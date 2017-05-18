St. Bonaventure lands UNLV transfer guard Jalen Poyser

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

St. Bonaventure pulled in a potentially solid transfer on Thursday as UNLV guard Jalen Poyser pledged to the Bonnies.

The 6-foot-4 Poyser just finished his sophomore season in which he averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game game for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Poyser will have to sit out one season and will have two seasons of eligibility after.

Poyser will have to improve his low shooting percentages during his time at UNLV, but he is capable of putting up points and scoring from multiple levels of the floor.