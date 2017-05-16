Isaac Haas to return to Purdue for senior season

Isaac Haas announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to school for his senior season.

The 7-foot-2 junior had entered the NBA Draft without an agent and gone through with the predraft process, but he did not receive an invite to the NBA Combine.

“After going through the NBA evaluations and workouts with multiple teams, I have had many long discussions with my family and the Purdue coaching staff,” Haas said in a news release. “We came to the decision that it’s best that I come back to Purdue and help bring Purdue to a better place than last year for my senior year.”

“I learned so much from the NBA experience and I want to thank all the organizations that managed to bring me in and allowed me to showcase my talents while improving certain aspects of my game and learning what I need to work on. It’s time to focus on next year and to bring another conference championship and a national title to Purdue.”

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 boards as a junior.

Purdue down awaits the decisions of Caleb Swanigan and Vince Edwards.