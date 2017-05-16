More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Conference USA moving tournament to Dallas Cowboys’ campus

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMay 16, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The Dallas Cowboys have already hosted a Final Four, and they are now adding to their basketball portfolio, albeit at a smaller scale.

Conference USA will play its men’s and women’s conference tournament’s at the NFL franchise’s Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to have our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco,” conference commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “This unique setting within an outstanding venue and a thriving area will truly add to the championship experience of our student-athletes and fans.”

The Ford Center is a 12,000-seat venue located at The Star, the Cowboys’ 91-acre campus that houses their headquarters and a practice facility, and will host all 22 games – 11 from both the men’s and women’s tournaments – of CUSA postseason play. AT&T Stadium, nicknamed Jerry World for Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, hosted the 2014 Final Four.

“We are always looking to bring new experiences to student-athletes, their families and fans with our state-of-the-art facilities,” Jones said in a statement. “Conference USA’s basketball tournament is a great opportunity to showcase the versatility of Ford Center as well as what The Star and the City of Frisco have to offer.”

The announcement was for the 2018 and 2019 seasons after the league played its tournament in Birmingham, Ala. for the past three seasons.

Duke transfer Jeter headed to Arizona

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMay 16, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

Arizona is going to enter the 2017-18 season as one of the country’s top teams, a legitimate national title contender and maybe Sean Miller’s best chance yet to reach the Final Four (and yes, that last part has been said plenty of times before).

While this upcoming season is the focus given the talent and experience coming back, the Wildcats just added a significant piece to its 2018-19 roster when Duke transfer Chase Jeter announced his commitment to the program Tuesday night.

“I’m headed to Tucson,” Jeter wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an an Instagram illustration of him in an Arizona jersey.

Jeter arrived at Duke in 2015 as a five-star, top-20 recruit having chosen the Blue Devils over seemingly every other blue blood program in the country. The 6-foot-10 forward, though, never carved out a role for himself in Durham, battling injury and a deep roster full of other high-level recruits.

He averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Blue Devils.

I'm heading to Tucson… #BearDown 🐻⬇️

A post shared by Chase Jeter (@yhase_) on

It would seem a fresh start would be in order for the former five-star recruit, and Miller’s program certainly is a solid place to achieve that. It’s hard to predict what the Wildcats’ roster will like like after Jeter sits out the upcoming season, but there figures to be plenty of opportunity for him to revive his collegiate career there.

Whatever type of attrition Arizona has after the upcoming season, the Wildcats look to be well-positioned to simply reload with Jeter in the mix along with five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and top-30 forward Shareef O’Neal committed to the 2018 class.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Post Draft Lottery

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMay 16, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Last week, the fearless leaders of Pro Basketball Talk and College Basketball Talk joined forces to put together a comprehensive mock of the first round of the NBA Draft.

That podcast was recorded prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place on Tuesday night. At a later date, we’ll roll through the updated draft order more in depth, but for now, here is a new mock draft based on the order the teams will actually be picking in.

At the bottom of this post you can find the original podcast, with all of our prospect analysis and thought processes for each team’s draft needs:

1. BOSTON (via Brooklyn) – Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. LAKERS – Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
3. PHILADELPHIA – Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
4. PHOENIX – De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. SACRAMENTO – Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. ORLANDO – Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. MINNESOTA – Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
8. NEW YORK – Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
9. DALLAS – Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
10. SACRAMENTO (via New Orleans) – Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State
11. CHARLOTTE – Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
12. DETROIT – Terrence Ferguson, SG, Austrailia
13. DENVER – O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana
14. MIAMI – Justin Jackson, SG, North Carolina
15. PORTLAND – Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
16. CHICAGO – Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
17. MILWAUKEE – Justin Patton, C, Creighton
18. INDIANA – Donovan Mitchell, CG, Louisville
19. ATLANTA – John Collins, C, Wake Forest
20. PORTLAND (via Memphis) – Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
21. OKLAHOMA CITY – Semi Ojeleye, PF, SMU
22. BROOKLYN (via Washington) – Isaiah Hartenstein, C, Lithuania
23. TORONTO (via Clippers) – Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
24. UTAH – T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA
25. ORLANDO (via Toronto) – Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
26. PORTLAND (via Cleveland) – Ivan Rabb, PF, Cal
27. BROOKLYN (via Boston) – Harry Giles III, C, Duke
28. LAKERS (via Houston) – Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky
29. SAN ANTONIO – Rodions Kurucs, SF, Barcelona
30. UTAH (via Golden State) – Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

 

Dwight Coleby to transfer from Kansas

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterMay 16, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Kansas announced that Dwight Coleby will be transferring out of the program as a graduate transfer. Coleby, a transfer from Ole Miss, graduated this past weekend, averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks while battling injuries.

“Dwight and I have visited about this multiple times since the end of our season and he has worked so hard academically to put himself in a position to make this decision,” Self said. “We wish Dwight nothing but the very best moving forward. He felt the opportunity to go to a place and have the option to play quite a bit more and have more of a significant role would enhance his chances to play professionally in the future.”

Coleby’s departure opens up a scholarship for Svi Mykhailiuk, who declared for the NBA Draft without signing with an agent. Coleby was the 13th scholarship player on Kansas’ roster.

“In talking with Coach (Self) about my future, I feel that this is what is best for my potential opportunities,” Coleby said. “I would like to thank the coaching staff for allowing me to come here. I’d like to thank my teammates for their support the past two years. I’d like to thank the fans for cheering me on and believing in me. KU is a part of my heart. It’s my alma mater and I am proud to have earned my degree from KU. I will always be a Jayhawk.”

Pitt adds graduate transfer

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMay 15, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT

Pittsburgh is getting some much-needed reinforcement.

The Panthers on Monday received a commitment from Lafayette transfer Monty Boykins, he announced via Twitter.

Boykins will be immediately eligible at PItt as a graduate transfer after he missed nearly the entirety of last season with a shoulder injury. As a junior, Boykins averaged 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-5 guard gives the Panthers experience and accomplishment for a team sorely missing it after graduating four players and seeing another six leave the program. Pittsburgh went 16-17 and 4-14 in the ACC, tying them for 12th in the league, in the first season with longtime Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings at the helm.

Five Takeaways from the NBA Draft Combine

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMay 15, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

CHICAGO — This year’s NBA Draft Combine was the second year in which college players testing the waters were allowed to participate and get feedback from NBA teams. Here’s a look at five main takeaways.

1. The Combine still serves an important purpose for testing players

We saw a handful of players make permanent decisions based on the combine this year.

Duke’s Frank Jackson opted to sign with an agent and stay in the NBA Draft after his first-day performance as he told reporters that he felt comfortable with how he played and how he felt that he belonged in the pros.

Testing well for himself in the combine and playing well in five-on-five, Jackson certainly elevated his profile and having an agent like Bill Duffy is only going to enhance his workout schedule for NBA teams as he hopes to vault into the first round.

SMU’s Semi Ojeleye also looked very good during combine testing as his max vertical (40.5″), lane agility (10.58) and three-quarter court sprint (3.16) all ranked in the top ten among prospects. With all of that athleticism at 241 pounds, Ojeleye has the size, strength and athleticism to be a unique force in the right system. After the combine, Ojeleye also decided to stick in the draft and sign with the agent as the combine also gave him confirmation that it was okay to go.

Others who are testing (more on some below) also received necessary feedback in Chicago through their play and testing against others.

2. Interviews with NBA teams show actual value

Interviewing with NBA teams is another underrated component of the Combine and the week in Chicago. Every team is located within one small area of Chicago and nearly every draft hopeful — combine participant or not — is interviewing with NBA teams.

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson mentioned to reporters that he got a lot of important feedback last year during the interview process that helped him enhance his game. Jackson improved his three-point percentages as a junior and now stands to be a potential lottery pick after being a fringe first-rounder last season. He listened to what teams had to say, got better at those things and helped the Tar Heels win a title, and now he’s a potential lottery pick.

That’s the type of win-win-win situation that this process is hoping to accomplish.

These interviews by NBA teams are being conducted by NBA legends like Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. When these players hear criticisms from guys wearing rings on both hands, it registers a little bit more in some cases. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone testing decides to return and elevates into lottery status in 2018 based on feedback from this year’s combine.

3. Hamidou Diallo made the right decisions at the Combine

Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo is attempting to become the first “none-and-done” player of all time. He spent the second semester this season on the Wildcat roster while going through practices, but he was redshirted to prepare for next season. But Diallo decided to gather information by going through the NBA Draft process and participating in Combine testing.

And as a former five-star prospect who is an elite athlete at shooting guard, Diallo really showed well for himself by going through this process.

Diallo had plenty of buzz in Chicago with his 44.5″ max vertical leap — which would be the highest mark of any player drafted into the NBA since they started testing for this. Also second in shuttle run time (2.79) and third in three-quarter court sprint (3.11) at this year’s combine, Diallo showed that he could be a mega athlete at the next level while he could be steadily climbing up boards.

For perspective, Diallo’s max vertical was three inches higher than Zach LaVine while also running slightly faster. And Diallo also measured well as he was 6’5″ with a 6’11” wingspan. (H/T to Julian Applebome at Draft Express for that great Diallo/LaVine tidbit.)

It was also smart of Diallo to pull out of of the five-on-five portion of the Combine because it might have exposed some flaws in his overall skill level. Diallo might still need to work on the inconsistent jumper that he showed in high school and he might also stand to improve his handle with the ball. But by skipping out on playing at the combine, Diallo protects himself to a degree as only teams who are serious about him will get to see what he’s capable of in private workouts.

All it takes is for one team to fall in love with Diallo during a workout and suddenly he sneaks into the first round of the NBA Draft. That’s not necessarily a foregone conclusion at this point, but Diallo has a lot of people saying good things about him at this point in the process.

4. Tony Bradley remains college basketball’s biggest returning decision

North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley surprised last season as he got in great shape before the year while looking like one of the more productive newcomers in the country. The former McDonald’s All-American played a vital role in helping the Tar Heels win the national championship by coming off the bench. His strong play and winning a title led to Bradley putting his name in the NBA Draft testing process this year.

Currently sitting at No. 40 overall, a second-round pick, on Draft Express, Bradley has an intriguing decision because the Tar Heels still have plenty back for next season while potentially giving him a chance to be a showcase piece on the interior.

With Joel Berry II returning and the Tar Heels losing both Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks, that means an ample opportunity for post touches and other scoring opportunities for Bradley. When coupled with the departure of Justin Jackson, it means North Carolina could turn to Bradley as a go-to scoring option at times during the season.

Since North Carolina returns so many weapons from a national championship team, they could be a solid contender to repeat if Bradley comes back next season and elevates his play.

5. The lack of star power was noticeable at this year’s combine.

As the NBA Draft becomes more of a television-focused event, it is hard to imagine the NBA being thrilled about most top picks not showing up to do media sessions in Chicago. In the past, most potential top picks would interview with media at the combine because they were already in town to talk to NBA teams.

But this year’s event lacked serious star power as there were a lot of unanswered questions going around about how this process is playing out. This isn’t me, a member of the media, complaining about the lack of access. It’s me saying that there won’t be as much relevant information being reported about where potential top picks have worked out and who they interviewed with.

It makes for an NBA Draft process where there isn’t a lot of insight from top players.