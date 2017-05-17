Four-star guard commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s 2018 class just added its first piece in a major way.
Prentiss Hubb, a top-40 shooting guard, committed to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.
“I am proud to announce my commitment to Coach (Mike) Brey and Notre Dame University,” Hubb wrote on social media. “I want to thank all the coaches who took the time to recruit me.
“I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches, trainers and everyone who has motivated me and helped me through my career thus far. I am excited for what the future has in store for me.”
Hubb is a 6-foot-2 off-guard out of Washington, D.C. He chose the Irish over the likes of Maryland and Villanova.
His commitment puts Notre Dame in a very strong spot in 2018. It’s a class that will be tasked with replacing some serious talent in South Bend as the Fighting Irish will be losing Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell to graduation after the 2017-18 campaign.
Stanford is getting an extra year from a first-team all-Pac 12 performer.
Reid Travis’ petition for a medical redshirt was granted by the NCAA, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining, the school announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder averaged 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this past season. The additional year of eligibility stems from a leg injury that cost him the final 22 games of the 2015-16 campaign.
“I am thrilled for Reid and our program,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said in a statement released by the school. “Reid has battled through some unfortunate obstacles during his basketball career. We witnessed the impact of a healthy Reid Travis this past season and are excited for him to lead our program for two more years.”
The news is certainly beneficial for Haase as he tries to build the foundation of his program that was three games under .500 in his first year in Palo Alto. Year 2 figures to allow for significant growth with four starters and five of the top six scorers, including Travis, returning.
That Travis will be the program beyond just this season is significant in that it could help lead to sustained success with a proven, high-level performer remaining in the program for an extended period of time. For a program like Stanford, which hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2014, that is a major coup as it looks to regain its footing among the top teams in the Pac-12.
One of Iowa’s top young players will spend much of this summer on the shelf.
Hawkeye sophomore Cordell Pemsl underwent surgery for a sports hernia and is expected to be off the floor for two months, the school announced Wednesday.
“I spoke to Cordell after the surgery and everything went great,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement released by the school. “We’re happy that he will be back on the court later this summer.”
The Hawkeyes are confident that the timetable will have Pemsl healed up in time for the program’s foreign trip in August.
Pemsl is one of last year’s five-man freshman class that helped Iowa push itself to the brink of the bubble last year with a 19-15 records. He started 14 games, averaging 8.9 points and 5 rebounds per game while setting a program record by shooting 61.7 percent from the floor.
Missing two months certainly isn’t ideal and could hamper the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward’s development and conditioning, but having the foreign trip – and the additional practices that come with it – should help mitigate the time away.
We cannot go a week these days without LaVar Ball finding a way to make headlines, and he did just that on Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it became clear that Lonzo would very likely end up getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The latest drama came as Ball, who is the father of departing UCLA point guard Lonzo and incoming UCLA shooting guard LiAngelo, squared off with Kristine Leahy, who is Colin Cowherd’s co-host. Leahy has been critical of Big Baller Band and Ball decided that he did not want to speak to or look at her during the interview.
So he spent the entire interview with his back to Leahy, telling her to “stay in her lane” on two different occasions. Ball also said that “I never disrespect women, but if you act like that, guess what: something’s coming to you.”
Ball also managed to sneak in a shot at another FOX talking head, Jason Whitlock, who he said “can’t comment on anything but snacks.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island and its men’s basketball coach have agreed to extend his contract.
The Kingston school said Tuesday that Dan Hurley will continue to lead the Rams through the 2023-24 season.
URI says Rhode Island beat Virginia Commonwealth in March in the Atlantic 10 championship in Pittsburgh, winning the conference crown for the second time in program history. The win caused URI to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 18 years. Rhode Island beat Creighton University in the first round before losing to the University of Oregon in the second round.
The Rams finished the 2016-17 season with a 25-10 record.
Hurley says he looks forward to working with URI officials as they continue to increase the profile and growth of Rhode Island basketball.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s Ray Kasongo is leaving the program without ever playing a game for the Cyclones.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Tuesday that he and the 6-foot-9 Kasongo agreed that it would be best if the Canadian finished his career at another school. The move came just one day after the Cyclones announced that former Princeton big man Hans Brace will join them next season as a graduate transfer.
Kasongo signed with Tennessee after a year of junior college, but he left for Ames after playing sparingly in 2015-16. He sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules.
Iowa State still has two open scholarships for next season.