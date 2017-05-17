Iowa State losing front court player Ray Kasongo to transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s Ray Kasongo is leaving the program without ever playing a game for the Cyclones.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Tuesday that he and the 6-foot-9 Kasongo agreed that it would be best if the Canadian finished his career at another school. The move came just one day after the Cyclones announced that former Princeton big man Hans Brace will join them next season as a graduate transfer.
Kasongo signed with Tennessee after a year of junior college, but he left for Ames after playing sparingly in 2015-16. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.
Iowa State still has two open scholarships for next season.
We cannot go a week these days without LaVar Ball finding a way to make headlines, and he did just that on Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it became clear that Lonzo would very likely end up getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The latest drama came as Ball, who is the father of departing UCLA point guard Lonzo and incoming UCLA shooting guard LiAngelo, squared off with Kristine Leahy, who is Colin Cowherd’s co-host. Leahy has been critical of Big Baller Band and Ball decided that he did not want to speak to or look at her during the interview.
So he spent the entire interview with his back to Leahy, telling her to “stay in her lane” on two different occasions. Ball also said that “I never disrespect women, but if you act like that, guess what: something’s coming to you.”
Ball also managed to sneak in a shot at another FOX talking head, Jason Whitlock, who he said “can’t comment on anything but snacks.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island and its men’s basketball coach have agreed to extend his contract.
The Kingston school said Tuesday that Dan Hurley will continue to lead the Rams through the 2023-24 season.
URI says Rhode Island beat Virginia Commonwealth in March in the Atlantic 10 championship in Pittsburgh, winning the conference crown for the second time in program history. The win caused URI to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 18 years. Rhode Island beat Creighton University in the first round before losing to the University of Oregon in the second round.
The Rams finished the 2016-17 season with a 25-10 record.
Hurley says he looks forward to working with URI officials as they continue to increase the profile and growth of Rhode Island basketball.
BYU center Eric Mika announced on Tuesday that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the NBA Draft.
“My wife and I are excited for the next step in this journey and we know it’s just one among many,” Mika said in a statement. “I loved my time at BYU and it truly was a dream come true playing and studying here and I wouldn’t trade the memories I made here for anything. I have tremendous love and respect for the coaches, staff and players and loved working with them all. I’m excited to see what happens in the next five weeks.”
Mika is a 6-foot-10 center that averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 boards as a sophomore for the Cougars. But he also spent two years on a Mormon mission and is now 22 years old. With or without him, the Cougars are likely the third best team in the WCC next season, but if Mika had returned, BYU had a very real shot at being an at-large team in the 2018 NCAA tournament.
“We’re very excited for Eric and support him in this decision,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “He has the potential to be a great pro because of his amazing work ethic and the great support system around him. It was a privilege to coach Eric and he will always be remembered as a great player at BYU.”
Isaac Haas announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to school for his senior season.
The 7-foot-2 junior had entered the NBA Draft without an agent and gone through with the predraft process, but he did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine.
“After going through the NBA evaluations and workouts with multiple teams, I have had many long discussions with my family and the Purdue coaching staff,” Haas said in a news release. “We came to the decision that it’s best that I come back to Purdue and help bring Purdue to a better place than last year for my senior year.”
“I learned so much from the NBA experience and I want to thank all the organizations that managed to bring me in and allowed me to showcase my talents while improving certain aspects of my game and learning what I need to work on. It’s time to focus on next year and to bring another conference championship and a national title to Purdue.”
Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 boards as a junior.
Purdue down awaits the decisions of Caleb Swanigan and Vince Edwards.
Arizona is going to enter the 2017-18 season as one of the country’s top teams, a legitimate national title contender and maybe Sean Miller’s best chance yet to reach the Final Four (and yes, that last part has been said plenty of times before).
While this upcoming season is the focus given the talent and experience coming back, the Wildcats just added a significant piece to its 2018-19 roster when Duke transfer Chase Jeter announced his commitment to the program Tuesday night.
“I’m headed to Tucson,” Jeter wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an an Instagram illustration of him in an Arizona jersey.
Jeter arrived at Duke in 2015 as a five-star, top-20 recruit having chosen the Blue Devils over seemingly every other blue blood program in the country. The 6-foot-10 forward, though, never carved out a role for himself in Durham, battling injury and a deep roster full of other high-level recruits.
He averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Blue Devils.
It would seem a fresh start would be in order for the former five-star recruit, and Miller’s program certainly is a solid place to achieve that. It’s hard to predict what the Wildcats’ roster will like like after Jeter sits out the upcoming season, but there figures to be plenty of opportunity for him to revive his collegiate career there.
Whatever type of attrition Arizona has after the upcoming season, the Wildcats look to be well-positioned to simply reload with Jeter in the mix along with five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and top-30 forward Shareef O’Neal committed to the 2018 class.