirement’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 19, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT

It took a while for him to get there, but Nathan Adrian, the first graduate of Morgantown HS to play for the Mountaineers on scholarship since 1956, turned himself into the fan favorite for West Virginia as a senior.

It wasn’t just the long hair or the hustle.

He was one of their own.

His family owns 2,000 acres in Barbour County, where Adrian is an avid deer hunter and fisherman. In a story written by Sports Illustrated during the NCAA tournament, teammate James Long recalled how the team took a trip to a gun range once and Adrian “missed two shots all day.”

There is also this glorious anecdote, hinting at the fact that Adrian playing through a wrist injury during a dreadful sophomore season was typical:

As a high school senior, Adrian played through a broken second metatarsal in his right foot. Asked how the injury occurred, Adrian explained it “just kind of happened. Foot went numb.” Asked how he managed to play on it, Adrian smiled and repeated himself: “Foot went numb.”

He’s as West Virginia as West Virginia gets, which is what makes the announcement that he is “#retired” just so perfect:

#retired

A post shared by Nathan Adrian (@njadrian_11) on

He’s on the water wearing jorts and a wrinkled Miller Lite t-shirt with the flow in midseason form and a bass in his right hand.

That’s the dream right there.