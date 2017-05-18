Report: N.C. State’s Ted Kapita likely staying in 2017 NBA Draft

N.C. State will likely lose freshman big man Ted Kapita to the 2017 NBA Draft as it appears he’ll sign with an agent, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-8 Kapita was a role player for the Wolfpack last season as his role could have increased this season. But with former head coach Mark Gottfried being fired and new head coach Kevin Keatts taking over, it is hard to say if Kapita trusted the new situation in full.

Kapita played in 12.6 minutes per game as a freshman as he put up 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

After a well-traveled prep career that saw him commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2015 before not qualifying, Kapita was rumored to have signed with the now-defunct AmeriLeague, but there was never any evidence of Kapita signing an actual contract.

Re-enrolling in high school at DME Academy in Florida as a Class of 2016 recruit, Kapita then committed to SMU when Larry Brown was still head coach there, only to decommit and eventually end up at N.C. State. Kapita was finally ruled eligible in mid-November after the season tipped as he was a role guy last season.