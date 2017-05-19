PHOTO: West Virginia’s Nathan Adrian seems to be enjoying ‘#retirement’

It took a while for him to get there, but Nathan Adrian, the first graduate of Morgantown HS to play for the Mountaineers on scholarship since 1956, turned himself into the fan favorite for West Virginia as a senior.
It wasn’t just the long hair or the hustle.
He was one of their own.
His family owns 2,000 acres in Barbour County, where Adrian is an avid deer hunter and fisherman. In a story written by Sports Illustrated during the NCAA tournament, teammate James Long recalled how the team took a trip to a gun range once and Adrian “missed two shots all day.”
There is also this glorious anecdote, hinting at the fact that Adrian playing through a wrist injury during a dreadful sophomore season was typical:
As a high school senior, Adrian played through a broken second metatarsal in his right foot. Asked how the injury occurred, Adrian explained it “just kind of happened. Foot went numb.” Asked how he managed to play on it, Adrian smiled and repeated himself: “Foot went numb.”
He’s as West Virginia as West Virginia gets, which is what makes the announcement that he is “#retired” just so perfect:
Western Kentucky picked up another valuable piece for next season with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Darius Thompson.
The 6-foot-4 Thompson has been a valuable rotation player with the Cavaliers the past two seasons after starting his career with Tennessee. Thompson played 20.4 minutes per game last year and averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.
The Hilltoppers have assembled an intriguing collection of talent for head coach Rick Stansbury as Thompson gives them another experienced transfer who should mix well with talented freshmen like big man Mitchell Robinson and wing Josh Anderson.
In only his second season in charge, Stansbury has built himself a talented roster that could earn an autobid next season.
St. Bonaventure lands UNLV transfer guard Jalen Poyser
N.C. State will likely lose freshman big man Ted Kapita to the 2017 NBA Draft as it appears he’ll sign with an agent, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-8 Kapita was a role player for the Wolfpack last season as his role could have increased this season. But with former head coach Mark Gottfried being fired and new head coach Kevin Keatts taking over, it is hard to say if Kapita trusted the new situation in full.
Kapita played in 12.6 minutes per game as a freshman as he put up 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
After a well-traveled prep career that saw him commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2015 before not qualifying, Kapita was rumored to have signed with the now-defunct AmeriLeague, but there was never any evidence of Kapita signing an actual contract.
Re-enrolling in high school at DME Academy in Florida as a Class of 2016 recruit, Kapita then committed to SMU when Larry Brown was still head coach there, only to decommit and eventually end up at N.C. State. Kapita was finally ruled eligible in mid-November after the season tipped as he was a role guy last season.
Texas lands commitment from top five recruit Mo Bamba
Mo Bamba, a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, announced on Thursday that he will be attending Texas for what is expected to be his one and done season.
Bamba is a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-9 wingspan and the potential to be a Rudy Gobert-esque defensive presence around the rim. He picked Texas over Kentucky, Duke and Harvard, among others.
Texas has already added point guard Matt Coleman in the class, and the expectation is that Andrew Jones will be returning for his sophomore season. If wings Eric Davis and Kerwin Roach take a step forward, the Longhorns have the kind of young talent to make some noise in the Big 12.