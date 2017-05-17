More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
BYU’s Erik Mika signs with an agent, ends college career

By Rob DausterMay 17, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

BYU center Eric Mika announced on Tuesday that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the NBA Draft.

“My wife and I are excited for the next step in this journey and we know it’s just one among many,” Mika said in a statement. “I loved my time at BYU and it truly was a dream come true playing and studying here and I wouldn’t trade the memories I made here for anything. I have tremendous love and respect for the coaches, staff and players and loved working with them all. I’m excited to see what happens in the next five weeks.”

Mika is a 6-foot-10 center that averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 boards as a sophomore for the Cougars. But he also spent two years on a Mormon mission and is now 22 years old. With or without him, the Cougars are likely the third best team in the WCC next season, but if Mika had returned, BYU had a very real shot at being an at-large team in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

“We’re very excited for Eric and support him in this decision,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “He has the potential to be a great pro because of his amazing work ethic and the great support system around him. It was a privilege to coach Eric and he will always be remembered as a great player at BYU.”

Isaac Haas to return to Purdue for senior season

By Rob DausterMay 16, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

Isaac Haas announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to school for his senior season.

The 7-foot-2 junior had entered the NBA Draft without an agent and gone through with the predraft process, but he did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine.

“After going through the NBA evaluations and workouts with multiple teams, I have had many long discussions with my family and the Purdue coaching staff,” Haas said in a news release. “We came to the decision that it’s best that I come back to Purdue and help bring Purdue to a better place than last year for my senior year.”

“I learned so much from the NBA experience and I want to thank all the organizations that managed to bring me in and allowed me to showcase my talents while improving certain aspects of my game and learning what I need to work on. It’s time to focus on next year and to bring another conference championship and a national title to Purdue.”

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 boards as a junior.

Purdue down awaits the decisions of Caleb Swanigan and Vince Edwards.

Duke transfer Jeter headed to Arizona

By Travis HinesMay 16, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Arizona is going to enter the 2017-18 season as one of the country’s top teams, a legitimate national title contender and maybe Sean Miller’s best chance yet to reach the Final Four (and yes, that last part has been said plenty of times before).

While this upcoming season is the focus given the talent and experience coming back, the Wildcats just added a significant piece to its 2018-19 roster when Duke transfer Chase Jeter announced his commitment to the program Tuesday night.

“I’m headed to Tucson,” Jeter wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an an Instagram illustration of him in an Arizona jersey.

Jeter arrived at Duke in 2015 as a five-star, top-20 recruit having chosen the Blue Devils over seemingly every other blue blood program in the country. The 6-foot-10 forward, though, never carved out a role for himself in Durham, battling injury and a deep roster full of other high-level recruits.

He averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Blue Devils.

I'm heading to Tucson… #BearDown 🐻⬇️

A post shared by Chase Jeter (@yhase_) on

It would seem a fresh start would be in order for the former five-star recruit, and Miller’s program certainly is a solid place to achieve that. It’s hard to predict what the Wildcats’ roster will like like after Jeter sits out the upcoming season, but there figures to be plenty of opportunity for him to revive his collegiate career there.

Whatever type of attrition Arizona has after the upcoming season, the Wildcats look to be well-positioned to simply reload with Jeter in the mix along with five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and top-30 forward Shareef O’Neal committed to the 2018 class.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Post Draft Lottery

By Rob DausterMay 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Last week, the fearless leaders of Pro Basketball Talk and College Basketball Talk joined forces to put together a comprehensive mock of the first round of the NBA Draft.

That podcast was recorded prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place on Tuesday night. At a later date, we’ll roll through the updated draft order more in depth, but for now, here is a new mock draft based on the order the teams will actually be picking in.

At the bottom of this post you can find the original podcast, with all of our prospect analysis and thought processes for each team’s draft needs:

1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. ORLANDO – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
9. DALLAS – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
11. CHARLOTTE – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
12. DETROIT – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
13. DENVER – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
14. MIAMI – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
15. PORTLAND – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
16. CHICAGO – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
17. MILWAUKEE – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
18. INDIANA – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
19. ATLANTA – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
24. UTAH – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Ivan Rabb, PF, Cal
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – Harry Giles III, C, Duke
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
29. SAN ANTONIO – Rodions Kurucs, SF, Barcelona
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

 

Conference USA moving tournament to Dallas Cowboys’ campus

By Travis HinesMay 16, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The Dallas Cowboys have already hosted a Final Four, and they are now adding to their basketball portfolio, albeit at a smaller scale.

Conference USA will play its men’s and women’s conference tournament’s at the NFL franchise’s Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to have our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco,” conference commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “This unique setting within an outstanding venue and a thriving area will truly add to the championship experience of our student-athletes and fans.”

The Ford Center is a 12,000-seat venue located at The Star, the Cowboys’ 91-acre campus that houses their headquarters and a practice facility, and will host all 22 games – 11 from both the men’s and women’s tournaments – of CUSA postseason play. AT&T Stadium, nicknamed Jerry World for Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, hosted the 2014 Final Four.

“We are always looking to bring new experiences to student-athletes, their families and fans with our state-of-the-art facilities,” Jones said in a statement. “Conference USA’s basketball tournament is a great opportunity to showcase the versatility of Ford Center as well as what The Star and the City of Frisco have to offer.”

The announcement was for the 2018 and 2019 seasons after the league played its tournament in Birmingham, Ala. for the past three seasons.

Dwight Coleby to transfer from Kansas

By Rob DausterMay 16, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Kansas announced that Dwight Coleby will be transferring out of the program as a graduate transfer. Coleby, a transfer from Ole Miss, graduated this past weekend, averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks while battling injuries.

“Dwight and I have visited about this multiple times since the end of our season and he has worked so hard academically to put himself in a position to make this decision,” Self said. “We wish Dwight nothing but the very best moving forward. He felt the opportunity to go to a place and have the option to play quite a bit more and have more of a significant role would enhance his chances to play professionally in the future.”

Coleby’s departure opens up a scholarship for Svi Mykhailiuk, who declared for the NBA Draft without signing with an agent. Coleby was the 13th scholarship player on Kansas’ roster.

“In talking with Coach (Self) about my future, I feel that this is what is best for my potential opportunities,” Coleby said. “I would like to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to come here. I’d like to thank my teammates for their support the past two years. I’d like to thank the fans for cheering me on and believing in me. KU is a part of my heart. It’s my alma mater and I am proud to have earned my degree from KU. I will always be a Jayhawk.”