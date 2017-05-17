Travis gets additional year of eligibility at Stanford

Stanford is getting an extra year from a first-team all-Pac 12 performer.

Reid Travis’ petition for a medical redshirt was granted by the NCAA, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining, the school announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder averaged 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this past season. The additional year of eligibility stems from a leg injury that cost him the final 22 games of the 2015-16 campaign.

“I am thrilled for Reid and our program,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said in a statement released by the school. “Reid has battled through some unfortunate obstacles during his basketball career. We witnessed the impact of a healthy Reid Travis this past season and are excited for him to lead our program for two more years.”

The news is certainly beneficial for Haase as he tries to build the foundation of his program that was three games under .500 in his first year in Palo Alto. Year 2 figures to allow for significant growth with four starters and five of the top six scorers, including Travis, returning.

That Travis will be the program beyond just this season is significant in that it could help lead to sustained success with a proven, high-level performer remaining in the program for an extended period of time. For a program like Stanford, which hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2014, that is a major coup as it looks to regain its footing among the top teams in the Pac-12.