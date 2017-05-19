More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Texas commit Mo Bamba is Shaka Smart’s narrative-defining recruit

By Rob DausterMay 19, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Texas landing a commitment from Mo Bamba — a top three prospect in the Class of 2017, a potential top five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and a kid that was chased by both Duke and Kentucky throughout his senior season in high school — is a bigger deal than people are giving it credit for.

And on this surface, this is big, both literally (Bamba is 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-9 wingspan; one top 25 coach referred to him as “a dinosaur”) and figuratively (he’s the highest-rated recruit to pick the Longhorns since that Durant guy).

Bamba is the kind of player that is, in theory, a season-changer. He’s as dominant of a defensive prospect as we’ve seen come through the ranks of American basketball and, given his wingspan and shot-changing prowess, the potential to be a Rudy Gobert-esque presence around the rim.

That’s critical for Texas and head coach Shaka Smart given the way that Smart wants to play. When he was still at VCU, Smart thrived using a style that he dubbed ‘Havoc’, which featured a full-court pressure, aggressive man-to-man defense and traps all over the floor. It’s an aggressive, gambling style of play that becomes just that much more difficult to deal with for opposing offenses when there is a shot-blocker in front of the rim. Bamba’s presence would make it easier to overplay passing lanes, to gamble for steals and to switch all exchanges — which, essentially, is what Smart wants to do on that end — because mistakes will not end up leading to layups, not with Bamba back there.

With Andrew Jones, a former five-star combo-guard, expected to return for his sophomore season, Kerwin Roach and Eric Davis back for another year and the addition of four-star Matt Coleman, a more natural fit at the point guard spot, along with three more top 100 prospects, suddenly a Texas program coming off of a last-place finish in the Big 12 has a reason to be optimistic.

Because let’s call it like it is: This is pivotal season for Smart.

He’s been at Texas for two years. In his first season, he took Rick Barnes’ roster to the NCAA tournament playing a way that wasn’t exactly what you would expect from a team that he coaches. Last year, with a roster that was very young but mostly filled with players that Smart had recruited into the program, the Longhorns were dreadful. Their point guard play was lacking, their leading scorer never returned to the floor after a January suspension and their best player during Big 12 play, Jarrett Allen, went the one-and-done route.

This year is the year that defines the narrative of Smart’s tenure.

It’s his program now, through and through, and until Bamba committed, there wasn’t all that much reason to believe that Texas was bound for a major turnaround.

There is now.

It’s not crazy to think that the Longhorns could end up finishing in the top four in the Big 12 next season. I won’t do it, but I’m not sure it’s wrong Texas in a preseason top 25.

And that all happened because Smart was able to outduel Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari on the recruiting trail.

Smart has been the head coach at Texas for more than two full years now, long enough to miss an NCAA tournament and have his name linked to open jobs in lesser leagues that are nowhere near as prestigious as Texas is — it’s widely considered a top five job in the coaching industry, but he finally has Texas heading in the direction of a place many thought it would be after he was hired.

Whether or not it gets there remains to be seen.

But there’s no questioning just how important Bamba’s commitment was, to Texas and to Shaka Smart himself.

PHOTO: West Virginia’s Nathan Adrian seems to be enjoying ‘#retirement’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMay 19, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT

It took a while for him to get there, but Nathan Adrian, the first graduate of Morgantown HS to play for the Mountaineers on scholarship since 1956, turned himself into the fan favorite for West Virginia as a senior.

It wasn’t just the long hair or the hustle.

He was one of their own.

His family owns 2,000 acres in Barbour County, where Adrian is an avid deer hunter and fisherman. In a story written by Sports Illustrated during the NCAA tournament, teammate James Long recalled how the team took a trip to a gun range once and Adrian “missed two shots all day.”

There is also this glorious anecdote, hinting at the fact that Adrian playing through a wrist injury during a dreadful sophomore season was typical:

As a high school senior, Adrian played through a broken second metatarsal in his right foot. Asked how the injury occurred, Adrian explained it “just kind of happened. Foot went numb.” Asked how he managed to play on it, Adrian smiled and repeated himself: “Foot went numb.”

He’s as West Virginia as West Virginia gets, which is what makes the announcement that he is “#retired” just so perfect:

He’s on the water wearing jorts and a wrinkled Miller Lite t-shirt with the flow in midseason form and a bass in his right hand.

That’s the dream right there.

Western Kentucky lands Virginia transfer Darius Thompson

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMay 18, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Western Kentucky picked up another valuable piece for next season with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Darius Thompson.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson has been a valuable rotation player with the Cavaliers the past two seasons after starting his career with Tennessee. Thompson played 20.4 minutes per game last year and averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.

The Hilltoppers have assembled an intriguing  collection of talent for head coach Rick Stansbury as Thompson gives them another experienced transfer who should mix well with talented freshmen like big man Mitchell Robinson and wing Josh Anderson.

In only his second season in charge, Stansbury has built himself a talented roster that could earn an autobid next season.

St. Bonaventure lands UNLV transfer guard Jalen Poyser

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMay 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

St. Bonaventure pulled in a potentially solid transfer on Thursday as UNLV guard Jalen Poyser pledged to the Bonnies.

The 6-foot-4 Poyser just finished his sophomore season in which he averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game game for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Poyser will have to sit out one season and will have two seasons of eligibility after.

Poyser will have to improve his low shooting percentages during his time at UNLV, but he is capable of putting up points and scoring from multiple levels of the floor.

Report: N.C. State’s Ted Kapita likely staying in 2017 NBA Draft

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMay 18, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

N.C. State will likely lose freshman big man Ted Kapita to the 2017 NBA Draft as it appears he’ll sign with an agent, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-8 Kapita was a role player for the Wolfpack last season as his role could have increased this season. But with former head coach Mark Gottfried being fired and new head coach Kevin Keatts taking over, it is hard to say if Kapita trusted the new situation in full.

Kapita played in 12.6 minutes per game as a freshman as he put up 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

After a well-traveled prep career that saw him commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2015 before not qualifying, Kapita was rumored to have signed with the now-defunct AmeriLeague, but there was never any evidence of Kapita signing an actual contract.

Re-enrolling in high school at DME Academy in Florida as a Class of 2016 recruit, Kapita then committed to SMU when Larry Brown was still head coach there, only to decommit and eventually end up at N.C. State. Kapita was finally ruled eligible in mid-November after the season tipped as he was a role guy last season.

 

Texas lands commitment from top five recruit Mo Bamba

By Rob DausterMay 18, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Mo Bamba, a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, announced on Thursday that he will be attending Texas for what is expected to be his one and done season.

Bamba is a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-9 wingspan and the potential to be a Rudy Gobert-esque defensive presence around the rim. He picked Texas over Kentucky, Duke and Harvard, among others.

Texas has already added point guard Matt Coleman in the class, and the expectation is that Andrew Jones will be returning for his sophomore season. If wings Eric Davis and Kerwin Roach take a step forward, the Longhorns have the kind of young talent to make some noise in the Big 12.

