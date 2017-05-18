St. Bonaventure lands UNLV transfer guard Jalen Poyser

St. Bonaventure pulled in a potentially solid transfer on Thursday as UNLV guard Jalen Poyser pledged to the Bonnies.
The 6-foot-4 Poyser just finished his sophomore season in which he averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game game for the Runnin’ Rebels.
Poyser will have to sit out one season and will have two seasons of eligibility after.
Poyser will have to improve his low shooting percentages during his time at UNLV, but he is capable of putting up points and scoring from multiple levels of the floor.
Western Kentucky picked up another valuable piece for next season with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Darius Thompson.
The 6-foot-4 Thompson has been a valuable rotation player with the Cavaliers the past two seasons after starting his career with Tennessee. Thompson played 20.4 minutes per game last year and averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.
The Hilltoppers have assembled an intriguing collection of talent for head coach Rick Stansbury as Thompson gives them another experienced transfer who should mix well with talented freshmen like big man Mitchell Robinson and wing Josh Anderson.
In only his second season in charge, Stansbury has built himself a talented roster that could earn an autobid next season.
N.C. State will likely lose freshman big man Ted Kapita to the 2017 NBA Draft as it appears he’ll sign with an agent, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-8 Kapita was a role player for the Wolfpack last season as his role could have increased this season. But with former head coach Mark Gottfried being fired and new head coach Kevin Keatts taking over, it is hard to say if Kapita trusted the new situation in full.
Kapita played in 12.6 minutes per game as a freshman as he put up 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
After a well-traveled prep career that saw him commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2015 before not qualifying, Kapita was rumored to have signed with the now-defunct AmeriLeague, but there was never any evidence of Kapita signing an actual contract.
Re-enrolling in high school at DME Academy in Florida as a Class of 2016 recruit, Kapita then committed to SMU when Larry Brown was still head coach there, only to decommit and eventually end up at N.C. State. Kapita was finally ruled eligible in mid-November after the season tipped as he was a role guy last season.
Mo Bamba, a top five prospect in the Class of 2017 and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, announced on Thursday that he will be attending Texas for what is expected to be his one and done season.
Bamba is a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-9 wingspan and the potential to be a Rudy Gobert-esque defensive presence around the rim. He picked Texas over Kentucky, Duke and Harvard, among others.
Texas has already added point guard Matt Coleman in the class, and the expectation is that Andrew Jones will be returning for his sophomore season. If wings Eric Davis and Kerwin Roach take a step forward, the Longhorns have the kind of young talent to make some noise in the Big 12.
Texas transfer Tevin Mack is headed to Alabama.
Mack, a 6-foot-6 wing who spent the last two seasons playing for Shaka Smart, will sit out the 2017-18 season and have two years of eligibility remaining.
Mack averaged 14.8 points as a sophomore, but he never returned to the court after a suspension for violating team rules of Jan. 11th.
Notre Dame’s 2018 class just added its first piece in a major way.
Prentiss Hubb, a top-40 shooting guard, committed to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.
“I am proud to announce my commitment to Coach (Mike) Brey and Notre Dame University,” Hubb wrote on social media. “I want to thank all the coaches who took the time to recruit me.
“I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches, trainers and everyone who has motivated me and helped me through my career thus far. I am excited for what the future has in store for me.”
Hubb is a 6-foot-2 off-guard out of Washington, D.C. He chose the Irish over the likes of Maryland and Villanova.
His commitment puts Notre Dame in a very strong spot in 2018. It’s a class that will be tasked with replacing some serious talent in South Bend as the Fighting Irish will be losing Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell to graduation after the 2017-18 campaign.