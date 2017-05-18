Western Kentucky lands Virginia transfer Darius Thompson

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Western Kentucky picked up another valuable piece for next season with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Darius Thompson.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson has been a valuable rotation player with the Cavaliers the past two seasons after starting his career with Tennessee. Thompson played 20.4 minutes per game last year and averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.

The Hilltoppers have assembled an intriguing collection of talent for head coach Rick Stansbury as Thompson gives them another experienced transfer who should mix well with talented freshmen like big man Mitchell Robinson and wing Josh Anderson.

In only his second season in charge, Stansbury has built himself a talented roster that could earn an autobid next season.