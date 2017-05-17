Four-star guard commits to Notre Dame

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame’s 2018 class just added its first piece in a major way.

Prentiss Hubb, a top-40 shooting guard, committed to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to Coach (Mike) Brey and Notre Dame University,” Hubb wrote on social media. “I want to thank all the coaches who took the time to recruit me.

“I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches, trainers and everyone who has motivated me and helped me through my career thus far. I am excited for what the future has in store for me.”

Hubb is a 6-foot-2 off-guard out of Washington, D.C. He chose the Irish over the likes of Maryland and Villanova.

His commitment puts Notre Dame in a very strong spot in 2018. It’s a class that will be tasked with replacing some serious talent in South Bend as the Fighting Irish will be losing Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell to graduation after the 2017-18 campaign.