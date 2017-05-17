BYU’s Erik Mika signs with an agent, ends college career

BYU center Eric Mika announced on Tuesday that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the NBA Draft.

“My wife and I are excited for the next step in this journey and we know it’s just one among many,” Mika said in a statement. “I loved my time at BYU and it truly was a dream come true playing and studying here and I wouldn’t trade the memories I made here for anything. I have tremendous love and respect for the coaches, staff and players and loved working with them all. I’m excited to see what happens in the next five weeks.”

Mika is a 6-foot-10 center that averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 boards as a sophomore for the Cougars. But he also spent two years on a Mormon mission and is now 22 years old. With or without him, the Cougars are likely the third best team in the WCC next season, but if Mika had returned, BYU had a very real shot at being an at-large team in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

“We’re very excited for Eric and support him in this decision,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “He has the potential to be a great pro because of his amazing work ethic and the great support system around him. It was a privilege to coach Eric and he will always be remembered as a great player at BYU.”