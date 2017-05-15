CBT Podcast: George Washington head coach Maurice Joseph

In today’s episode, I had a chance to sit down with Maurice Joseph, the new head coach of George Washington. Joseph spent last season as a 31 year old interim head coach, getting the job just days before the season started. We talked about that experience as well as what it’s like being a Canadian hooper, playing for Tom Izzo and why he’ll never eat squid on a stick again.
With scoring up, only tweaks proposed to college basketball
Pleased with recent changes that have boosted offense, the NCAA basketball rules committee chose not to propose any drastic moves for next season such as breaking the men’s game into four quarters, pushing back the 3-point line or widening the lane.
The committee did encourage conferences and tournaments to experiment with some of those alterations as a way to get a handle on the possible effects they would have on a game they feel is trending in the right direction.
“Officiating continues to emphasize freedom of movement, physicality and free flow of the game,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, the committee chairman, said Friday. “Adjustments for next season are going to be relatively minor which shows that I think most of the key stakeholders in the game feel like things are going well.”
Two years ago, the shot clock was dropped from 35 to 30 seconds. The rules committee also recommended officials crack down on what many coaches felt was overly physical play that restricted movement. Division I teams averaged 73.4 points per game last season, up from 67.5 in the 2012-13. Points per game and field-goal percentage (44.4 percent) last season were the highest since 1994-95. Possessions per game have gone up as well.
The proposals the committee announced Friday were more modest and included, increasing the size of the coach’s box from 28 to 38 feet; expanding the use of replay in the last two minutes to aid officials with some block-charge calls near the baskets and tweaking how the shot clock is reset.
The committee also proposed making throw-in spots in the front court more consistent, a mandatory minimum of 0.3 seconds be taken off the clock when the ball is legally touched and redefining a legal screen.
The committee also proposed allowing the Southeastern Conference to use a centralized replay system that would give on-court officials some help reviewing calls by officials not at game sites.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will consider the proposals in June.
As for the potentially big changes involving quarters, the 3-point line and the lane, Art Hyland, the committee’s secretary and rules’ editor, said all three are “still in play.”
In the NIT this year, team fouls were reset at the beginning of each half and 10 minutes into each half, mimicking four quarters. Hyland said similar experiments could be used this season with the 3-point line. He said collecting data on the playing with a wider lane is more difficult.
Hyland said potential issues with media partners over commercial breaks needed to be worked out before the men’s game could make the move from two 20-minutes halves to four 10-minute quarters. Women’s college basketball games are timed by quarters as NBA games and almost all high school games.
“In the meantime we’re trying some experimental rules that kind of creating quarters without really creating quarters, but you get some of the same benefits such as a reset of the one-and-one and other things coaches are in favor of,” Hyland said.
JaQuan Lyle arrested in Indiana, quit Ohio State team in April
Former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early on Saturday morning back after an incident in a bar in his native Indiana.
Lyle was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors, and released on $150 bond, according to Vandendurgh Sheriffs booking records.
USA Today obtained a police report detailing the incident:
A police affidavit states that an on-duty officer observed Lyle bumping into patrons, including an officer, at Pistons Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street. Lyle was asked to leave the bar for being intoxicated. Police said that Lyle punched the front door and walked outside. After the officer advised the front-door cashier to not allow Lyle back inside, Lyle walked to a marked police vehicle and punched the hood of the car. Police then arrested Lyle and transported him to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.
Lyle, a former five-star recruit, averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 assists as a sophomore with the Buckeyes, but according to an Ohio State spokesman, he had quit the team on April 11th. Ohio State went 38-29 in his two seasons, failing to make the NCAA tournament either year.
Lyle was part of a five-man recruiting class in 2015, but he was the only one of those five to play a second season in Columbus. He initially committed to Louisville, and in Katina Powell’s 2015 book title “Breaking Cardinal Rules”, Lyle was one of the recruits mentioned has having sex with an escort hired by a former Cardinal assistant coach. He had signed with Oregon in the Class of 2014, but he failed to qualify academically.
SMU’s Semi Ojeleye to sign with an agent
SMU’s Semi Ojeleye officially announced on Sunday that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the NBA Draft.
Ojeleye was one of the biggest difference-makers that had yet to make a decision. He had an all-american caliber season as a junior with the Mustangs, averaging 19.0 points and 6.9 boards while shooting 42.4 percent from three to lead SMU to a 30-win season. If he had returned to SMU, the Mustangs would have been a top 15 team and he would have been a contender for National Player of the Year.
But Ojeleye turns 23 in December. He has a very good chance to be a first round pick this year. It makes sense for him to head to the NBA.
Ojeleye was one of the ten most influential NBA Draft early entry decisions left to be made.
Duke lands commitment from four-star forward Jordan Tucker
After missing out in top ten recruit Kevin Knox, who surprisingly committed to Kentucky last weekend, Duke landed themselves a big forward as four-star recruit Jordan Tucker picked the Blue Devils over Syracuse.
Tucker is a 6-foot-7 shooter from New York that will likely play an immediate role for Duke on the wing and as a stretch-four. He’s not as skilled as the like of Justise Winslow, Jabari Parker, Brandon Ingram or Jayson Tatum, but he’s the only player on Duke’s roster that can play that role next season.
Duke now has a five-man recruiting class for next season – Tucker joins five-stars Wendell Carter and Gary Trent Jr., four-star Alex O’Connell and three-star Jordan Goldwire – and they may not yet be done. Mike Krzyzewski is still awaiting word on whether or not he’ll be coaching Trevon Duval next season.
The Blue Devils, for the first time ever, have lost four players to early entry, as Tatum, Harry Giles III, Luke Kennard and Frank Jackson all entered the NBA Draft. Grayson Allen opted to return for his senior season.
Investigators meet with woman at center of UNC probe
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A woman at the center of North Carolina’s multi-year academic scandal interviewed with NCAA investigators after previously declining to cooperate in the probe.
Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that his client — Deborah Crowder — met all day with investigators. Crowder is a retired office administrator in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department.
“She has never wavered in terms of what happened,” Abrams told the AP, “and I think she knew that this was a chance to actually tell her story, and she did a good job of doing that.”
UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the long-running probe centered on irregular AFAM courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.
The school was due in March to respond to the charges. But the case hit one of its many delays after Abrams wrote the NCAA to say that Crowder was willing to talk with investigators.
Crowder, who graded many of the papers in the problem classes, also filed an affidavit defending the courses’ quality. She said she didn’t create courses to provide special assistance for athletes while saying athletes and non-athletes received equal treatment.
NCAA spokeswoman Emily James and UNC spokesman Rick White didn’t immediately return emails for comment Wednesday night.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, the chief hearing officer for the infractions panel handling UNC’s case, wrote in a latter last month that Crowder’s interview should take place in time to allow his panel to hear the case in August.
UNC is due to respond to the latest charges by Tuesday.
The website InsideCarolina.com was first to report that Crowder was interviewed.